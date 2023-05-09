Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Everybody saw this coming.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

T R E 4 5 O N

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I really should read my own blog.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Republicans do not pay their debts.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

To the Gates of Hell

To the Gates of Hell

by | 135 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

UPDATE: Breaking news: verdict reached in Trump’s civil trial after 2.5 hours of deliberation. Will update once I find out what it is, but that deliberation time doesn’t bode well for the orange fart cloud.

UPDATE 2: Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, not liable for rape. Carroll awarded $5 million in damages. We now join our regularly scheduled post, already in progress…

Liz Cheney bought ad time on CNN to run this during Trump’s town hall this week:

She’s going to follow that vile shit-stain to the gates of hell, and I am here for it.

Also, I’ve mentioned this in comments a couple of times but thought I should post a front page update. Remember late last year when I told y’all about our dog drama? We’ve managed to reintegrate the pack:

Dogs cuddling on a sofa

It took turning our lives upside down for months. It took considerable sums of money for DVM behaviorist consultations and a dog trainer. It took more patience than we ever expended raising a human teenager. But it was worth it because peace has been restored and hallelujah!

Open thread!

    9. 9.

      bbleh

      @zhena gogolia: correct, they had 4 options: rape, sexual assault, unwanted touching, or nothing.  They went with #2.  As one CNN commentator said, it looks a lot like a compromise: I think he raped her, you don’t think she quite proved it to the necessary degree, but we can agree at least it was assault, yes?  Fine, done. Now, how much

      Plus they also found he defamed her.  Total damages near $5M.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Alison Rose

      “He didn’t rape her but he did sexually abuse her” feels like rape culture in action. But…okay, if this is what we can get, I’m relieved they didn’t just say “LOL go away dumb girl”. I hope Carroll gets a measure of closure from it.

      More importantly, I hope it makes Trump angry. As angry as possible.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Orange Lump will be grifting from this and his MAGats will ofcourse reward him. Idjits.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      My normie friends have started the drumbeat of “I think Trump’s going to win the election!”

      Sigh.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      zhena gogolia

      Brava, E. Jean Carroll!

      And Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds.

      And Christine Blasey Ford.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JML

      @indycat32: Correct. “New York recognizes and punishes three degrees of rape, ranging in degrees of severity. Section 130 of the New York Penal Code provides that “sexual intercourse” has its ordinary meaning and occurs upon any penetration, however slight.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elizabelle

      99 bottles of ketchup on the wall …

      Incidentally, where is the sexual abuser and defamer today?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @Alison Rose: I can’t believe how strong she’s been throughout this.  From what I read of what she’s said, I think she WILL get a BIG measure of closure.  Note also she didn’t ask for a particular amount of money, which suggests to me that closure is a big part of it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      raven

      They cut in on the most important futbol game in the history of the universe (since the last one) for this!!!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      eclare

      @Alison Rose:

      MSNBC reporting that E Jean Carroll testified that she wasn’t sure if TFG penetrated her with his genitalia because she couldn’t see.  She was sure about fingers.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Alison Rose

      @bbleh: Yeah, it takes some serious strength to put yourself through this. Which is why the whole “women make up false accusations against powerful men” BS is so absurd.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Alison Rose

      @eclare: I haven’t read much about the actual proceedings because it was too difficult for me. But I love that this is in the court record. I mean, this is the man who bragged about the size of his dick on a fucking debate stage. Yet another lie.

