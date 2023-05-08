Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What If Violence Against Pence Was Actually A Means To An End?

What If Violence Against Pence Was Actually A Means To An End?

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: 

A week or so ago, I listened to 3 podcasts in one night – I listen in bed as I fall asleep, and that night sleep was not coming!   I don’t recall which podcast was talking about the “hang my Pence” situation on Jan 6, but it got me thinking, and I want to throw this idea out there and see if you guys think it’s possible.

Until now, I have assumed that Trump getting people riled up about Pence on Jan 6 and in the run-up to Jan 6 was because Trump was getting desperate and because he didn’t care about the consequences.  He is, after all, all “id” and is willing to do anything in order to get his way.  So it seems in character for Trump to be reckless and irresponsible; he is definitely awful enough and petty enough to risk danger to Pence and others because the VP didn’t do what Trump wanted.

But could it be worse than that?

It occurred to me that perhaps this could have been a deliberate move on Trump’s part, with a particular end game in mind.  If there had been a successful physical attack on the Vice President, or even worse, he had actually been killed at the capital, surely that would have been seen as a legitimate reason to institute martial law.  Right?

Is that a bridge too far, even for Trump?

Is it crazy to consider that Trump and his minions could be awful enough to have intentionally engineered a situation where the crowd was riled up and would commit violence against the VP – as one last tactic/strategy to stop the process on Jan 6 and allow Trump to stay in office?

If so, that would make him even more appalling than we already know he is – is it even possible to be that awful?.  Not that I think Trump could have thought that through and come up with that plan himself, but certainly Stephen Miller or some of the other awful people he surrounds himself with could have.  Even so, would Trump have been a knowing, willing participant in the murder of his VP?

I’m not saying that’s what happened, but I do wonder if it might have been.  Or is that a bridge too far, even for these deplorable people?  It would be irresponsible not to speculate.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Doug R

      Especially if they had gotten to Pelosi as well. Then the succession goes to someone in the Senate?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Old Man Shadow

      Or is that a bridge too far, even for these deplorable people?

      There is no “too far” for these people.

      These are the ideological or sometimes literal descendants of people who used to torture and murder innocent Black people with a clear conscience.

      These are people who look at starving, desperate refugees fleeing violence caused and financially sponsored by American policies and dollars and think of those refugees as invaders and barbarians come to destroy “white” America.

      These are people who see a classroom full of children turned into goddamned hamburger meat and think, “How can we spin this so gun control doesn’t get passed?”

      There is no peak wingnut. There is no “Too Far”. There is no bottom to the depravity and moral sickness that infests these people’s souls.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JoyceH

      I do think that something hinky was in the works. There was something before Jan 6 when Grassley made some comment about how he would be presiding on the 6th – which would be the case if Pence were unavailable. So there might have been some pre-agreement from Grassley that he would reject the legitimate electors as Trump wanted done.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceH: I, too, have thought about Grassley’s remarks.

      I think he accidentally spilled the beans about some plan.  Whether it was this particular plan, I do not know.  I think Grassley very likely was in on the insurrection; I just don’t know if he would have been in on a plan to have the VP killed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      fancycwabs

      I doubt that was the plan, because dude isn’t capable of having a plan that complicated, but had Pence (or anyone else at the the Capitol) met with an an untimely end at the hands of Trump’s supporters, I don’t doubt for a second that he would have at least tried to use that as a pretext to stay in power.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Manyakitty

      @WaterGirl: and grassley just got reelected at what, 86? Not one single Republican should say a word about Biden, but the weakest press ever just keeps parroting the BS.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Manyakitty: Grassely is, I believe, trying to engineer a situation for his son or grandson to inherit his position when he retires. The fly in the ointment so far is getting the governor to cooperate.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MattF

      There’s always someone around Trump thinking up bad stuff– think Miller, Stone, Bannon or whoever… the list goes on and on. Assigning actual responsibility is hard, though. It’s a hall of mirrors, all the minions trying to be little Trumps.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      Supposedly TFG wanted to find a way to get Pence off the ticket after announcing that he was the pick for the nomination.  (Remember he originally was saying things like he wanted Oprah.)  He didn’t like him, at all.

      TFG wanted Pence out of the way (wanted him to leave the Capitol, etc.).  He would have been fine with the mob killing him, but mainly he wanted to stop the transfer of power and the certification of the election results.  Since Pence wasn’t going to stop the process, TFG wanted some way to get him out.

      What was supposed to happen was there was supposed to be a huge battle with Antifa and then TFG would declare that an insurrection was happening, so obviously he had to take over and protect the country.  And all the ballots would have to be taken from the close states to make sure that he could change the numbers everything was up-and-up.  And of course, he would “win” the 2nd term (and so forth).

