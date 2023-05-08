Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

After roe, women are no longer free.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Non-Compete (Open Thread)

Non-Compete (Open Thread)

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

To me, a then-unreformed doom-scroller, Donald Trump’s 2021 ejection from Twitter was like the cessation of an airhorn that had been blowing in my face for five years straight. Tucker Carlson getting shit-canned by Fox News was a JV version of that phenomenon.

According to several outlets, including Vanity Fair, Carlson is anxious to get back into the wingnut media mix, but first he has to get out of his contract with Fox News, and they have no incentive to play ball since there’s every reason to believe he’ll torch them from a new perch:

“Carlson is preparing to unleash allies to attack Fox News in an effort to bully the network into letting him work for—or start—a right-wing rival,” Axios reported Sunday, citing a “close Carlson friend” who said that while the ex-Fox host initially said he wanted to be “quiet and clean” in negotiating his exit with Fox, “Now, we’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1. His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom.”…

Carlson’s current contract expires in January 2025, after the presidential election; to get back on the air before then, he “needs Fox News to agree to a deal that would allow him to work elsewhere,” the New York Times reported, noting that such a deal “could require him to forfeit millions of dollars he is owed by the network.”

Rolling Stone reports that Carlson’s ouster may have resulted from his decision to try to get the network’s PR chief, Irina Briganti, a holdover from the Roger Ailes days, fired.

In pleading his case, Carlson argued Briganti spent too much time badgering on-air talent and the channel’s personnel; that she was generally incompetent and mean-spirited; and that she regularly engaged in dirty tricks against him and other hosts and contributors, when her job was ostensibly to protect them. One current Fox source with knowledge of the matter described the Carlson-Briganti feud as an intra-network “death match.”…

Word of Carlson’s attempt to get her fired got back to Briganti, exacerbating an already terrible relationship. Briganti “hates all the talent,” the former Fox News commentator says. “She was so disgusted by the level of fucked up idiots who work there, in her opinion, and had to clean up their messes and their overblown egos.”

I assume Briganti is an awful person since she’s the head PR flack at Fox News. But her disgust with the “fucked up idiots who work” at the network is certainly relatable. Anyhoo, I hope the Murdoch scumbags exercise every prerogative to keep the human boat shoe muzzled until January 2025 — and that their respective “teams” drop bombshell after bombshell on each other for the next 18 months.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bex
  • Brachiator
  • C Stars
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • MattF
  • Maxim
  • Michael Bersin
  • Miss Bianca
  • narya
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Raoul Paste
  • rikyrah
  • Ripley
  • Scout211
  • SmallAxe
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    2. 2.

      Miss Bianca

      “Human boat shoe”. Heh.

      That’s it, that’s all I have to offer – kudos on your – as always – impeccable phrasing, BC.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      different-church-lady

      But her disgust with the “fucked up idiots who work” at the network is certainly relatable.

      “There’s a right way to undermine democracy, and you idiots are fucking it up for all of us!”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      I am far beyond caring other than idle rooting for injuries, but it does raise the question: I wonder (also idly) how many people — apart from the principals — DO care, and why, and what their feelings are about it.  I mean, arguably it’s a major soap opera, played out on a big stage, and there must be people invested in it.  Tucker stans like Rush’s dittoheads, probably some Tucker-haters, maybe some partisans of other “hosts” (same word as used for disease carriers — coincidence?), probably some other minor claques and tribes.  I bet someone could get at least a Master’s thesis out of it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Oh, let this be so!

      ETA:  Just rooting for ego injuries, to be clear.  😉

      “Axios has learned that Carlson and Elon Musk had a conversation about working together, but didn’t discuss specifics.” https://t.co/WoKctE94dp— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 7, 2023

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      But her disgust with the “fucked up idiots who work” at the network is certainly relatable.

      Similar feelings about an exchange that was reported in the E, Jean Carroll case, TFG makes his announcement that he’s coming back “to confront Carroll”, the judge says to Tacopina “I thought your client wasn’t going to be in court” and Tacopina replies, “Your Honor, you know what I’m dealing here,”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      “Carlson is preparing to unleash allies to attack Fox News in an effort to bully the network into letting him work for—or start—a right-wing rival,” Axios reported Sunday, citing a “close Carlson friend” who said that while the ex-Fox host initially said he wanted to be “quiet and clean” in negotiating his exit with Fox, “Now, we’re going from peacetime to Defcon 1. His team is preparing for war. He wants his freedom.”…

      I sincerely doubt that Rupert Murdoch cares what Carlson wants.

      I am almost mildly curious to see how this plays out.