      And the thing is, generally I find equating dick size with manliness to be offensive and weird. But in his case, I will mock it forever.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WV Blondie

      The one “smart” thing TFG did was refuse to submit to DNA testing so it could be compared to the stain on her dress. If it had matched, it would have proven that he at least had his mushroom out and fired it …

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elizabelle

      E. Jean Carroll got more justice than Trayvon Martin did.

      And, I think the fact that one of the male jurors was a Tim Poole (sp?) (MAGA broadcaster) fan, and voted guilty …

      Maybe that fact will discomfort some of the sexual abuser and defamer’s supporters.  Maybe.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      HumboldtBlue

      And I know this doesn’t need to be said but decent MEN NEVER FUCKING TALK LIKE THIS IN THE FUCKING LOCKER ROOM OR THE WAITING ROOM OR THE FUCKING BAR ORM ANY-FUCKING-WHERE ELSE!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      Such a sweet pic of Badger and Pete!🥰

      And, YAY for E Jean! I hope TFG strokes out from rage!

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Suzanne

      @raven: I never want to hear about the penis (or lack thereof) of anyone in the government, ever again.

      And now…..to go play Mario Kart.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      MisterForkbeard

      @indycat32: I’m not sure how we got to ‘no’ on rape. I guess is it’s the one or two jurors we knew about that were Trumpkins.

      But I guess the insinuation is that Trump definitely held her down and violated her, but… only with his hands, because all that’s he admitted to on tape?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      I love those peaceful little doggo faces.

      Trump response:  “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.”

      Uh huh.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      cain

      A hopeful sign for women who must fight against powerful men. The patriarchy lost today.

      Trump globe invulnerability was broken today – he can be hurt. Kudos to the prosecution for their win against a life long sexual predator.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Fester Addams

      So the jury’s verdict is Short Fingers tried to rape Carroll and failed, presumably due to his little mushroom situation.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Elizabelle

      Now MSNBC streaming is yapping about how this affects the abuser and defamer guys’s political future.  What will those Republican voters think?

      Turned it off.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      jonas

      Oh boy, the ketchup is gonna be flying at Mar-a-Lago tonight!

      I guess the question now is how long Trump and his asshole lawyers can tie this up on appeal. Any of the law-talking types here want to weigh in on how likely Carroll is to ever see any of this judgment?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty

      Trump still saying he doesn’t know her. Huge disgrace, etc., etc.

      So happy to see your boys hanging out together. Did the hard feelings seem to be more on one side than the other?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Alison Rose

      From the NYT live feed:

      Carroll just walked out of the Manhattan Federal Courthouse smiling ear to ear and holding hands with her attorney Roberta Kaplan.

      A woman yelled to her, “You’re so brave and beautiful,” to which Carroll said, “Thank you, thank you so much.” She didn’t answer any questions and got in a car to leave.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      PAM Dirac

      @Fester Addams:

      So the jury’s verdict is Short Fingers tried to rape Carroll and failed, presumably due to his little mushroom situation.

      There has to be a Stormy Daniels tweet coming soon. I suspect it might even almost justify Twitter’s existence.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Cheney will follow him to and probably beyond the gates of Hell because, lets face it, if God punished all of humanity for Adam and Eve’s sins he’s not letting any spawn of Dick into Heaven.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      jonas

      DougJ is on a roll over at the NYT pitchbot. Best one so far:

      A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found former President Donald J. Trump liable for the sexual abuse of the magazine writer E. Jean Carroll. Here’s why that’s bad news for Joe Biden.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      dmsilev

      @eclare:

      MSNBC reporting that E Jean Carroll testified that she wasn’t sure if TFG penetrated her with his genitalia because she couldn’t see.

      Remember, for situations like this it is helpful to always carry a portable electron microscope.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Elizabelle

      Happy that this was resolved so quickly.

      For us.  For E. Jean Carroll it has been years upon years.  But she goes down in history as a courageous woman.  She persisted.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      jonas

      @Elizabelle:  Trump response:  “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.”

      Maybe it’s time we start bringing up Trump’s mental acuity and fitness for office again…

      Reply
    78. 78.

      patrick II

      I think Liz has suppressed guilt about her father’s part in the Brooks Brothers riot that stopped the vote in 2000.  It really is pretty much the same thing except it came down to a smaller scale in one state since they were able to stop the vote count in just Florida and didn’t have to go to the Capitol.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      cain

      @Alison Rose: We need that giphy of Nancy Pelosi putting on her sunglasses in victory :-)

      (soon hopefully to be replaced E. Jean Carroll smiling ear to ear)

      She should also start playing “I’m every woman..” :-)

      Reply
    80. 80.

      trollhattan

      @HumboldtBlue: That has been my comment every time I hear “It’s just locker room talk.” Not any I’ve used.

