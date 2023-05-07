Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

The willow is too close to the house.

Come on, man.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

He really is that stupid.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Fly Guy

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Fly Guy

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

Been saving this since Friday, for a little pick-me-up…

===========

More fun / informative stories for a Sunday morning. Click on the embedded tweet to go to the longer threads:

And…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chris T.
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • Regulon

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    2. 2.

      Chris T.

      He (Kelly) could sing:

      I study nautical science
      I love my classes
      Got a crazy teacher who wears dark glasses…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chris T.

      Meanwhile, in regard to tires: I had to buy 4 new ones quite recently due to a sidewall puncture. My car uses a weird tire size that most places don’t carry. Fortunately there’s a truck/SUV tire that’s about 5mm larger (wider and taller) that still fits on the rims, and is much more common. So I got some Michelin branded tires at the local Discount Tire, and while they’re not rated quite as highly as the OEM tires, they should actually last a bit longer, and are a bit quieter on the highway. They also cause the speedometer to read true MPH instead of reading 60 when actually going 59 (per phone GPS anyway).

      Still, the $1200-ish for four tires and taxes etc (AWD, have to replace them all together) was not pleasant…

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.