      Anyone in TFG’s way was someone to be squished, if he had his way.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Scout211

      @fancycwabs: I agree with you, for what it’s it’s worth.

      Trump is all about getting what he wants, the hell with all the collateral damage.  That is never his concern. He would take advantage, but set that plan in motion himself? IMHO, no.

      Remember this? The plan may well have been in motion.  But to Trump, it would just be collateral damage.

      Absolutely chilling: On #January6th, members of Vice President Pence’s Secret Service detail were so afraid for their own lives that they asked over the radio that colleagues tell their families goodbye for them. #Jan6Justice #January6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/kOTDUr3LJ8— Defend Democracy Project (@DemocracyNowUS) July 22, 2022

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SuzieC

      I have always thought that.  They erected a noose.  I have no doubt that Trump would have been overjoyed if the mob had located Pence or Pelosi and dragged them out to be executed.  The plan was the mob violence would have been the justification for him to invoke the Insurrection Act.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Hoodie

      I doubt Trump’s ends were that baroque, but that wouldn’t mean that Trump wouldn’t try to capitalize on Pence’s death.  Generally, Trump tries to cause chaos that undermines normal processes and thus creates an opening for him to grab power.  Because it’s chaos, it’s somewhat indeterminate as to what will actually happen.    Trump was looking for something that could push the system into a degenerate mode, so his thought probably was to scare Pence into doing something stupid or venal to undermine the normal processes for the transfer of power, as Trump knows that people can be weak and act against their own best interests out of fear and/or greed.  Pence’s death could have caused a similar disruption, but I would bet that Trump thought that was a lower probability outcome, i.e., there was no way his goons would actually be able to breach the Capitol.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      I don’t think Trump himself thought beyond the immediate: staying in power.

      However, he’s been a Russian/Putin asset since the 1980s.

      Many of his Administration toadies were either outright Russian assets or were managed by them.

      His inner circle is dominated by people who have long used political violence as a way to get and maintain power, and by people who were eager to follow their lead.

      Trump was taught by Roy Cohn, shaped by Putinist influence, and managed by Paul Manafort.  He also knows Mob tactics: smash and grab, plausible deniability, destroy evidence, intimidation, and (in the case of Fiona Hill, who had to be evacuated from her post in the dead of night to save her life) assault and murder.

      There is nothing he won’t do, but he is incapable of planning anything.  That he leaves to his inner circle.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Watergirl @ Top:

      Is it crazy to consider that Trump and his minions could be awful enough to have intentionally engineered a situation where the crowd was riled up and would commit violence against the VP – as one last tactic/strategy to stop the process on Jan 6 and allow Trump to stay in office?

      No, it’s not crazy.

      Obligatory:

      It would be crazy, it would be irresponsible, not to.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Wag

      Interesting thoughts.  I could see this being true.

      On a different topic, has anyone brought up Kellyanne Conway’s impending divorce from George as s source of the bombshell about her “consulting firm” being a conduit for cash from billionaires to Ginni Thomas?  I follow George on the bird app, and he appears to have NFLTG when it comes to pulling down Trump and his minions.  I wonder if he could be the source for the money laundering story?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      gvg

      TFG and his advisors are mostly underpants gnome planners. They toss out an idea that they say will result in desirable outcome and never examine critically if it will. Trump also tends to fixate on some of the ideas he hears and won’t let go when told the truth if he likes the proposed result too much such as he wins somehow.

      Any of those grifters could have said almost any stupid implausible idea and the group might have run with it. Now the people further way from him tended to be more rational which is why some of his orders just never get carried out. I am pretty sure the armed forces chiefs were trying to keep all their people just far away from Trumps actual fruitcakes.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      trollhattan

      Can certainly see a Roger Stone or Steve Bannon craft this scheme. Trump’s knowledge and imagination wouldn’t cough it up, but go along with it? Hell yes.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jeffro

      @Quaker in a Basement: same here.

      When we say he has no bottom, that means he has no bottom.

      A lot of folks can’t wrap their heads around it, but it’s true.  Just look at his crazy-ass videos he’s putting out for his 2024 revenge campaign.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Yes, I think the plan was at the very least to squirrel Pence away in a confined space (for “safety”) if he wouldn’t play ball, so he couldn’t certify the electors, and use that as the justification to institute martial law and postpone the certification–to buy time for whatever fake-elector scheme they wanted to use.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      Related to all of this, and alluded to by WG’s initial question…most folks in this country have no idea how close we came to having Pelosi, Schumer, and Pence torn to bits by that mob (if not outright executed on the Capitol steps) on January 6th.  Whether it was officially in the blessed ‘plan’ or not, it’s true.  Those folks were berserk and armed and out for blood.