      NB I don’t remember much about JH gym class because it was JH, where everybody is basically a sociopath.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      JPL

      @zhena gogolia: That surprised me but she could not say 100 percent it was is penus that penetrated her and not his finger.  He raped her and I’m surprised that they didn’t agree.  edit to say the news made the assertion that she couldn’t say 100 percent.    I did not hear that myself.   I assume that he’ll appeal so this is not over.

      The other thing that I read was that there is a relatively low bar to move to federal court.   fk    He’ll definitely argue that in GA.  If he or another republican wins, they will pardon him.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Joy in FL

      That’s a great photo of your dogs. I am so glad all your patience and time and love and money have this wonderful result. They are great dogs.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Elizabelle

      @patrick II:   And Florida was only stealable because of the godawful Palm Beach butterfly ballot that led a lot of elderly Gore voters to vote for Pat Buchanan.

      It had never been tested. Horrible lesson to learn.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      wenchacha

      Does E Jean Carroll still have the defamation case against tfg when he was “potus”? I recall that case was a tougher one, because sexpest said he was defending his country or some shit.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Tazj

      @zhena gogolia: I heard that there was some poll that was supposedly good for Trump. Why? I don’t know. I don’t know the methodology of the poll or if it’s good or not, but I saw some of that sentiment today. “Oh, Trump is going to win.” I refuse to be taken down by one poll and the idiots that would vote for such a monster, no matter how much the media would love a horse race.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      JPL

      @zhena gogolia: I had a strong feeling he was going to beat Hillary, to the point that I went to be at 8.    I haven’t felt that way since.  He comes across like a buffoon, and it will take more than an appealing VP candidate to convince educated people to vote for him.

      tell your friends to turn off the news

      Reply
    93. 93.

      gvg

      @indycat32: I think it varies by state, and also it has not been the same over time, especially in recent decades, so…that may have played into the verdict.

      I wonder if the law had to be whatever it was when this was supposed to have happened. I don’t recall the dates but it was some years ago. As a woman I can tell you that these laws can be really behind what you or I assume they are or right and wrong.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      wenchacha

      @raven: Which says something. Maybe the sexpest can complain and brag that if he had really penetrated her, she would know.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Roger Moore

      @Elizabelle:

      Trump response: “I have absolutely no idea who this woman is.”

      This is Trump’s go to insult.  Whenever he wants to belittle someone, he talks about how he doesn’t know who they are, as if they’re too insignificant to make a dent on his memory.  This is why there were so many people in Trump’s campaign whose only acknowledged role is getting coffee.  It’s another way of saying they’re a nobody.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      PAM Dirac

      @JPL:

      The other thing that I read was that there is a relatively low bar to move to federal court.

      This was in federal court. He will appeal, but although his bluster, bull shit, and gaslighting seem to work fine on our Very Serious members of the press, it hasn’t worked hardly at all in court. I’m very interested to see what the rest of this year brings in that regard.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      sdhays

      @Betty: Doesn’t that continue the lying and defamatory behavior that he was just fined $5m over?

      He should accept the judgement, shut up about it, and try to change the subject. The media will forget about this quickly, and anyone in the Republican coalition who might be bothered by it will forget it too, unless he keeps reminding them.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Elizabelle

      @Roger Moore:  Of course, another possibility is:  there were so many!

      I don’t know if EJC would have prevailed, had TFG not run for president.  So much came out.

      TFG has brought all his crows home to roost on his head through his decision to run for president.  Which I would guess was more about the unregulated campaign cash and having a constant megaphone than any desire for the job.

