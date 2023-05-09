Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Republicans in disarray!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Bark louder, little dog.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

No one could have predicted…

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Metahearse (Open Thread)

Metahearse (Open Thread)

by | 60 Comments

This post is in: ,

One of the insalubrious aspects of living in a state that increasingly feels like 1930s Germany with beaches and theme parks is that lots of stuff seems too trivial to notice. But remember this stupid shit?

Meta exec avatars jumping on a video clip
Jump, you fuckers! No, for real!

It’s a still from a faked hype video for the metaverse, the immersive blah blah blah that was going to change everything and inspired Facebook’s rebranding to Meta. However, despite spending well over $100 billion dollars on R&D alone, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has moved on from his company’s metaverse project, according to Ed Zitron at Business Insider:

From the moment of its delivery, Zuckerberg claimed that the Metaverse would be the future of the internet. The glitzy, spurious promotional video that accompanied Zuckerberg’s name-change announcement described a future where we’d be able to interact seamlessly in virtual worlds: Users would “make eye contact” and “feel like you’re right in the room together.” The Metaverse offered people the chance to engage in an “immersive” experience, he claimed…

The inability to define the Metaverse in any meaningful way didn’t get in the way of its ascension to the top of the business world. In the months following the Meta announcement, it seemed that every company had a Metaverse product on offer, despite it not being obvious what it was or why they should…

Companies’ rush to get into the game led Wall Street investors, consultants, and analysts to try to one up each other’s projections for the Metaverse’s growth. The consulting firm Gartner claimed that 25% of people would spend at least one hour a day in the Metaverse by 2026. The Wall Street Journal said the Metaverse would change the way we work forever. The global consulting firm McKinsey predicted that the Metaverse could generate up to “$5 trillion in value,” adding that around 95% of business leaders expected the Metaverse to “positively impact their industry” within five to 10 years. Not to be outdone, Citi put out a massive report that declared the Metaverse would be a $13 trillion opportunity.

I’m no business genius, but maybe the Meta team’s inability to get the avatars’ legs right should have been a clue? Christ on a crumpet, what a colossal waste of money. And Zitron is right about the Wall Street lemmings following Zuckerberg over the cliff — there were virtual land-grabs associated with this half-baked foolishness. The amount of money and effort wasted is incalculable.

Zitron notes that while Meta isn’t officially shuttering the metaverse project, Meta and key partners like Walmart and Disney closed divisions and laid off staff associated with their unpopulated virtual worlds, and Meta bosses, including Zuckerberg, now say they are chasing generative AI unicorns, so it looks like the writing is on the wall.

There probably will be compelling virtual worlds where billions of people interact for work or play in the reasonably near future. And who knows, maybe they won’t launch with much fanfare as an obvious monetization scheme.

Zuckerberg’s fellow tech warlord Elon Musk punctured his own carefully crafted hype balloon by overpaying for Twitter and making stupid decisions that ran that platform into the ground. The current Meta metaverse collapse probably won’t get nearly as much attention because nobody used it. 

But if Zitron is right, arguably this is a worse face-plant than Musk’s misadventure. It’s also yet another argument for confiscatory tax rates.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bugboy
  • Captain C
  • citizen dave
  • craigie
  • eclare
  • El Cruzado
  • eldorado
  • Elizabelle
  • EmbraceYourInnerCrone
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • Michael Bersin
  • Miss Bianca
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • RobertB
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • TaMara
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    60Comments

    1. 1.

      craigie

      I think the things that truly revolutionize the world tend to sneak up on society, not be announced as The Next Big Thing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Meta is weird to me.  I’m not active on Twitter or Facebook, but I get how people use them.  I just never understood Meta at all.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

       

      Been on TikTok.
      Woman stole A MACHINE GUN in Texas.
      All her ID was fake.
      She parked where there were blind spots for the cameras.

      A $50,000 gun
      Stolen.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Elizabelle

      @craigie:  Good point.

      Also, as Betty Cracker says, TAX THESE FUCKERS.

      It may be an uncomfortable fact for some that what were considered “confiscatory” tax rates helped to preserve our actual democracy.

      Further, the government can just about always use the money better than these gazillionaires, with their spacecraft and megayachts and stable of bought and paid for political actors.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      There was some stupid metaverse promo clip of a bunch of people in a room at a museum, and some guy stood up from sitting on a bench. I think it was Popehat who said the guy had the world’s strongest quads, or something – it was a freaky and stupid and totally distracting motion.

      But it was worse than that. Before then, avatars were literally nothing from the waist down.

      I remembered IBM trying to do some sort of virtual world hype in the early 1990s. I didn’t see the point then. And I don’t see it now.

