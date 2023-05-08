Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Corruption Open Thread: The Latest Clarence Thomas Revelations Are Getting *Very* Personal

Repub Corruption Open Thread: The Latest Clarence Thomas Revelations Are Getting *Very* Personal

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

This is, I have no doubt, gonna be another week rife with breaking news. So here’s a little recap of just one incident to get y’all into the right frame of mind…

The “landmark voting rights” case to which the Post refers is Shelby County v. Holder, in which the Court eviscerated the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and through which Chief Justice John Roberts declared the Day Of Jubilee. That’s just in case you were thinking that this little bit of influence peddling was a victimless crime.

That figures like Leo and Conway are roped into this latest episode of payola regarding the Thomases is not just a happy bonus in which we all can revel, but also an indication that the long conservative project of capturing the federal judiciary wasn’t merely an ideological crusade, it was also the opportunity to do some first-class grifting along the way. There were a lot of very wealthy people whose pecuniary interests dovetailed nicely with the political effort to reverse all the progressive gains made back to Roosevelt — either one, actually…


Unpaywalled (gift) link.

What work did Ginni Thomas actually do for this rather significant sum? To be blunt, was this just a way of Leo funneling money to the Thomases — not just any money, but tax-deductible donations that must be used for charitable purposes? Did Leo use Conway’s firm as a cutout to avoid a direct linkage to the charitable organization? Were there other such arrangements in which Leo sent funds to Ginni Thomas?

And why the mania for secrecy? “Knowing how disrespectful, malicious and gossipy people can be, I have always tried to protect the privacy of Justice Thomas and Ginni,” Leo told The Post. That’s one explanation. But these were internal records — who’s gossiping about them? An alternative explanation: Leo didn’t want the Judicial Education Project, if the Internal Revenue Service or others inquired, connected to Ginni Thomas.

Then there are the questions about direct overlap with the business of the court. In December 2012, the same year that Ginni Thomas was receiving money through the Judicial Education Project, the group filed a friend-of-the-court brief in Shelby County v. Holder, which would turn out to be a landmark case eviscerating the Voting Rights Act. If his wife received $100,000 from a group with an interest in the outcome of the case, should Clarence Thomas have recused himself from the decision?

That’s a complex issue on which serious experts quoted by The Post differ. The federal recusal statute requires judges to step aside from any case in which their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned.” There’s little risk here that Thomas was going to be actually influenced by payments to his wife; he was going to vote to cut back voting rights in any event, as he had previously. Of course, that shouldn’t end the inquiry. The question is whether the payments would raise doubts about the justice’s impartiality.

All this underscores the inadequacy of existing financial disclosure rules. In this situation, unlike others involving the justice, the issue isn’t whether he followed the letter or spirit of the disclosure law — it’s whether the law needs to be revamped. The rules require reporting only of the source (not the amount) of income — in Ginni Thomas’s case, Liberty Consulting — not the clients of the consulting firm. There’s no way of knowing that any money came to the Thomases from the Judicial Education Project via the Polling Company…

Of course, every good little helper gets their reward! (That’s one way to ensure they don’t talk to the wrong people…)

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      Trivia Man

      Every republican candidate, for every office down to local school board should be asked about these incidents. One incident per question so they can’t obfuscate with @every case is different, I’ll have to look into all of them and get back to you.

      make them own it at every level.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Trivia Man

      I say EVERY LEVEL because these cases are affecting every level. City clerk race? Ask about the VRA cases.

      School board? There are education races. Mayor? City council? I guarantee Thomas has ruled on something odious with a shady influence back story.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      There go two miscreants

      It’s good to be informed, but how unfortunate to start the day being confronted with these utterly repugnant people. Glad I read On The Road first – the vultures were more attractive!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chyron HR

      Isn’t creating a sham nonprofit to bribe judges and calling it “Judicial Education” a little on-the-nose?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MazeDancer

      When did Leonard Leo figure out there was no one to stop him? When did Harlan Crow?

      There is no one to investigate, No one.

