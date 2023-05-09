Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / domestic terrorists / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Stochastic Terrorism in Texas

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Stochastic Terrorism in Texas

by | 58 Comments

Throw the stone and hide your hand…

    1. 1.

      japa21

      I have decided that if the right wants to blame mental illness for all the shootings, then they are really admitting that having their ideology is a mental illness.

       

      ETA: I despise the term far-right as if there is an actual range of right wingedness.  Everything is the same for the right.  There is no longer any differentiation.

    2. 2.

      cain

      Great post – and of course they are going to attack the victims and deny reality. It’s the usual playbook. I saw something about how Texas governor Abbott looks even more like a dumb stooge with him talking about mental health and so on.

      Wanna bet that next week will be another mass shooting?

    3. 3.

      cain

      @japa21: agreed – right wing is right wing. The GOP is pretty much right wing.

      Funnily though, they do love to call the rest of us all far left – including the FTFNYT.

    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @japa21: Also, too, as one protestor’s sign said: “If the problem is the mental ill, why do you want to give them guns?”

    5. 5.

      Phylllis

      Is it possible that malls, theaters, other places of commerce becoming ghost towns will bring about the change needed?

    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Also, too, as one protestor’s sign said: “If the problem is the mental ill, why do you want to give them guns?”

      Because Freedumb!

    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Greg Abbott’s mug should be on wanted posters hanging in every post office in Texas. Domestic terrorist who edges out DeSantis for being the worst POS governor in the country.

    8. 8.

      Citizen Alan

      @japa21: Agreed. A true “moderate Republican” would be a Republican who votes with his party on most issues but votes against extremist Republicans he disagrees with even if it means voting with the hated Democrats. No such Republicans exist. Creatures like Susan Collins brand themselves as “moderates,” but if there was a Republican bill capable of passing to make bonfires out of trans children and Mitch McConnell needed her vote to make it happen, she would happily be there.

    9. 9.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @japa21:

      I have decided that if the right wants to blame mental illness for all the shootings, then they are really admitting that having their ideology is a mental illness.

      No way we could have known the feller was mental when we sold him the gun without a background check, but he sure showed us. Shame about all those innocent dead people.

    12. 12.

      Michael Bersin

      Transcript of a public comment from Monday night’s Warrensburg, Missouri City Council meeting – one of the individuals wanting to shut down a Pride Festival/drag show at a private venue in Warrensburg on June 3rd:

      “…I want to start off by reminding everyone here that our children are our future. They are our heritage. God states in his words that every child is a gift and every child is a reward.

      We live in a society where our children are constantly being told they have to believe a particular way, otherwise they are wrong or perhaps they are a bad person or even a hater.

      Some would argue that we here today, we might be haters, fearmongers, or the dreaded homophobics because we don’t bow down and agree to the senseless immoral, perverted, corrupt garbage that is being thrown around and forced on us.

      We, in fact, we embrace the right to choose. We’re speaking on behalf of the children. We also embrace reality. Normal moral and ethical living. Living is right, living right is not rocket science, it’s common sense. And like the most of us in this room I think we’re strong in that part. [….]

      We are here as a group of citizens. We are committed to standing for the voiceless, our children, the ones who don’t have a voice in these days.

      We aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, no matter what names, titles, or ridiculous ideologies others may speak against us or throw our direction. We are fully aware who we are through god who created us.

      We are looking for solutions and so that’s where you all come in. We want safeguards put in place. We want accountability where there should be accountability. We want our children protected against EXPLOTATION.

      We don’t come with a lot of feel good stories about our experiences with last year’s drag queen show. However, we did come with evidence that they are being exploited.

      Photos of minor children at last year’s event were handed to you last, at the last meeting as well.

      We want our children protected from an agenda that is hell bent on grooming our children. We want our children’s minds and their lives protected in these very vulnerable years.

      [….]

      We are committed to standing strong until this battle is won, until we see action from you on behalf our minors. We want to see an ordinance. We’re not going away, guys.”

