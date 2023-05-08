Serengeti National Park

This handsome bird presented no identification difficulties; I had memorized it from the field guide on one leg of the long flight to Africa. It is a Temminck’s Courser (Cursorius temminckii), which can be found in much of the African continent south of the Sahara. Along with the pratincoles (which will appear in a later installment here), these birds have a long downcurved bill, and are members of the family Glareolidae, which has no representatives in the New World. The name courser comes from their hunting behavior, which consists of running and chasing their food, which is mostly insects. Click here for larger image.