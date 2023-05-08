On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
It’s Albatrossity Monday, and today we’re in in Serengeti! Tuesday is another fun Lighthouse post with Dangerman, and then we hope from there to South Africa with Deputinize Eurasia..., and then we are on an adventure with way2blue for the final two days of the week. I suck at geography so I’ll let those trips be a surprise.
Albatrossity
Our first full day in the Serengeti was glorious, and the next three installments of this series will hopefully reflect some of that. Waking up before dawn, having a good breakfast with excellent coffee, and anticipating getting out onto a wildlife-rich grassland was almost more than I could handle!
We headed out in our vehicles a few minutes before sunrise, and one of the earliest sights was this array of antelopes and zebras, stretching as far as the eye could see. The one zebra in the middle of this frame seemed to be sleeping in that morning. Click here for larger image.
We also got our first look at a very elegant antelope, the Topi (Damaliscus lunatus). The rich chestnut color and yellow leggings of this gorgeous beast made it particularly photogenic in the early morning light. Click here for larger image.
Our campsite was near the eastern park entrance at Naabi Hill, and our destination was a series of rock piles known as the Gol Kopjes. Here’s a map of the general area from Google Maps; if you have time and the inclination you can even switch to Street View and virtually “drive” this dirt road for a ways. A kopje (pronounced like copy), like this one, is a small rocky hill that stands above the plains. They provide shelter (caves and trees), often water, and an elevated lookout point for predators and scavengers. Click here for larger image.
At one of the first kopjes that we visited, we found this young male lion (Panthera leo) watching over a carcass that he probably killed and ate from during the night. It appears to be a wildebeest, but we definitely did not get out for a closer look. Click here for larger image.
Also waiting their turn for a closer look were these Hooded Vultures (Necrosyrtes monachus). This species is often the first to arrive at predator kills; the other larger vultures, which can bully past this relatively slight species, usually arrive later. Click here for larger image.
Our guide spotted another predator out in the tall grass, well away from the road. So we detoured out to see, appreciate, and photograph this very accommodating Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus). She would alternately snooze, stretch, rouse herself to sit up and scan the landscape, and then snooze some more. It’s possible that I have way too many pictures of this one… Click here for larger image.
But what about the birds, you are probably asking! Yes, it’s time for a few more of those. We’ll start with this one The long legs, slender bill, upright posture, and white outer tail feathers tell us that this is likely to be a pipit, which narrows it down to only the mere 18 pipit species found in east Africa. Pipits are what the field guides refer to as a “difficult group”… Indeed, taxonomists disagree about this one. Variously known as the Grassland Pipit or African pipit, its scientific name is (Anthus cinnamomeus). Click here for larger image.
This handsome bird presented no identification difficulties; I had memorized it from the field guide on one leg of the long flight to Africa. It is a Temminck’s Courser (Cursorius temminckii), which can be found in much of the African continent south of the Sahara. Along with the pratincoles (which will appear in a later installment here), these birds have a long downcurved bill, and are members of the family Glareolidae, which has no representatives in the New World. The name courser comes from their hunting behavior, which consists of running and chasing their food, which is mostly insects. Click here for larger image.
The next two species were high on my bucket list prior to this trip. This is a Yellow-throated Longclaw (Macronyx croceus), which resembles the state bird of Kansas (Western Meadowlark) in both plumage and habitat. But it actually is in a different family (Motacillidae) which includes wagtails and pipits, whereas the meadowlarks are in Icteridae, which includes the orioles and blackbirds. I like this shot because it shows the eponymous long hind claw, which rivals the acacia thorns in length. Click here for larger image.
The final bird for today is another longclaw, the Rosy-throated (Macronyx ameliae), which prefers wetter grassy habitats than its yellow-throated congeneric. We also saw young birds of this species on this trip; click here if you want to see another example of that impressive hind claw. Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings