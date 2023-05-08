Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

This blog will pay for itself.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

I really should read my own blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The revolution will be supervised.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Should We Have An ‘Office’ Pool?

Should We Have An ‘Office’ Pool?

by | 86 Comments

This post is in: ,

The obvious question:  how many days before Trump violates the order?

If you want to participate:

Pick a number between 1 and 14, inclusive, or you may choose never.

You may also weigh in on what you think the consequences will be if he violates the order.

Winners get a hearty handshake and a pat on the back.

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • brendancalling
  • CaseyL
  • Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Glidwrith
  • Hilbertsubspace
  • Jackie
  • James E Powell
  • japa21
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • Kenneth Fair
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Manyakitty
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mvr
  • Noah Brand
  • NotMax
  • persistentillusion
  • prostratedragon
  • Scout211
  • Searcher
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • StringOnAStick
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TaMara
  • Timill
  • Virginia
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    86Comments

    5. 5.

      StringOnAStick

      I’m going to pick a number based on how long I think it will take for the jury to return a verdict in the defamation case, which goes to the jury tomorrow.  I figure 4 days.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      I will say three days.  He will feel compelled to try to manipulate/shame/threaten the jury.  He will feel justified.  He might face a (for him) small fine.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Manyakitty

      I’ll bite on 1, but he’s probably already blarping about it.

      Didja see where the Blogfather went public with his impending nuptials on FB?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Searcher

      I dunno, he managed to go the whole four years without using that word in public, and i didn’t think that would happen.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Manyakitty: Thanks for sending!  Classic Cole!

      “Park Pgirl and I would like to announced that in the Fall of ’24 or somewhere thereabouts, we will be getting married, united in unholy matrimony, living with the benefit of clergy, or whatever you want to call it.  We had wanted to keep this private for a while but my parents have big mouths.

      No, I will not be participating in a bachelor party just so you can get away from your wives for a weekend to get drunk and act the fool, I have had 53 years of bachelor party and am good to go.

      Also, no, you are not invited.”

      No idea what Park Pgirl means.  Is that a typo?  Or a Facebook name?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Manyakitty

      @WaterGirl: it’s her Facebook name. I considered copying and pasting Cole’s comment here, but I’m glad you made the call. It’s been a long day and I don’t trust my social judgement 🤣🤣

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      Which case is “the Manhattan criminal case?”

      ETA:  Nevermind. Google is my friend.

      A New York City judge imposed a protective order Monday in the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump that is meant to ensure evidence shared by the DA’s office doesn’t wind up on the internet.
       
      Trump pleaded not guilty last month to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to what prosecutors call an “illegal scheme” to influence the 2016 presidential election by directing his then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to pay $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to prevent her from publicizing a long-denied affair with Trump.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      This particular gag order aside, I’d like to place what is perhaps the world’s safest bet* and lay down a marker that as indictments drop in all of his various criminal cases, even sly ol’ trumpov will slip up and call for actual violence against one (or more) of the prosecutors bringing cases against him.

      At which point, I seriously hope said prosecutor has trumpov thrown into jail for terroristic threatening, or whatever the charge is technically called.

      *runner up: the Jets will still go nowhere with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hilbertsubspace

      Since this is basically wish casting….. I’m gonna say 56 hours till he violates the order, so Thursday morning 4 a.m.  Punishment will be a fortnight in a crow’s cage being pelted by rotten fruit.  (Or the maximum fine allowed by law)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      West of the Rockies

      @WaterGirl:

      My bad.  I only scanned your intriguing post and jumped to the conclusion that it was the rape case.

      I think he will eventually, however, defy the judge from the extensive white-collar crimes in the NY case, the closer it gets to a jury.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @Amir Khalid: Future lady of Balloon Juice?

      But yes, the future wife of John G. Cole.

      edit: I was going to say the future Mrs. Cole, but then I have no idea whether she would take Cole’s name (I’ve got “no” in the betting pool on that one) and there is already a Mrs. john Cole, and I do not want to piss off Mom Cole.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @Noah Brand: I think a VERY STERN warning the first time he does it, unless he shares a shitload all at once.  Then if he does it again I think maybe he is no longer allowed access to the internet or he has to be in custody to prevent it happening again.

      If a shitload at once, I think there will be real consequences.

      Signal jammers in FL!

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Thanks. I looked it up and added that in my comment above. There are just too many court cases  and they all seem to vaguely overlap.

      My guess, he will last until late Friday night.  So that is 4 days (or 5 if it’s after midnight). He will be thinking that the judge won’t be working on the weekend so he can get away with shit-posting and the judge won’t see it. 🙄

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mai Naem mobile

      9hrs+30mins. I am thinking this is like The Price is Right set up so I am going for less than 10 hrs.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JoyceH

      I don’t think we can make an educated guess on how soon Trump will violate the court order. Thing is, everyone on this thread is talking as if Trump tweets his ‘truths’ with his own fat little fingers. We know he doesn’t do that. He has a Guy who does it for him.

      Remember Trump’s era. When he came up, the way an executive communicated was to bark out some words that The Girl took down on her steno pad. She then went away to a typewriter and soon, voila, a memo or letter. Take away The Girl, and Mister Big Shot Executive was completely incapable of communicating.