      When the software gets in the way of (doing the job / having fun / clear communications / whatever), it’s bad software. No amount of hype fixes that.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      scav

      @rikyrah: Is it a competition over how many TXan cliches one can tick in a single event?  Did she cut some barbed wire fence while doing so?  Easy point there.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ken

      Users would “make eye contact” and “feel like you’re right in the room together.”

      I have to see this as a huge failure at analyzing user requirements. The sort of people who would use Meta are the ones who don’t make eye contact, and don’t want to be in rooms with other people.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      It’s also yet another argument for confiscatory tax rates.

      That list of arguments grows longer by the day!

      Also, Betty, I think you meant HIGHLY confiscatory tax rates.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      Meta bosses, including Zuckerberg, now say they are chasing generative AI unicorns, so it looks like the writing is on the wall.

      All these companies have gigantic money pots, and rather than giving it back to investors in the form of dividends or stock buybacks, they’re either sitting on it or investing it in stupid shit.  This says there is too much money chasing too few good investment opportunities.  It’s time to raise wages so more of that money is going to people who will spend it on stuff.

      This will achieve two desirable goals.  On the one hand, it will mean companies no longer have more money than they know what to do with.  Instead of throwing money at dumb schemes or buying each other, companies will actually have to start thinking about how they want to invest their limited resources.  On the other hand, it will mean employees have more money to spend on goods and services.  That will obviously be good for the employees, but it will also be good for companies because more consumer spending will mean more was of making money.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Miss Bianca

      @Ken: Right?!

      Plus the fact that the damn avatars look so damn goofy. Shit, don’t any of these people that Zuck was paying play the latest video games? Those “Meta” graphics are beyond pathetic when you compare them to, say, the latest iteration of Grand Theft Auto.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @Baud:

      RawStory.com:

      The woman reportedly said she was considering a gun purchase but wanted to try some firearms first. The owner of LoneStar Handgun said the woman filled out a liability form before taking possession of the firearm.

      “She went out on the range, shot it, came back in with the handgun, and said, ‘I think I want to try out the machine gun,'” LoneStar founder Josh Felker said.

      The woman then rented an MP5 Sub Machine Gun, which can fire up to 900 9-millimeter rounds in a minute.

      Instead of taking the gun to the shooting range, the woman exited the building and left in a white truck.

      Nobody could have predicted!!1ONE

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Grrr. Fix.

      despite it not being obvious what it was or why they should

      Jumping on the blandwagon.
      //

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Another Scott: Ah, thanks.  So rent-to-own -steal.

      I guess the only solution is to get more machine guns in the hands of the good guys.

      ETA: I wonder how much ammo she has for it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bugboy

      The amount of money and effort wasted is incalculable.

      I really sat up and noticed that with all the gloriously crafted CGI in the Meta advertisement(s) I viewed, the sales pitch isn’t “See what Meta can do!”.  Instead, it’s “Just hang on, see what Meta is GOING to do!”…

      This is an exercise in “Venture Capitalists Reinventing The Wheel”.  After all, there exists a virtual world that already got there, 20 years ago: Second Life. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Life

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      @craigie:

      I think the things that truly revolutionize the world tend to sneak up on society, not be announced as The Next Big Thing.

      At the very least, they spend a lot of time solving basic problems before there’s a “sudden” breakthrough that makes them the next big thing.  Look at just about any interesting technology, and you’ll find decades, even centuries of people noodling around with it trying to make it practical before it really hit the big time.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      @Amir Khalid: Made me look.

      Welsh cat names:

      Iolo

      I assume that Eye – o – L – o not LOL-O. But it’s hard to be sure. I also assume that it’s pronounced “Jack” or something similarly inscrutable.

      ;-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Miss Bianca: I know!  I look at my current character in Guild Wars 2 compared to this Meta crap and all I can come up with is What were they thinking?! What was the point of their Metaverse?

      I can party up in GW2 with my friends, husband and brother and run around a huge virtual world ( can even buy drinks and get “virtual” drunk.  There are random dog and cats and kittens that you can pet in the game (Yes I am five )

      We can look each other in the eye, oh you mean like on a Zoom call or a Webex?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Elizabelle

      @schrodingers_cat:  Darling kitty.  And some beautiful and colorful artwork in the previous tweet.

      Maybe name after a special place?  Preferably not in Wales.

      Or:  Have yet to meet a cat named Wordle. And it is a passion.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Bugboy: or as we like to call it Vaporware:

      vaporware: definition –

      1. software or hardware that has been advertised but is not yet available to buy, either because it is only a concept or because it is still being written or designed.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MattF

      I’m waiting for the virtual reality that shows fifty people sitting in a room doomscrolling on their mobile phones and tablets. Promo cartoons of people jumping around or making (ugh) eye contact misses the point in a big way.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      Meta is weird to me. I’m not active on Twitter or Facebook, but I get how people use them. I just never understood Meta at all.