      I also wonder whether Fox News might dump a few more anchors in the near future.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      I had to look this up because I remembered a terrific line about Carlson from John Oliver. This is in response to a clip where Carlson disingenuously asks for someone to explain to him “in very clear language” what a white supremacist is:

      “First, ‘very clear language’ feels like a high bar to clear for a man who spends 85% of his time making the befuddled face of a 13th century farmer learning about bitcoin,”

      Accurate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PaulWartenberg

      I’ve just returned from a weekend visit to Daytona for my nephew’s graduation from Embry Riddle University. He’s got his degree in aeronautical engineering and a commission as 2nd Lt in the Air Force. Big day for my family.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MattF

      Carlson has always been pitting the players in the Fox News cast against each other— that’s his way of operating within his working environment. His present threats are just more of the same. His behavioral repertoire isn’t changing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Bex: Speaking as a person who is literally wearing a pair of Sperrys right now, fuck you.  No offense intended, of course.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      Carlson knows if he doesn’t get back in the game soon, the RWNJ mob will just move on to the next psycho commentator.  He saw it happen firsthand with Bill O’Reilly, Megyn Kelly, and others.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      Just found out a friend who works at a Florida daily won a Pulitzer! So happy for her! We complain about the media a lot here, and with good reason because so many Beltway media celebrities are actively harming democracy. But there are thousands of non-celebrity journalists who work their butts off to report important stories, and most never get the recognition they deserve.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      For reasons unrelated to national or state politics, I’ve recently had the opportunity to read several articles written by Florida reporters and they have all been top-notch.  I don’t know why that is, but I hope it’s something that DeSantis isn’t able to destroy.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: ​Nice! Can only imagine how lonely a proper journalist must feel, living in a state where the government is actively engaged in ending the entire profession.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      Btw since this is an open thread, I have a quick Slice of Wingnut Insanity to share…

      Some years ago, just to see what would happen & what would come through, I got myself subscribed to an education-related RWNJ group’s mailing list.  They don’t seem to post stuff too often (or if they do, it doesn’t come through in my email very often – and I don’t visit their website) but once in a while a real doozy shows up in my inbox.

      Here’s a snippet from what showed up last week – an op-ed supposedly written by disgraced former general Flynn(!) (yes really!) (in what’s supposed to be an education group!):

      5. We have allowed the weaponization of the federal government to a degree our Founders would not even recognize. The FBI has used its powers to not just help the Democrats win elections, but to create a vast surveillance state in conjunction with social media companies in an effort to shut down the First Amendment rights of Americans who dare to question Biden’s policies.

      6. The return to race-based policies is destroying the American ideal. The Black Lives Matter riots over two years ago accelerated the idea that race, not merit, should determine advancement in society when it comes to employment, housing, bank loans, welfare, college admission, criminal justice policies — and the list goes on. This completely undermines Martin Luther King who, like most Americans, believed in a colorblind society based on merit and qualifications alone.

      7. Both political parties are following a foreign policy doctrine whose central theme is the concentration of power among global elites at the expense of American sovereignty. This uni-party has America continuing as an empire-building nation, but it is not our empire they are building.

      8. America’s founding Christian culture is not just being attacked but is under total assault and will soon disappear. We no longer have a culture that protects our families, our children, our values, our churches and our First Amendment rights. The sexualization of children alone is disgusting, yet perverse adults who claim to act in their best interests groom them for early sexual activity.

      9. Women’s sports are being taken over by fake women while real women lose college scholarships, national championships and Olympic team spots. Apparently, they now believe that the destruction of gender takes precedence over the rights of women, which tells us that today’s feminist movement is really not about protecting the rights of women to begin with.

      10. We have an energy policy leading to conditions reminiscent of the 1800s. The use of illegal federal laws and regulations to stop or restrict the drilling, transportation, refining and selling of gas and oil will result in corporations ceasing to invest in these energy sources. This is all being done to meet phony “climate change” goals. If the current energy trends continue, we are facing the reversal of 2,000 years of civilization, global economies will shrivel, and the world’s elites will live like kings while the rest of us slobs live in a very poor, slave-like society.

      This list is not inclusive nor prioritized. For instance, I did not mention the parts of the medical establishment that nearly destroyed America and the so-called “experts” who should no longer be trusted. America must now wake up to what is happening to our once-beautiful constitutional republic.

      This all leads to the $64,000 questions: 1) What to do next and 2) How will that be accomplished?

      We must first return to the Constitution, and I am not saying or even suggesting that anyone should refuse to vote. We should all vote just in case a miracle occurs. And yes, the real test comes in the 2024 elections. If, after destroying our economy, our military, our border, our culture, our Constitution and just about everything else, the senile buffoon somehow ends up with a second term, we will all know in our hearts that the 2024 election was stolen and that we will never again win the White House.

      Our governors must be at the forefront of any and all solutions. All governors, but especially red state governors, need to consider nullifying federal laws and regulations not specifically authorized by the Constitution.

      What’s striking is…this is nothing nuttier than what we see on Fox and NewsMax every day, right?  Besides the idea of nullifying federal laws, that is.

      The whole party, even the suburban mom coffee klatches, has been Flynn-i-fied.  Just crazy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jackie

      @twbrandt: Me, too. Tucker desperately wants to be kingmaker of the 2024 GQP nomination. His contract doesn’t expire until Dec ‘25. If FAUX holds him to it, Tucker will become “Tucker who?”  I’m rooting for FAUX.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @MattF: I think he is, but this doesn’t prove it.  He would write the same thing if he were a grifter of people who are nuts.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.