      All for a psychotic carnival huckster, too.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      another scott is right on the money: the plan was to have the proud boys, 3%ers and oathkeepers as the vanguard in a heated battle with anti-fascists that would’ve been splashed by the news  and twitter world wide. they would’ve used THAT as their prevaricated precept to declare martial law.

      antifa and assorted fellow travelers fucked that plan up by deciding not to show up and be patsies.

      when that became clear the plan to storm the capitol was conceived in that context by bannon, miller stone and the others in the hotel command center.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      eversor

      It’s a mistake to think a bunch of weasles on acid have a deep plan.

      Trump wanted Pence to over turn the result or be out of the way so someone else would.  He didn’t think much beyond that he’s not capable of it.

      Eastman and the legal loonies had a plan to legaly overturn the election, the Republicans are still working on that and it will work.  The Oath Keepers and Proud Boys had a plan but the require antifa showing up and it turning into a full on brawl and that failed.  The Jesus brigade had a plan and it’s still in progress and it’s working as well and it will win out in the end because freedom of religion.

      Trump and the Q brigade did not have a plan though outside of more Trump.  Their plan, if you can call it one, was to have others do all the hardwork and then ride the wave to glory.  Which is not really a plan.

      I don’t doubt Trump is capable of killing Pence or anyone to get his way.  But Trumps entire MO is sort of using the chaos others create to his advantage.  He’s too fucking stupid to engineer, let alone execute, a complex plan.  Rudy is also a blithering idiot.  There’s only two (insane and damaged) brains in that group.   Bannon and Flynn.  Both of whom are former military intelligence.  They are both deranged religious nutters as well.  Yet even with those two whack jobs I don’t think “kill Mike Pence” was part of any plan.  Of course they could run with it, and they would have, but that wasn’t a plan.

      It should be noted they could have pulled it off, they should have pulled it off, it’s that they screwed it up that’s the odd duck here.  But the reason for that is you had all sorts of groups doing all sorts of stuff and not working together.  But they couldn’t work together, because the guy at the top is a fucking moron.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      bbleh

      @Baud: what really enrages me is that he won’t even compromise, eg by not getting older or younger but taking the nice middle path and not changing for a while.  But noooo…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      narya

      Do I think TFG himself had that as a plan? Not particularly. I do think that the treasonous grifters around him had parts of plans and that they all, TFG included, were just throwing things against the wall to see what would stick.  “We’ll try all these things, and maybe one of them will stop the certification and/or get the fake electors in there; set all the wheels in motion and then we have a bunch of backups.” I do think that Pence’s and Pelosi’s lives were in some danger–some were just jamokes, but not all of them. I do think some of the crazy people–Eastman, Flynn, Clark, Tarrio, Rhodes–were all spinning their own sets of plates, and that TFG thought one or more of the plans would delay things, but I don’t think there was one clear plan. Doesn’t matter–it’s all seditious conspiracy, and conspiracy to interfere w/ official proceedings.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: So you think that, to Trump, Pence was disposable, but that ginning up the Hang Mike Pence stuff was not Plan #57 in their contingency plan, as a last resort, to hang on to the presidency by hook or by crook?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Matt McIrvin

      @WaterGirl: If someone had killed him, Trump probably wouldn’t have objected, but the main thing was to have that big pitched battle in the street so that they could put Pence in some position where he couldn’t certify the real electors in the name of security.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      leeleeFL

      @Old Man Shadow:  Thank you for saying that out loud!  I have thought this about them for years, but I never read it or heard it before now!  They are the worst kind of people, they couch what they do and think in terms of freedom, patriotism and values.  These words are meaningless to them, except for the cover they derive from them among the less intuitive amongst us!  We are in a dark place folks, and I really am getting more and more worried about what is still to come.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      scav

      One of certainly, but I very much doubt that administration and gravitational objects finally managed to have a coherent single The plan even at that late date on that subject.

       

      ETA Hell, I mean, Toddlers, parallel play at best, and that’s for the coherent ones on a standard developmental arc.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Almost Retired

      Of course, I have no idea, but I doubt there was a fully thought-out plan.  Not that he would have minded if Pence was swinging from a rope (the only swinging Pence and Mother would have ever done).  But my guess is that they were counting on some sort of riot with “Antifa” attacking the insurrectionists as an excuse to declare martial law (or “marshall” if you prefer) and invalidate the election.  Alas, the libs didn’t cooperate.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      phein63

      @Hoodie: They already had a blueprint for success:  Threaten violence, shut down the vote count/recount, and have the Supreme Court declare Trump the victor.

      It worked for Bush/Cheney in 2000 with the Brooks Brothers Riot, why shouldn’t it work for Trump in 2020?