      In today’s environment, we don’t know who The Guy is, and how much intestinal fortitude The Guy has in a face-off with tantruming Trump, and how seriously it’s been impressed upon him that if he follows certain directions, he would be abetting Trump in committing a crime.

      So – who’s The Guy?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      He will be thinking that the judge won’t be working on the weekend so he can get away with shit-posting and the judge won’t see it. 🙄

      Oh my god, if he believes that, he is going to find out that he is wrong.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Amir Khalid

      @WaterGirl:

      Future first lady of Balloon Juice. She very graciously accepted the title when I gave it to her at the time of Cole’s first announcement.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Virginia

      Depends on when the E. Jean Carroll verdict comes in.  He will lose his mind for real then and say all kinds of shit.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @Virginia: I think he gets to say anything he wants about the E. Jean Carroll case once the verdict comes in, right?

      If he gets off, then he will be cocky.  If he loses, then he spouts off about that case.  Maybe then he throws a tantrum to let the NY judge know “you’re not the boss of me!”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @Manyakitty: They say that at least one of the 9 jurors primarily gets his news from right-wing internet sites.  Not sure that bodes well.

      This verdict has to be unanimous.  9 out of 9 guilty or a hung jury.

      Is there such a thing as a hung jury in a civil case?  Or is it “not guilty” if not all 9 agree?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      “I did not post anything about it on social media. I may have made a statement or two to among my inner circle of staff who have access to the accounts; what they do with the information after that is entirely up to them.”
      //

      Reply
    59. 59.

      mvr

      It is sort of fun reading through these two combined combined threads about Cole & Trump and trying to guess which comments are about whom.  (When they involve jail I generally guess the  latter.)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      New York Consolidated Laws, Civil Practice Law and Rules – CVP § 4113. Disagreement by jury

      (a) Unanimous verdict not required.  A verdict may be rendered by not less than five-sixths of the jurors constituting a jury.

      (b) Procedure where jurors disagree.  Where five-sixths of the jurors constituting a jury cannot agree after being kept together for as long as is deemed reasonable by the court, the court shall discharge the jury and direct a new trial before another jury. Source

      Reply
    61. 61.

      mvr

      @WaterGirl: Hung.
      Edited to add that NotMAx immediately above is more informed yet. So it is 5/6 to find for either the plaintiff or the defendant. Otherwise hung.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax:

      Does a civil jury have to be unanimous in NY?

      (a) Number of Jurors. A jury must begin with at least 6 and no more than 12 members, and each juror must participate in the verdict unless excused under Rule 47(c). (b) Verdict. Unless the parties stipulate otherwise, the verdict must be unanimous and must be returned by a jury of at least 6 members

      edit: I only know what the podcasts say, but I did find that above to supports what they said and contradicts what you found.  So who knows?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jackie

      Before reading all the comments, my question is how many “this is your last warning” before TFG and/or his offspring actually get sent to their room(s) w/o dinner?

      Ok now to the comments.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Baud

      OT

       The U.S. Department of Education has approved $42 billion dollars in student loan forgiveness for more than 615,000 public service workers since October 2021, the agency said Monday, touting what it described as Biden administration changes to encourage wider use of a particular debt cancellation program.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      CaseyL

      Wasn’t there some interval when TFG’s keepers took his phone away from him to keep him from shitposting?

      If they’ve done so again, he plain won’t be able to post or comment – unless he runs his mouth off to one of his pet reporters (*cough*Maggie*cough*).  In which case they’ll probably keep their yap shut to avoid the judge being mad at them.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      TaMara

      I’m too sick to read through all the comments, but I say by 3 am EDT he’ll have vomited all over not-“truth social” in violation of the judge’s order.

      Also, I predict end of day tomorrow for a verdict on the rape case. At which time all bets are off on how deranged he gets.

      Also, those grand jury tapes are going to make awesome campaign ads.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride

      @WaterGirl: O/T, but I missed the previous thread where it would have been germane.  Anyway, I thought I’d throw it in here because it might help to put your mind more at ease.

      You said the prosecution has to be convinced they have strong enough evidence to win at trial and to win on appeal. The second point isn’t really a problem, because appellate courts don’t reweigh the evidence from scratch. If there was a judgment, they take the facts as found by the judge or jury (expressly or impliedly) and construe the evidence most favorably to those findings. People argue insufficiency of the evidence on appeal all the time, but to win with that argument you pretty much need to show that the factual findings made by the jury (or judge) defy the laws of nature.  As an appellate court staff attorney I must have written some version of that point about 5,000 times.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      prostratedragon

      @5: I have the same heuristic, because he’s sure to crow (unlikely) or howl, however it goes. I’ll say 3 days.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Two days. Somebody’s going to say something in that CNN town hall Wednesday night to set him off.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Kenneth Fair

      @zzyzx: Hahahahaha!!! That’s a good one.

      I figure it’s less than two days, and he’ll get a stern talking-to and an admonition not to do it again.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: Whats really sad is that Cole should have a bachelor party. A giant LAN game, or maybe BJ goes on a Warcraft Raid or something.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.