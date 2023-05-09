The mass shooters, the conservative media who attack the victims and spread misinformation, and the online trolls to engage in targeted harassment afterwards, are not three separate phenomena. They're three legs of a stool that together represent a terrorist movement — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) May 7, 2023

Aric Toler of Bellingcat found the socials of the Allen Premium Outlets shooter. Prior to the publication of these images, several right-wing orgs and media figures were baselessly speculating that this person was not a neo-Nazi but instead a cartel member because he was Latino. https://t.co/wwwJdndJUG — steven monacelli ?? (@stevanzetti) May 8, 2023

New: Mauricio Garcia's social media trail touched neo-Nazi content and misogynist incel filth. But he also referenced Tim Pool, VDARE, Libs of Tik Tok and Nick Fuentes. A Trump-era cluster of hate:@hannahgais, me, Rachel Janik and @MeganSquire0:https://t.co/W4hDuXm6Jd — Michael Edison Hayden (@MichaelEHayden) May 9, 2023

Throw the stone and hide your hand…

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik appears to have removed "stochastic terrorist" from her twitter bio pic.twitter.com/lF4syzJYU7 — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) May 9, 2023

The far-right over the last 24 hours: 1. There's no evidence the Texas shooter was a neo-Nazi 2. Okay, he had neo-Nazi patches on his tactical vest but that was IRONIC 3. Okay, he might have been a neo-Nazi but it was government mind control that made him that way pic.twitter.com/BSSKOrR96b — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 9, 2023

Mauricio Garcia was radicalized by far-right neo-Nazi ideology, and he probably expected he'd be praised as a true blood-and-soil martyr. Instead, the same far-right MAGA extremists Garcia died for are labeling him a false flag Antifa liberal. — Max Burns (@themaxburns) May 9, 2023

Part of what makes stochastic terrorism work is the short-circuiting of root cause analysis of stochastic terrorism. Hence the widespread reality denial by far-right media figures that the Allen mall shooter's social media posts indicate he self-identified as a neo-Nazi. — steven monacelli ?? (@stevanzetti) May 9, 2023

"haha actually our literal neo-nazis come in all shapes and colors. owned, libs." https://t.co/97NNjD1Q69 — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) May 8, 2023

"Nazis are bad I guess, but BLM and antifa…(THREAD 1/56)" — MAGA tears for four more years (@dangergypsy99) May 8, 2023

TFW you try for a hit tweet and accidentally admit out loud that you’re a Nazi. https://t.co/yUFyUR1CH5 — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) May 8, 2023