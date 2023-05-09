On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Dangerman

Ah, Springtime, when a young man’s fancy LIGHTLY turns to thoughts of love (or, if a pharaohphile, to thoughts of the love of LIGHThouses). Admittedly, not as Romantic, but someday I’ll find the woman that either understands (or, better yet, is similarly afflicted).

I figured it’s about time to share a few more Lighthouse Photos and it needed to be a Central Coast Lighthouse this time, so Point Sur it is. Before I share pictures, a few notes/thoughts:

(1) I should share the background of the word “pharaohphile” as it was explained to me because I’m not at all sure that I’m spelling it correctly. The word was chosen because of the Pharos of Alexandria (or the Lighthouse of Alexandria, if you prefer), one of the 7 Ancient Wonders of the World. So is it “pharosphile” or “pharaohphile”? Beats me. Did I mention the MD has me on decaf? Stuff should be illegal.

I can talk for hours (and occasionally have) about the Lighthouse at Point San Luis (my original OTR post). The Original Docent trained me and I, in turn, trained the next generation of docents. I’m more than a little rusty on the topic, but, at one time, I likely knew the story of the PSL Lighthouse about as well as anyone alive (this will make more sense in a moment), but I really don’t know THAT much about the Point Sur Lighthouse. I know the basics, but, for detail, it has been several years and many miles (figuratively and literally) since I visited. Thankfully, Huell Howser (at least Californians will know who that is) visited the Point Sur Lighthouse and the video is available here.

While the location is stunning, I’m not ecstatic about any of my photo, I’m going to draw outside the lines a little bit >and share a little bit about whale watching, wildflowers (I hear rumors of an amazing Superbloom, and another random story that came to mind recently without further delay, the Point Sur Lighthouse.