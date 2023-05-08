A week or so ago, I listened to 3 podcasts in one night – I listen in bed as I fall asleep, and that night sleep was not coming! I don’t recall which podcast was talking about the “hang my Pence” situation on Jan 6, but it got me thinking, and I want to throw this idea out there and see if you guys think it’s possible.

Until now, I have assumed that Trump getting people riled up about Pence on Jan 6 and in the run-up to Jan 6 was because Trump was getting desperate and because he didn’t care about the consequences. He is, after all, all “id” and is willing to do anything in order to get his way. So it seems in character for Trump to be reckless and irresponsible; he is definitely awful enough and petty enough to risk danger to Pence and others because the VP didn’t do what Trump wanted.

But could it be worse than that?

It occurred to me that perhaps this could have been a deliberate move on Trump’s part, with a particular end game in mind. If there had been a successful physical attack on the Vice President, or even worse, he had actually been killed at the capital, surely that would have been seen as a legitimate reason to institute martial law. Right?

Is that a bridge too far, even for Trump?

Is it crazy to consider that Trump and his minions could be awful enough to have intentionally engineered a situation where the crowd was riled up and would commit violence against the VP – as one last tactic/strategy to stop the process on Jan 6 and allow Trump to stay in office?

If so, that would make him even more appalling than we already know he is – is it even possible to be that awful?. Not that I think Trump could have thought that through and come up with that plan himself, but certainly Stephen Miller or some of the other awful people he surrounds himself with could have. Even so, would Trump have been a knowing, willing participant in the murder of his VP?

I’m not saying that’s what happened, but I do wonder if it might have been. Or is that a bridge too far, even for these deplorable people? It would be irresponsible not to speculate.