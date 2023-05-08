BREAKING: Trump gets slapped with a gag order in the Manhattan criminal case against him.
He is prohibited from commenting or posting evidence re: the case.
Otherwise he will be held in contempt.
Welcome to the criminal Justice system, Mr. Trump.
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) May 8, 2023
The obvious question: how many days before Trump violates the order?
If you want to participate:
Pick a number between 1 and 14, inclusive, or you may choose never.
You may also weigh in on what you think the consequences will be if he violates the order.
Winners get a hearty handshake and a pat on the back.
Totally open thread.