      “Meta” is confusing because it has two meaning when referring to Zuckerberg.  On the one hand, it’s the new name of his company, formerly known as Facebook.  They decided to rename the big company from Facebook to Meta because Facebook was only one of their products, and they wanted to resolve the confusion.  So now Meta (the company) is the owner of the social media networks Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and some more I can’t think of.

      Unfortunately, this creates some confusion because Zuckerberg is (or was) super hyped about the concept of the Metaverse.  This is the idea of a virtual world people visit using VR technology; the name is taken from the virtual world in Neal Stephenson’s seminal novel Snowcrash.  People in the Metaverse are represented by “avatars” that are their virtual body.  In principle, the avatar could be anything you choose it to be, but it will look and act like a goofy computer game until it can actually represent something like a real person with facial expressions, body language, and so forth.  I don’t think we’re anywhere close to that, so it’s going to remain a fringe technology for the foreseeable future.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TaMara

      Remember during the shutdown, all the drone videos of deserted cities? That’s how I picture the fate of the metaverse. Abandoned. Digital trash blowing down the streets.  Avatar crows singing sad caws from the top of light posts.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      El Cruzado

      @Roger Moore: They are ALSO doing ginormous stock buybacks. IIRC Alphabet just announced a 70 billion one, Apple has done hundreds of billions so far and I can’t imagine Meta is far behind.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Roger Moore:

      This is the idea of a virtual world people visit using VR technology

      But why would people do this? It reminds me a little of Esperanto, which was designed to be a universal language so everyone could communicate each other, but not enough people want to learn a new language just to do that.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      @El Cruzado: Hmmm.  Think of all the companies we have heard of lately.  Headed for bankruptcy.  Did a bunch of stock buybacks earlier.

      These companies are financial instruments.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Roger Moore

      @EmbraceYourInnerCrone:

      I can party up in GW2 with my friends, husband and brother and run around a huge virtual world ( can even buy drinks and get “virtual” drunk.

      I think the goal is for the metaverse to eventually be able to represent people as they react in real life.  In you game, things look really good because the characters are using motion captured movements from real actors.  That can make their movements look fluid and realistic, but it also limits them to the range of behaviors the game creators thought of when they were doing the mo-cap work.  The goal for the metaverse is to be able to do something like mo-cap in real time, so the metaverse avatar can do whatever the person they’re representing does.  They’re nowhere near there, but that’s what they want to do.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      narya

      Is it time for a rant? It’s always time for a rant! I was able to apply for unemployment, which I did as soon as I was eligible. I then got some consulting work, as you all know, but hadn’t made much. I dutifully reported what I was earning, but made the stupid mistake of putting a few weeks into one week of certification. BOOM! I made too much that ONE week, so was kicked off completely. I’m apparently still eligible, but it has been weeks trying to get back in. I also apparently did the Wrong Thing to get back in–I reopened instead of reapplied? Calling = waiting on hold forfuckingever, though the actual person is usually pretty helpful. The person w/ whom I spoke today maybe steered me back in the correct direction? Who knows. I am SUPER fortunate that I don’t need these funds to survive, but that also makes me have infinite sympathy for folks who absolutely do need these funds to survive.//end rant

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Miss Bianca

      @EmbraceYourInnerCrone: Right, see, this is the thing I don’t get – I *don’t* play video games, and EVEN I KNEW that video game design was already doing exactly what “the Metaverse” was supposed to be doing and doing it about 1000 times better. So, WTAF, Zuck?

      @Roger Moore: Ah, ok.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RaflW

      Frankly, the wholesale merchandising of several conservative SCOTUS justices to billionaires is at least as strong an argument for confiscatory tax rates on the rich. As to Zuck, thank FSM he’s turning out to be yet another tech billionaire with awful instincts about what customers want. Let him blow another $100B on more nonsense!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JoyceH

      Remember when there was the breathless announcement of the Next Big Thing, which turned out to be the Segway? Okay, there are uses for them, I think you can rent them to tour downtown DC, but hardly the Next Big Thing.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      And lets not forget that the Metaverse and virtual worlds like it base their  trade, economy , etc  on BlockChain:

      The Metaverse – what is it?

      “Bloktopia: Bloktopia uses virtual reality to provide users with an immersive experience. It is a 21-story virtual structure representing the 21 million Bitcoins currently in use. With new virtual experiences, it provides a variety of revenue-generating potential. People can design their avatars, participate in numerous activities, learn about cryptocurrencies, and purchase virtual “real estate” in the tower. Using the platform’s builder tool, you can also utilize this real estate to make artwork, games, sequences, and other things.”

