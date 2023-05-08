Everything is a tire fire but this guy doesn’t care because it is his birthday (he’s four) and both he and Steve got big bowls of tuna tonight to celebrate:
And before you ask, Thurston got some left over steak from the other day.
by John Cole| 21 Comments
Baud
They’re talking about you in the prior thread.
Happy birthday, cat.
middlelee
Happy birthday Maxwell! You are such a beautiful guy.
Manyakitty
Happy birthday Maxwell!
@middlelee: Oh, I thought you meant Cole until I read your comment a second time.
eclare
That is a huge bowl of tuna! Happy birthday, Maxwell.
NotMax
left over steak</blockquote.
There's really such a thing? My flaabber be gasted.
;)
CaseyL
Happy Birthday, Gorgeous!
How lovely that everyone got a special meal – that’s what birthday parties are really for!
different-church-lady
I got a rock.
NotMax
Look closer, may be a week-old bagel.
:)
@different-church-lady: Best comment.
prostratedragon
He might not know if he can finish it, but he sure will try! Happy birthday pretty kitty.
Baud
Moved
Maxim
Good kitties.
Ken
@WaterGirl: “Tale” is correct, as you’d expect. However I’m having flashbacks to a book I read more than 50 years ago…
Ah, of course, thank you Google; “The Tattletale Cure”, in Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle’s Magic, caused a tattle-tale’s words to become a dark cloud with a long black tail, which hovered over their heads.
