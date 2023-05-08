Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The willow is too close to the house.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

He really is that stupid.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Every Grifter for Himself Open Thread: The Mar-A-Lago Confidant

Every Grifter for Himself Open Thread: The Mar-A-Lago Confidant

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , ,

That’s a joke, maybe…

On Thursday, The New York Times quintuple-teamed the Mar-a-Lago document story. And very effectively, I might add. One of the things we learned is that somebody Who Knows Things has been singing a lovely aria to special counsel Jack Smith and his investigators.

The existence of an insider witness, whose identity has not been disclosed, could be a significant step in the investigation, which is being overseen by Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. The witness is said to have provided investigators with a picture of the storage room where the material had been held. Little else is known about what prosecutors might have learned from the witness or when the witness first began to provide information to the prosecutors.

… There are a whole lot of very delicious and very chewy nuggets in this latest candy box.

Prosecutors have also issued several subpoenas to Mr. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, seeking additional surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private club in Florida, people with knowledge of the matter said. While the footage could shed light on the movement of the boxes, prosecutors have questioned a number of witnesses about gaps in the footage, one of the people said.

… The investigation has expanded sufficiently that, suddenly, it includes the Saudi-financed LIV golf tour. The Bone Saw Circuit has stopped at a number of Trump properties during its inaugural season.

One of the previously unreported subpoenas to the Trump Organization sought records pertaining to Mr. Trump’s dealings with a Saudi-backed professional golf venture known as LIV Golf, which is holding tournaments at some of Mr. Trump’s gold resorts. It is unclear what bearing Mr. Trump’s relationship with LIV Golf has on the broader investigation, but it suggests that the prosecutors are examining certain elements of Mr. Trump’s family business.

It certainly suggests that. It also suggests that this new source has access to more about the operation than the surveillance footage and the Pool Shed Papers. I admit, I thought at first that the whole documents thing was a trivial pursuit of some sloppy packing. I didn’t realize that it might be a master key to the whole thing. Shoes are dropping again.

On the one hand, I don’t see Kushner (deliberately) crossing his Saudi benefactors. On the other hand, if Mohammed bin Bone Saw has decided to dump TFG as an investment no longer worth its cost, getting Kushner to act as the go-between with Justice would be a *very* signature move.

And, of course, there’s the fact that JKush is not very bright, but he thinks he’s smarter than everyone who doesn’t have a Harvard MBA and an entree to The Best Circles. A guy like that, I understand, is a gift to any prosecutor!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • brantl
  • Central Planning
  • cmorenc
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • H.E.Wolf
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • Manyakitty
  • Mike in NC
  • MisterForkbeard
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • tobie
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      People keep saying the document case is a slam dunk and should have already had Trump indicted. (BTW, the term people includes several here.) However, things like this make me think we are still in the tip of the iceberg state with this case. And I have a pretty strong feeling that more than Trump is going to be indicted.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      eclare

      @japa21:

      Same.  But there is the concern that if TFG wins, and this case comes out afterwards, that OLC memo comes into play.  The one that says you can’t indict a sitting president.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      tobie

      I just looked at TPM and Josh Marshall says Yellen tipped her hand today that there’s no magic bullet on the debt ceiling. No platinum coin. No 14th Amendment solution. We going to have to make some painful cuts to service the debt. Meanwhile Dick Durbin says it’s not yet time to end blue slip blocks. Sinema and Hobbes are both complaining that the admin didn’t prepare for the end of Title 42. Chris Wray still has a job, though mass murderers make clear what they’re intending to do on social media and US’s military secrets are being shared on Discord. This kind of incompetence is not what I voted for. I thought Dems were clear-eyed about Republican malfeasance and had plans and a PR strategy. They don’t.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Manyakitty

      I bet the insider is another faceless admin person. What’s her name, Molly Michael or something?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      tobie

      @Baud: Good grief. That wasn’t my point. It’s that this circumstance should have been anticipated so we don’t have to face the death of the Republic in January 2025. I hate when Dem administrations get caught flat-footed. And right now the stakes couldn’t be higher.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      @japa21:

      I think we might be in deeper than the tip, but I’d bet you are correct, we are likely a hell of a lot closer to the start than the end.

      @Mike in NC:

      Kushner may not be the sharpest stick in the box but he likely knows which way will be better for him in the long run. And SFB has maybe a 1% concept of what’s better for him, long or short run. His thinking that he’s smarter than a box of rocks is likely to get him into a tad of trouble. But then hasn’t it always?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Roger Moore

      @japa21:

      I think people are mostly showing their impatience.  They say the case is a slam dunk because they want it to be a slam dunk, not because the publicly disclosed evidence makes it a slam dunk.  Some of that impatience is understandable, because there’s a political/electoral time frame that needs to be taken into account.  The best, most complete evidence won’t do any good if Trump gets elected and uses his power over the DOJ to shut it down.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @tobie:

      You have given me no information about the Dems being flat footed. All you’ve done is say that they’re not acting the way you want.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      tobie

      @Baud: Yellen said there’s no 14th Amendment solution to the debt ceiling. I hope we don’t default but I don’t see how we can avoid it right now. Republicans are willing to wreck the economy. They know they won’t be blamed. Heck, they’re viewing this as their ticket back to power.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @tobie:

      They know they won’t be blamed.