       

      Sure! – let have more BlockChain/BItcoin  which requires immense amounts of electricity to produce.  We are already looking at an El Nino that’s on track to cook large portions of the planet and glaciers melting at unheard of rates. Lets put more strain on the power grid and more carbon in the atmosphere.  Hopefully the Metaverse is dead and gone for good.

      The costs of Bitcoin mining

      “In Texas, the computers kept running until just after midnight. Then the state’s power grid operator ordered them shut off, under an agreement that allowed it to do so if the system was about to fail. In return, it began paying the Bitcoin company, Bitdeer, an average of $175,000 an hour to keep the computers offline. Over the next four days, Bitdeer would make more than $18 million for not operating, from fees ultimately paid by Texans who had endured the storm.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      This Meta stuff reminds me video game companies trying to force NFTs on customers who absolutely wanted nothing to do with them

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Captain C

      @TaMara:

      Remember during the shutdown, all the drone videos of deserted cities? That’s how I picture the fate of the metaverse. Abandoned. Digital trash blowing down the streets.  Avatar crows singing sad caws from the top of light posts.

      There’s a Pixar movie to be made of this, at least a short.  The graphics will be at least an order of magnitude better than the actual Zuckverse.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud: ​

      But why would people do this?

      Very good question. I agree that most people don’t actually want to do this, at least with the technology where it currently is. I think the goal is to have something that’s way better than the trash you see above, to the point that being there in VR is very close to being there in person. At that point, there are all kinds of applications. It’s just that we’re probably still a decade or more from having that kind of realism, so what we do have looks like utter garbage.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @Roger Moore: Which I understand for some uses, for instance my boss at a former job was a quadriplegic, could this technology allow him to function with more freedom, maybe, although if it relies on a VR headset and VR addons, maybe not.  But the real world costs of what these “meta worlds” are based on are just too high.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Ken

      consulting firm Gartner… Wall Street Journal… McKinsey … Citi

      Does anyone know of a site that tracks the performance record of these?  I know the experiment has been done for stocks, and a dartboard does about as well as most of the people out there recommending individual stocks (even if you take out Jim Cramer). I’d be interested to see the success ratio for these “next big thing” predictions.

      For that matter, I think it’s high time we had a meta-rating for the “analysts”, as in “company X failed to meet analysts’ expectations”. If some analysis company consistently “expects” more than what companies deliver, it sounds like the problem is with the analysis.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      eclare

      @narya:

      That sounds awful, a process that is too easy to screw up and too hard to fix.  And like you said, hits those who least afford it the hardest.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      citizen dave

      I love colossal business failures–great post!  Recalling that women were being assaulted in the metaverse: https://nypost.com/2022/05/27/women-are-being-sexually-assaulted-in-the-metaverse/

      A somewhat smaller scale failure, but happened at the start of the pandemic so didn’t get it’s proper due, was Dyson trying to remake the EV: Dyson has unveiled its abandoned electric car project, which racked up $500 million in cost before the vacuum manufacturer gave up on it. May 18, 2020

      Anyone remember the Segway rollout on Good Morning America?  It’s going to revolutionize everything!  December 3, 2001.  Check out Diane Sawyer’s awesome look at someone (producer?) at the 2:04 mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tppv2NgZOQU

      Reply
    55. 55.

      RobertB

      Not apologizing for Zuckerberg.  But I know that your average PC, like my cheapo laptop, doesn’t have the graphics horsepower to run something like Guild Wars 2 or Grand Theft Auto 3.  Until fairly recently, integrated graphics processors in PCs were surprisingly bad.  So if Zuck is banging the table and insisting that Meta should run on a $200 Walmart laptop, he’s going to end up with Nintendo Wii avatars.  There’s no excuse whatsoever on spending $100B though.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      eclare

      @Ken:

      For Jim Cramer, there is a fund that shorts everything he recommends.  I saw some stats a while back, it’s doing well.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Michael Bersin

      The story of a Pride Festival, right wingnut pearl clutchers, and the Warrensburg, Missouri City Council continues. There was a city council meeting last night. The busybody right wingnuts are now demanding a city ordinance banning drag shows.

      Addressing Bigotry – Warrensburg, Missouri City Council Meeting – May 8, 2023

      Addressing Bigotry – Warrensburg, Missouri City Council Meeting – May 8, 2023 – part 3

      These people are nuts. The threats are real.

      I still have to transcribe another dozen or so public comments from the meeting. That’s probably two more posts.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MattF

      @Ken: I’d guess that the volume of predictions correlates with the volume of loose cash floating around. But accuracy in prediction is hard— especially, as often noted, prediction about the future.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Roger Moore:

      I’ve never read Snow Crash, but I’ve seen it referenced. I can’t imagine naming a product after something from a dystopian sci-fi novel

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.