      Addressing Bigotry – Warrensburg, Missouri City Council Meeting – May 8, 2023 – part 4

      Each speaker in the public comment part of the agenda was allocated three minutes.

    15. 15.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Citizen Alan: she would happily be there.

      No, her brow would be furrowed and she would have been conflicted about it, but she would be there.  And the important part is that she would be there.  A “reluctant” vote counts just the same as an enthusiastic one.

    16. 16.

      JPL

      This is OT

      but why would UGA after being in the news for drag racing and the death of an employee and a star foot ball player, and a the star Quarterback arrested while drunk, decide this is a good time to turn down a White House Visit.

      wtf

    18. 18.

      SpaceUnit

      These daily shootings embody the unchained id of the Republican Party.  They love the fact that others are horrified and utterly helpless to stop them.  Psychopathic assholes.

    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      Maybe a bit off topic: Jordan Neely, the man who was choke-holded to death on the NYC subway, had autism and schizophrenia — two diagnoses listed in the DSM, psychiatry’s “Bible.”

      Republicans/the right wing love to blame the committing of violence on mental illness but the truth is, people with mental disabilities are disproportionately the victims of violence (both from the police and I’d guess you’d call them civilians).

    20. 20.

      eclare

      @JPL:

      I just googled.  The reason the spokesperson gave sounded like total BS.  If I were on that team I would be pissed.

    23. 23.

      JPL

      @Ohio Mom: Today I had on the View and one of the hosts mentioned this along with the fact that a military man killed him. She was visibly upset.

      Okay just looked it up and it was Sunny Hostin.

    24. 24.

      eclare

      @Ohio Mom:

      Oh those are two really tough diagnoses and can cause erratic behavior.  A friend of mine’s son was finally diagnosed with schizophrenia after multiple arrests starting in his late teens.  He is on disability and medication, but he also has an advantage Jordan Neely didn’t:  two parents who had the determination and means to be fierce advocates.  Jordan was on his own.

    27. 27.

      Michael Bersin

      @Baud:

      They’ve been told that repeatedly. They don’t buy it. They picketed last year.

      This year they’ve taken it to the city council with demands that it be shut down. The venue and the drag show producers have reportedly received threats of violence. The Show producers cancelled the family friendly generic drag shows (fancy costumes, makeup, lip synching pop and show tunes) and made the entire event 18+. To no avail in satisfying the pearl clutchers.

    30. 30.

      bbleh

      Oh I am just SO tired of Republicans using the term “mental illness” to “other”-ize mass killers (and thereby constrain the debate) when they neither have nor ever had any intention of devoting resources to dealing with real problems of mental illness (not to mention mass killing with firearms).  It’s disingenuous and despicable.  (Oh wait, Republicans, goes without saying.)

    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      @Mike in NC: it is a very, very close call as to which of those two is more of a psycho.  I’d love to see more national coverage of all the hurtful and hateful things Abbott and DeSantis are inflicting on their own citizens, all just to “own the libs”.

    33. 33.

      different-church-lady

      @bbleh: ​
        The GOP is going to do exactly the same amount to help with mental health as they are going to help women affected by abortion bans: a negative amount.

    35. 35.

      different-church-lady

      @Michael Bersin: ​
       

      We live in a society where our children are constantly being told they have to believe a particular way, otherwise they are wrong or perhaps they are a bad person or even a hater on the edge of being gunned down in a classroom.

      Fixed that for you, assholes.

    36. 36.

      Renie

      OT George Santos has been charged by the Justice Department under seal and has to appear in Court tomorrow in Eastern District on Long Island. McCarthy had said he would have Santos resign if he was charged but now he is saying he will have him resign if he is found guilty.

    37. 37.

      RSA

      @japa21:  I have decided that if the right wants to blame mental illness for all the shootings, then they are really admitting that having their ideology is a mental illness.

      Apparently Republicans also want to let mass murderers off with a “Not guilty by reason of insanity” defense. Maybe an unexpected consequence.