       
      I’ll blame them. The fact that you are insecure about other voters does not make it the Dems fault.

      It’s Congress job to raise the debt ceiling cleanly, and the Republicans won’t do it. If Biden finds some work around good for him, but it’s not his responsibility to come up with one weird trick.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      tobie

      @Central Planning: Go read the TPM article and then come back. The administration is scrambling right now. They thought GOP would never agree on a debt default bill. Well, they did. It’s an awful bill but the admin hasn’t found a way to gain the upper hand.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      tobie

      @Baud: Please point me to evidence that American voters understand what the debt limit is all about and realize that it’s the Republican Congress taking the US economy hostage. I’d love to see that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      tobie

      @Baud: I was actually going by the latest Post/ABC poll which had some pretty sobering news. I’m not into playing ostrich and pretending I didn’t see it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @Roger Moore: What intrigues me is the possibility that Trump sold documents to another country. That would cast a much harsher light on this affair, and the LIV Golf connection suggests that this could be a line of inquiry for the special prosecutor.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RSA

      @Ruckus:  Kushner may not be the sharpest stick in the box but he likely knows which way will be better for him in the long run.

      If I’ve learned anything from reading crime novels, it’s “Don’t do business with people who cut up their enemies with a bone saw.” So Kushner isn’t even that smart. I wonder how stupid he might be?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      tobie

      @Omnes Omnibus: Thanks but no worries. I hope I’m proven wrong and we don’t default, and if we do it’s not for long, and the consequences are limited, and no painful cuts need to be made etc etc etc.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      cmorenc

      Does Jack Smith already have some sort of airtight felony case agains Trump -OTOH is he holding back from that because he knows stuff already which would make an even more serious, multi-faceted felony case against Trump, but still needs to nail down some further pieces of evidence to solidify the probability of conviction?

      Such as, that Trump not merely willfully with/moved classified docs to prevent their being taken from him, but was also selling/trading access to them with some (possibly hostile) foreign country or entity?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      H.E.Wolf

      I usually check Electoral-Vote.com when I want a non-hair-on-fire read on a political situation. Here is what they said this morning:

      “Meanwhile, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen was on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos, and all Stephanopoulos wanted to talk about was the debt ceiling. In particular, the host wanted to know if the Biden administration was considering invoking the Fourteenth Amendment in order to break the logjam. Yellen’s initial answer:

      ‘There is no way to protect our financial system in our economy, other than Congress doing its job and raising the debt ceiling and enabling us to pay our bills and we should not get to the point where we need to consider whether the President can go on issuing debt. This would be a constitutional crisis.’

      “You will notice that the word ‘no’ does not appear at any point in that answer. Stephanopoulos certainly noticed it, and kept following up with Yellen, only to get equally evasive answers like: ‘Look, I don’t I don’t want to consider emergency options. What’s important is that members of Congress recognize what their responsibility is…’ One has to presume that this is a message to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) & Co.: ‘We’re not going to threaten you publicly, but you better believe we’ll use the Fourteenth Amendment if we have to.’

      Reply
    32. 32.

      satby

      Peeked in. Back to Twitter I go, less gullible people, more sweet pet pics.

      And no snuff fan fic either, but that’s ’cause I have a huge block list there.

      Good luck folks.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @tobie: I think the Dems are working toward the discharge petition.  That was pretty clever, I think, putting that bill in quite some time ago, making sure it would have to go through several committees, and now it’s old enough that it can be used for a discharge petition.

      I don’t know that this level of pre-discouragement is warranted.

      Unless we are idiots, and I’m pretty sure we’re not, there’s also a communication game to be played.  And I’m pretty sure that if Josh Marshall is right, and that Janet Yellen tipped her hand, then we are sending a message to the Rs.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MisterForkbeard

      @tobie: That wasn’t quite the reading I got from it.

      She’s basically saying there’s going to be a government shutdown. They’re going to stop paying for a LOT of services so that they can continue to pay the principal on the debt. This is basically a threat: SS/medicare and other items are going to temporarily fail as a result of Republican hostage taking.

      She’s not ruling out other action. She’s saying she doesn’t want to publicly consider them because the priority is on getting Congress to actually raise the debt limit and therefore avoid lengthy legal battles.

      ETA: This is the quote:

      “Well… what to do if Congress fails to meet its responsibility, there is simply no good options. And the ones that you’ve listed are among the not good options,” Yellen replied.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MisterForkbeard

      @H.E.Wolf: Yes, this.

      Yellen is saying she doesn’t want to invoke the 14th amendment or make a platinum coin. She (and Biden, and generally the country) will be better off if Republicans just get off their asses and vote for a clean debt increase, and they’re not going to use other emergency measures that will get tied up in monthlong lawsuits unless it’s the best option. It currently isn’t.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Scout211

      It would be irresponsible not to speculate.  Not Jared.  But what about the Calamaris? They would be the ones that would likely have edited the tapes and moved the documents for Trump. Plus, they would know the layout of Mar-a-Lago and know everything about who, what and where at the club. To avoid criminal charges, just maybe they would turn on the boss.

      But maybe I am just fishing . . .

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.