      Had he stayed a bloviating golfer/developer, he probably would have skated.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Jeffro

      Let’s hear it for Liz Cheney!!

      (crickets)

      Ok then…I know that outside of the trump-hate, she’s just as bad on policy as the rest of them…BUT…you gotta hand it to her, at least with Liz we have a democracy and not a permanent trumpov kleptocracy.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      C Stars

      @Elizabelle: Yeah, I mainly have a sense of relief. At least one fucking thing that he didn’t get away with, and one woman’s victory. Of course you know he probably did that to a raft of women. I hope this gives them some encouragement too.

      And as always, laughing/crying at the irony of the GOP building their entire platform around the idea that trans women are the big threat when the news is shot through today with GOP men who raped and sexually abused people, many of them minors.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Baud

      Texas is on a roll.

      Anti-grooming” Texas Republican resigns after plying teen with alcohol & allegedly raping her

      The married “anti-grooming” crusader allegedly gave the teen so many rum and cokes that a state committee found she couldn’t consent

      Reply
    111. 111.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @prostratedragon: ​ S*P*Y Editor Graydon Carter (later editor of Vanity Fair) interviewed him in person and noticed Dump had unusually short digits. Coupled with vulgarities displayed in the interview Carter coined the moniker “short fingered vulgarian”

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Elizabelle

      And a second Tuesday miracle.  LA Times breaking news.

      Sen. Dianne Feinstein is en route to D.C. after extended absence

      Sen. Dianne Feinstein is flying back to Washington, D.C., her spokesman said, after her extended absence due to the shingles virus threatened to derail Senate Democrats’ agenda.

      The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Feinstein, who had been convalescing in the Bay Area since mid-February, boarded a charter private plane and could return to the Senate as early as this evening. Adam Russell, a spokesman for the Democratic senator, confirmed she is in transit to Washington but declined to comment further.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Jackie

      @Elizabelle: Phillip Bump of WaPo has an article interviewing MAGAts with most agreeing TFG probably is guilty, BUT THEY’LL VOTE FOR HIM anyway. Because Biden is worse.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      trollhattan

      @Jeffro: Hellovan ad, I’ll give her that. And she clearly can hold a grudge and has money left over, so by all means Liz, bat that pinata!

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Elizabelle

      @Jackie:  Who cares what those fuckers say? They are not going to say differently to a reporter.

      They are owning us.  Right.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Burnspbesq

      @zhena gogolia:

      My normie friends have started the drumbeat of “I think Trump’s going to win the election!”

      Tell them, “ not if you get off your lazy asses and do something about it.”

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Jeffro

      As you all might imagine, the headline at Fox News dot com is not that trumpov was found liable, but HIS view of the verdict:

      VERDICT IS A DISGRACE!  Trump Reacts: I Have Absolutely No Idea Who This Woman Is.

      So clearly they’ve learned their lesson…

      Reply
    120. 120.

      Baud

      Why are we still obsessed about how MAGA think? It’s like being obsessed about the fact that a rock is hard.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      HumboldtBlue

      I do believe we have established a truism. I.E. if Trump says he does not know that person, it’s 100% guaranteed there is a picture of that person and Trump smiling together.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Alison Rose

      @Baud: Good Lord, he really went for this cliché:

      A vote was scheduled for today, but yesterday Slaton turned in a letter of resignation to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). The letter didn’t mention the inappropriate relationship and instead said that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      Jeffro

      @Roger Moore:This is Trump’s go to insult.  Whenever he wants to belittle someone, he talks about how he doesn’t know who they are, as if they’re too insignificant to make a dent on his memory.

      Very true.

      And when they have him dead to rights, he calls it “boring”

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Burnspbesq

      @raven:

      They cut in on the most important futbol game in the history of the universe

      Evil vs. evil. I would no more watch Real Madrid vs. Manchester City than I would watch North Carolina vs. Texas.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      trollhattan

      @Elizabelle: Oh, goodie.