      As long as it is White Collar Crime, nothing will happen.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      @Major Major Major Major: Clarence has been whining about retirement off and on for the last 20 years.  Maybe it has been made clear that the payoffs all end when he retires.  No explanation for why Crow and Leo wouldn’t want him to retire when Kennedy did though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Aussie Sheila

      Maybe the best bet would be to legislate to restrict the jurisdiction of the Court over particular matters. It would mean an opposition elected afterwards could overturn it, but I prefer policy fights to be out in the open and fought politically, rather than held close by a legal clerisy that pays homage to an unelected Court immune from democratic accountability.
      Every time.

      It is hard to have political arguments when they are held in a Court over which no elector or his/her elected representative,  has any power.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dave319

      @Major Major Major Major: Well, Thomas knowing full well his sole qualification to the bench was his function as  HW’s extended middle finger to Thurgood Marshall’s legacy is bound to be a very bitter pill for even a corrupt, amoral bootlicking race traitor opportunist to swallow. indeed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Blech.

      @Major Major Major Major: One thing I don’t quite get about all this is that Clarence Thomas has never, ever needed an ulterior motive to be a paleocon shitheel.

      Easy: If one can monetize it, why not? Only a sucker leaves money on the table.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @dave319: Thomas’s driving motivation is supposed to be his resentment that liberal affirmative action cheapened all of his accomplishments, and implied some kind of dependency on white largesse that he never asked for–but he was blatantly appointed by GHWB to replace Thurgood Marshall just because he was a black conservative. If he really believes all that, he should hate conservatives more than anyone.

      Maybe, on some level, he does.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      p.a.

      We know questioning Campground Clarence is a non-starter, but Defender-of-the-Institution John Roberts should be so bombarded with inquiries he has to hire extra interns just to process them.

       

      And hopeful that some nationally prominent Dems with the stones just come out and say, “this court as constituted, and its decisions, are corrupt and invalid.”  Won’t change what’s been done, but might stop the rot from progressing if they’re under the microscope.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      @Major Major Major Major:

      They’re all convinced they would have made truckloads of money in the private sector so working in the public sector is a huge sacrifice.

      In May 2001, a Supreme Court justice gave a speech to the bar association in his hometown of Savannah, Ga., in which he made a curious comment about his job, one of the most powerful positions in the United States government. “The job is not worth doing for what they pay,” Clarence Thomas said. “The job is not worth doing for the grief. But it is worth doing for the principle.”

      They watch as conservatives in the private sector rake in billions as a result of their rulings and they feel they deserve a cut. There’s no evidence of course that any of them would have been wildly successful in the private sector, but they have enormous egos so they just assume they would have been. It’s why they’re all so sour and unpleasant and whiny – entitlement.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @Major Major Major Major: You work for who pays you.  It doesn’t matter if you agree with them on issues before hand or not.

      Federal employees are paid to work for the public.

      It’s that simple, I think.

      Don’t get distracted.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      It just pays better to be on the Right. They have huge tranches of money from billionaires who buy policy and they spread it around to everyone. It’s like organized crime. Everyone stays onboard because everyone gets a cut. None of these people could make anywhere near this amount of money for this little effort anywhere else but in Right wing politics.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MomSense

      Judicial activists legislating from the bench.   Remember when that was the thing Republicans warned about?  While bitching and moaning about how all they wanted to do was protect the courts from evil, Democrat judicial activists, they were creating an elaborate money laundering scheme to recruit, nominate and confirm far right judges who would tear down all the rights for those people, aid in the proliferation of war weapons, and grant businesses and the wealthy rights associated with being a person.  Fucking judicial activists

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Amir Khalid

      I’m curious. Does wine at US$5,000 (RM22,500! *gasp*) a bottle really taste that much better than a regularly-priced wine?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      @MomSense:

      It’s kind of gratifying to watch if you went to law school you were subjected to their sneering, arrogant lectures on “principles” and how liberals were all wishy washy while conservatives had RIGOR and STANDARDS. They were insufferable.