    39. 39.

      Scout211

      A little positive palate cleanser:

      The Army will rename Ft. Hood  in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos.

      On May 9, 2023, our installation was redesignated Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Edward Cavazos, a Texas-born hero of the Korean and Vietnam wars.

      The post was one of nine U.S. Army installations being redesignated based on the Naming Commission’s recommendations to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States of America.

      “We are proud to be renaming Fort Hood as Fort Cavazos in recognition of an outstanding American hero, a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars and the first Hispanic to reach the rank of four-star general in our Army. General Cavazos’ combat proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his Soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served, and beyond,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Armored Corps Commanding General. “We are ready and excited to be part of such a momentous part of history, while we honor a leader who we all admire.”

    41. 41.

      Jackie

      @cain: “Wanna bet that next week will be another mass shooting?”

      That’s a terrible bet to offer.

      I refuse to bet on the odds of more innocent lives being massacred. Sadly, we know there will be more mass shootings.

    42. 42.

      Brachiator

      @cain:

      I saw something about how Texas governor Abbott looks even more like a dumb stooge with him talking about mental health and so on.

      Dumb stooge. Sad, but accurate description. Abbott and his ilk aren’t even trying. Just pro forma excuses and renewed admonitions to pray for the victims.

    45. 45.

      JPL

      @cain: Not by Kemp cuz he’s already being attacked by the feral hogs.

      I will say that I know Tech folks laughing right now.

    47. 47.

      Jackie

      Colin Allred has competition. I really like Allred, but I also really like Gutierrez. I guess we’ll have to see who Texan Democrats prefer.

      “Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), a longtime lawmaker whose district includes Uvalde, Tex., intends to join the U.S. Senate race to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in 2024, according to three people familiar with Gutierrez’s plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity because a formal announcement has not yet been made.“

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/05/09/texas-us-senate-cruz-uvalde-gutierrez/

    50. 50.

      Brachiator

      @bbleh:

      Oh I am just SO tired of Republicans using the term “mental illness” to “other”-ize mass killers (and thereby constrain the debate) when they neither have nor ever had any intention of devoting resources to dealing with real problems of mental illness (not to mention mass killing with firearms).

      Conservatives divide gun owners into two groups. Patriots are one group, and criminals and the mentally ill are the other. Patriots must have their guns, and nothing can be done about the others.

      I don’t think I have ever heard a conservative talk about mental illness and gun deaths from suicide.

    51. 51.

      cain

      @Baud: I understand she got arrested – I can only assume they retrieved the machine gun. The owner should be slapped with a fine.

    53. 53.

      Jackie

      This article is from 2019:

      Trump made it easier for the mentally ill to get guns when he rolled back Obama regulation

      “In 2017, Trump quietly rolled back an Obama-era regulation that made it harder for people with mental illness to buy guns.”

      “President Donald Trump responded to the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings by insisting Monday that “mental illness pulls the trigger not the gun,” but shortly after taking office he quietly rolled back an Obama-era regulation that would have made it harder for people with mental illness to buy guns.
      Trump did so without any fanfare. In fact, the news that Trump had signed the bill was at the bottom of a White House email that alerted the media to other legislation signed by the president.”
      https://www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1039301

    54. 54.

      Jay

      @cain:

      Amber Nicole Herring, 25, was taken into custody by Bexar County deputies Monday. She is being charged with possession of a prohibited firearm/machine gun, as well as theft of a firearm. The machine gun, however, has not yet been found, according to the business.

    55. 55.

      sdhays

      Just a reminder that Greg Abbot promised to stop all rape in the state of Texass when he passed his vigilante dumbass abortion ban last year(?). His sincerity on addressing mental illness is equally farcical.

      The man is depraved. He’s the high priest of necrophilia cult.

    58. 58.

      BR

      While we are on the topic of authoritarians, the mask is completely off from Musk and Dorsey. Not that it was every really on. I do not get how people can continue using services from these people.