      My paper has roughly the same story, so it must be happening.

      Sen. Dianne Feinstein was returning to Washington Tuesday for the first time since mid-February, her office said, giving Democrats a crucial vote that’s stymied their efforts to approve judges and pass key legislation.

      Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who confirmed her return, welcomed the 89-year-old California Democrat. “I’m glad that my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work. After talking with her multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California,” he said in a statement.

      Without Feinstein, the Senate Judiciary Committee lacked the majority needed to approve most judges nominated by Sen. Joe Biden. That meant a backlog of judicial nominees opposed by Republicans. Democrats tried to fill the Feinstein seat temporarily but were blocked by the GOP.

      With Feinstein returning, the judicial nominees should be able to start moving again, with 11-to-10 committee votes. Once on the floor, they should have little trouble winning approval, since Democrats control 51 of the Senate’s 49 votes. The return of Feinstein also gives the Democrats an edge on close votes.

      During her absence, Republicans won an effort to overturn a Biden administration rule limiting truck emissions when Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, sided with 49 Republicans. The GOP plan was then approved by a 50 to 49 vote Had Feinstein been present, the result would have been a 50-50 tie broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/article275233291.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    130. 130.

      AWOL

      @HumboldtBlue: I grew up in Trumplandia. No one talks about sex in the manner that Trump does.  I’m not sure if it’s his eccentric background, his military-school lingo, or the fact that he was sexually ambiguous as a teen and learned things and distorted expressions from Roy Cohn, his mentor, who had no idea what he was pretending to talk about.

       

      What’s forgotten is how a teenaged Trump hung with Cohn and they were avidly discussing producing Broadway musicals together.

       

      I think a lot of Trump’s hyper-sexual actions and NOW documented sex crimes are a form of compensation about who he was, who he hung out with, and what temptations he may once have had.

       

      Also, he hates women. He really hates women.

       

      Curious to see what Mary Trump says.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      trollhattan

      @Alison Rose: That family probably can’t WAIT to spend more time with him. “Sleep with one eye open, you shall.”

      He should probably inventory the armory as soon as he arrives.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Jeffro

      @Jackie:Phillip Bump of WaPo has an article interviewing MAGAts with most agreeing TFG probably is guilty, BUT THEY’LL VOTE FOR HIM anyway. Because Biden is worse.

      Then I guess it’s our job to remind wingnuts everywhere that they still have choices (and used to have principles)  =)

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Elizabelle

      The FTF NY Times had a brutal Editorial Board piece this weekend.  Diane Feinstein Has to Act.  It ended:

      Senate seats are not lifetime sinecures, and if members can’t effectively represent their constituents or work for the benefit of their country, they should not hesitate to turn the job over to someone who can. Ms. Feinstein owes California a responsible decision.

      The reader comments were even more brutal.  Including those directed at her staff, who profit by her remaining (or at least are covering for her).  Some wondered if Feinstein was too far gone to realize the situation, and make a decision to resign.  1700+ reader comments; I scanned hundreds of them.  No support for having her away from the Senate.

      Not surprised it got a reaction from DiFi, or at least inspired the staff to put her on a plane.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Geminid

      @Alison Rose: Ms. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, has represented clients in a number of big cases. United States vs. Winsor (2013) was an important precursor to the Obergefel decision that vindicated the right to same sex marriage. Kaplan’s client Edith Winsor had been denied the federal estate tax exemption for surviving spouses for her late wife’s estate because of Section 3 of the “Defense of Marriage” Act. The Supreme Court struck down Section 3 and required that the tax exemption be granted.

      Last year Kaplan was part of the team that won a $20 million+ verdict from a federal jury in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her clients were people injured in the Deadly Unite the Right rally, suing organizations and individuals responsible for the violence.

      Roberta Kaplan was born in Cleveland, Ohio and is 57 years old

      Reply