      Turns out it’s all bullshit and their entire legal movement is dirty- corrupt. Everyone is getting paid by the same nine billionaires and they’ll happily overturn even their own precedent if it pleases their patrons. It’s a real pleasure to watch everyone find out this emporer never had any clothes. They’re clownishly, comically corrupt.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      @MazeDancer: Not true.  Democrats get in trouble all the time, even when they have done nothing illegal. Every Democratic president since Nixon was almost impeached has had friends, family and staff harrassed with legal threats.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RedDirtGirl

      I know you guys don’t have a lot of time for Debbie Downers here, but I am having a real hard time dealing with all the shit coming at us every day. Any tips from my betters here?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      @RedDirtGirl:

      Rage knitting with really sharp needles helps me maintain a simmering rage.  I have friends who do needlepoint and cross stitch just so they can stab fabric thousands of times per day.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      OT – My father-in-law passed away last night with his INCREDIBLY aggressive bout with melanoma. I’d call it a roller coaster, but it was more like a nightmare elevator plunge, literally six weeks from diagnosis (I was the one there with him that day), three weeks after we relocated him from Hilton Head to my sister-in-law’s in NC.  Wife visited all last week (she’s spent about a month with him, off and on across 4 trips) – he’d looked bad early in the week, crashed some Thursday am, then had a weird rally Thursday night/Friday am.  He was eager to resume Keytruda and to cancel the DNR. When she left, she was really pleased and had some hope that he’d be leaving the hospital. By Friday night, it all turned to shit. Failed a swallow test, was told that the cancer had actually spread to the esophagus since the first scans, that he was no longer a Keytruda candidate, and that they were bringing in the palliative care team.

      He watched the Derby, had me make a bet for him by phone, and was joking with my wife on the phone about his bad choice yesterday morning. By yesterday lunchtime, sis-in-law reported that she felt like the death rattle had started (25 hours is usually the max) and that his responses were low – they talked to him for a couple of hours and he responded sweetly until he said “night night” – I think those were his final words. By 2 pm he wasn’t responding to any stimuli, and then just took some final breaths at 9 pm or so.

      It was kind of a perfect storm – he’d spent so much of his time waiting hand and foot on a lazy domestic partner that wouldn’t do her own PT with both real and imaginary problems, yet was constantly running to various doctors and chiropractors to the point where he ignored his own signs. That was compounded by a lackadaisically mediocre standard of care provided by golfing, part-time doctors in a retirement community that didn’t bother trying to recognize why an American man on a standard American diet of sodium and fats would have low sodium levels, when it is a known clinical symptom of a cancer process (this was in August, when he would have at least had a fighting chance – we had come for a visit, and he wound up hospitalized the whole time).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Amir Khalid

      @MomSense:

      22,500 ringgit will get you a pretty decent used car in Malaysia. I can’t even imagine what kind of beverage would taste 22,500 ringgit worth of nice.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MomSense

      @Kay:

      Let’s not forget that their grand legal theory, originalism, is a bunch of fucking bullshit.  They just wanted to put a serious sounding name on their goal of making America great again which has always been an America of by and for rich white guys.  It’s the only constant in the shit they do.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Another Scott

      @Amir Khalid: @Amir Khalid:

      It’s not about the taste, of course. It’s a status thing. It’s like lighting cigars with $100 bills.

      “I have so much money that the cost means nothing to me. The fact that you find it shocking shows that I’m richer / more important/ better than you.”

      “Conspicuous Consumption”.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @MomSense:

      As is Textualism! which I was also lectured on by preening, patronizing conservatives.

      They rammed through an absolutely absurd reading of the 2nd Amendment which has led us DIRECTLY to the gun violence bloodbath we have today – no one actually reading the text or looking at the history could have come up with that insane interpretation of 2A, yet our esteemed legal scholars on the Right did. They pulled it out of their ass. That’s why the we get the petulant demands for respect from them. They know the whole bullshit scam has been exposed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Matt McIrvin: Without “liberal affirmative action”, house negroes like Clarence were able to jump the line and advance in a racist system because they had no problem tossing brothers and sisters who wouldn’t tow the line under the bus. However, a level playing field means he can’t delude himself into thinking his fraudulent accomplishments in White America are due to him being an exceptional Negro who pulled himself up by his bootstraps.

      Reply

