This is, I have no doubt, gonna be another week rife with breaking news. So here’s a little recap of just one incident to get y’all into the right frame of mind…

… The “landmark voting rights” case to which the Post refers is Shelby County v. Holder, in which the Court eviscerated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and through which Chief Justice John Roberts declared the Day Of Jubilee. That’s just in case you were thinking that this little bit of influence peddling was a victimless crime. That figures like Leo and Conway are roped into this latest episode of payola regarding the Thomases is not just a happy bonus in which we all can revel, but also an indication that the long conservative project of capturing the federal judiciary wasn’t merely an ideological crusade, it was also the opportunity to do some first-class grifting along the way. There were a lot of very wealthy people whose pecuniary interests dovetailed nicely with the political effort to reverse all the progressive gains made back to Roosevelt — either one, actually…

… What work did Ginni Thomas actually do for this rather significant sum? To be blunt, was this just a way of Leo funneling money to the Thomases — not just any money, but tax-deductible donations that must be used for charitable purposes? Did Leo use Conway’s firm as a cutout to avoid a direct linkage to the charitable organization? Were there other such arrangements in which Leo sent funds to Ginni Thomas? And why the mania for secrecy? “Knowing how disrespectful, malicious and gossipy people can be, I have always tried to protect the privacy of Justice Thomas and Ginni,” Leo told The Post. That’s one explanation. But these were internal records — who’s gossiping about them? An alternative explanation: Leo didn’t want the Judicial Education Project, if the Internal Revenue Service or others inquired, connected to Ginni Thomas. Then there are the questions about direct overlap with the business of the court. In December 2012, the same year that Ginni Thomas was receiving money through the Judicial Education Project, the group filed a friend-of-the-court brief in Shelby County v. Holder, which would turn out to be a landmark case eviscerating the Voting Rights Act. If his wife received $100,000 from a group with an interest in the outcome of the case, should Clarence Thomas have recused himself from the decision? That’s a complex issue on which serious experts quoted by The Post differ. The federal recusal statute requires judges to step aside from any case in which their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” There’s little risk here that Thomas was going to be actually influenced by payments to his wife; he was going to vote to cut back voting rights in any event, as he had previously. Of course, that shouldn’t end the inquiry. The question is whether the payments would raise doubts about the justice’s impartiality. All this underscores the inadequacy of existing financial disclosure rules. In this situation, unlike others involving the justice, the issue isn’t whether he followed the letter or spirit of the disclosure law — it’s whether the law needs to be revamped. The rules require reporting only of the source (not the amount) of income — in Ginni Thomas’s case, Liberty Consulting — not the clients of the consulting firm. There’s no way of knowing that any money came to the Thomases from the Judicial Education Project via the Polling Company…