      I think that must gall the former guy the most:  He knows Republicans embrace terrorism (political violence) as a means to an end, why won’t they for him?   It’s like being turned down at a whore house.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      sukabi

      I’m surprised it took you this long to come to that conclusion Watergirl….that’s exactly what trump wanted to happen…Pence, Pelosi and a few others get whacked and he declares martial law, declares himself president for life…

       

      trumps team had been floating martial law and postponing the election during the George Floyd protests…they were looking for any excuse…

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Almost Retired: The two big things that went wrong for them was that the antifa people didn’t show up to fight the insurrectionists (thanks to word going out on Twitter and elsewhere that it was a trap), and that Pence refused to get in the car.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      BellaPea

      I think that for whoever organized that riot at the capitol, the desired outcome was for Pence and Pelosi to be killed so there was no clear line of succession and TFG could declare martial law and decertify the election results. Flynn and Bannon are just sick enough and devious enough to come up with that kind of plan.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      randy khan

      I’m inclined to think that, to the extent there was a plan, Plan A was that the insurrectionists would disrupt the proceedings in a way that would (implausibly) lead to Congress rejecting the results.  But Plan B might well have been to hope that some important people in Congress would be killed as an excuse to declare martial law.  Pence wouldn’t have been a specific target, but certainly would have been part of the group that they would have had in mind.  (I expect that any rank-ordered list would have had Pelosi, Schumer, and a few other people who are Republican hate objects – AOC and Omar in the House, Elizabeth Warren in the Senate, for instance – way ahead of Pence and McConnell.)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Miss Bianca

      To me, the Occam’s Razor suggestion is that Trump is simultaneously too impulsive and too wily to commit himself to any actual plan, much less outright assassination of his VP – but that he would have been completely prepared to take advantage of it if someone *else* had managed to arrange it.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: I dunno what was rattling around in that empty head of his.  The guy who built the rickety toy gallows seemed to be some peripheral yahoo (of course I can’t find a link).  Presumably anyone the mob caught would have been in danger of being beaten (and worse) by the mob and wouldn’t have made it to the gallows (which wouldn’t have worked anyway).

      TFG didn’t put things in writing, and did the mob-boss stuff of “take care of this problem for me”, so I don’t think there was any sensible “plan” as such.  He figured, as I take it, that “his people” would find a way to keep him in power.  The “wild” stuff on January 6 was part of the scheme, but he didn’t care about the details.

      Dunno.  FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Miss Bianca

      @pat: I honestly don’t think polling is in any way accurate any more – and that media just commission polls and use them for their own purposes anyway.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      @pat: It’s a huge drop from another poll taken just a few days ago, a period over which Biden’s aggregate job approval didn’t change much and not much of significance to the election happened, which makes me suspicious of the fluctuation.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      SpaceUnit

      @pat:

      If I’m not mistaken that poll is being hawked by The Hill so you might want to take it with a dump truck full of salt.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I keep thinking about how desperate he was to be physically present when the mob stormed the Capitol, that whole business about him hysterically trying to wrestle steering wheel away from the Secret Service and force them to take him there.

      I think he envisioned himself literally standing on top of bodies of Pelosi, Pence, and who knows who else, cheering on the triumphant army and declaring himself king.

      I don’t find that far-fetched at all.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      scav

      @Miss Bianca: Plus, all the someone elses are predisposed to be competing with their own special sauce plans to present him with victory and thus assure their own careers. Added to the video-game and movie inspired cosplay fantasies assembling as praetorian guards.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      JaneE

      First, nothing is a bridge too far where Trump is concerned.  I don’t know any more than any other person who does news, but I suspect that any or all of the possible ways to keep Trump in power had been thought of, and considered.  Plans A-Z, if you will.

      Best case, Pence counts the wrong elector slate and Trump wins “legitimately”.

      Worst case may be martial law.

      In between you have (not necessarily in order) Pence gets whisked away to an base somewhere and cannot preside, his replacement (if that happens) goes to best case scenario.  Or electoral ballots get compromised, tampered, replaced, destroyed by rioters and the congress orders a redo of ballots giving Trump supporters a chance to tamper at the state level, or throws it to the house and Trump wins there.

      One thing I am quite sure of, there will be no principled Republicans standing behind the voters of their states in the next election.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      brantl

      Once Pence said he wasn’t going to throw out the ballots, he was useless to Trump, unless he could be coerced. Trump thought that he would be either coerced, or dead, and he was good with either one.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Roger Moore

      I doubt that the plan depended on violence against Pence specifically.  An angry mob is a very blunt instrument.  Yes, you can whip the mob up against a specific target, but once it’s turned loose you really don’t know what’s going to happen.  Unless you’re going to use the mob as cover for your assassination squad, you shouldn’t count on it for anything more than generalized chaos.  Trump may have been madder at Pence than anyone else, and he may have tried siccing the mob on him, but I doubt his death was an important part of the plan.

      Reply

