Red states, blue states – and life expectancy.

Cause or effect? Chicken or the egg?

Either way, if the red states voted blue, you can bet that poverty and health care issues would be addressed, both of which certainly have an impact on life expectancy.

This is basically a 20-year gap. Wow. pic.twitter.com/4L37FdeVkj — Steve Chernoski (@nsjersey) April 1, 2023

Open thread.