Tomorrow, I have the honor of being inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame. So, I thought I’d take a look back on how I got where I am today. There are several paths to becoming an astronaut. This was mine. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Q2QweaGHKO — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 5, 2023

Been saving this since Friday, for a little pick-me-up…

At 23, I became a US Naval Aviator. I deployed twice on the USS Midway and flew 39 combat missions in Operation Desert Storm. It was dangerous. I had anti-aircraft artillery shot at me and a missile blow up next to my airplane. But we successfully completed every mission. pic.twitter.com/eZqtBhPNv3 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 5, 2023

Two days later, I took my first step onto @Space_Station. All in all, I spent more than 50 days in space over the course of four missions. That’s a lot of bad space food and hard work. pic.twitter.com/wR8aeAnCa4 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 5, 2023

What I remember most from those four missions are the teams. These flights are really hard to do. They’re tiring, full of long days doing technically difficult stuff. But, I knew I could always rely on them to solve a tough problem and get the job done. pic.twitter.com/0i8djtF8v8 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 5, 2023

My days in the Navy and at @NASA are in the rearview mirror. But I’m incredibly grateful for my time in our nation’s space program, and I’m honored to join the ranks of some of my heroes (and my brother) in the US Astronaut Hall of Fame. See you tomorrow, @NASAKennedy. pic.twitter.com/3HJm3ITXGU — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 5, 2023

===========

More fun / informative stories for a Sunday morning. Click on the embedded tweet to go to the longer threads:

It’s been three years since the pandemic turned the economy upside down. So why are prices still so high? To answer that question, there may be no better product than the humble car tire. pic.twitter.com/qevsHflQyV — Michael Grabell (@MichaelGrabell) May 3, 2023

14/ As one economist said, “They can tell you it’s going to cost whatever it’s going to cost, and as long as it doesn’t sound like it’s made out of gold, you’re going to say, ‘OK.’” — Michael Grabell (@MichaelGrabell) May 3, 2023

15/ Read the full story here:https://t.co/xEHRnTHhry — Michael Grabell (@MichaelGrabell) May 3, 2023

And…