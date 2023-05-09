Biden’s meeting with the big four congressional leaders — Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell — will be at 4 pm on Tuesday in Oval. “They’ve got to do their job” on the debt limit, @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre says. pic.twitter.com/R1vqNgqbuz

Rep. Jeffries on Meet the Press: "They didn't produce a budget. What they did was produce a ransom note. That's what the 'default on America act' is. And effectively, what they're saying to the people is either you accept these dramatic cuts … or accept a catastrophic default" pic.twitter.com/0du9Ej4sBA

===========

===========

The committee is also asking three companies that facilitated Crow’s yacht, jet and lakeside resort travel for a list of guests who may have overlapped with Thomas’s stays.

… Judiciary Committee Chair Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and the committee’s 10 other Democrats signed on to the letter asking Crow to provide an itemized list of gifts worth more than $415 that he’s made to Thomas, any other justice or any justice’s family member, as well as a full list of lodging, transportation, real estate transactions and admission to any private clubs Crow may have provided.

The Judiciary Committee is now the second Senate committee to target Crow after ProPublica reported that the Republican donor invited Thomas on pricey vacations, bought his mother’s house, and provided Thomas’ grandnephew with private school tuition, most of which were not disclosed by the justice.

The Judiciary Committee also sent letters Monday to three companies associated with the Republican donor’s travels that facilitated the private resort, private jet and superyacht travel where Thomas has joined Crow, asking those companies to provide a list of other guests whose travel overlapped with Thomas’s or that of any other justice.

For example, the committee asked the company Topridge Holdings for a full list of guests who stayed at Camp Topridge — Crow’s private lakeside resort — while Thomas was there as a personal guest of Crow’s.

Supreme Court justices are required to disclose gifts of over $415, but the rules around gifts involving personal hospitality were murkier. The Judicial Conference, the courts’ policymaking body, recently changed disclosure rules to require justices and other federal judges to report more details of gifts, including free stays at hotels or hunting lodges, and clarified that a ride on a private jet, for example, must be reported…

All 11 of the committee’s Democrats, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) — who’s been absent for months for health reasons — signed the letters, and none of the committee’s Republicans joined…

… [T]he cascade of unflattering reports about Thomas and some other justices’ undisclosed potential conflicts of interest has fueled calls for ethics reform as polls suggest that Americans have declining trust in the institution. A conservative judicial activist, for example, paid Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork, The Washington Post reported last week.

The reports have also put pressure on Durbin to take a more aggressive stance in pushing for court reform. Late last month, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) asked Crow to inform his committee whether Crow reported the gifts to Thomas on his taxes. The senator also said he would “explore using other tools at the committee’s disposal” to obtain the information if Crow did not respond by May 8. A spokesman for Wyden did not respond to questions Monday about whether the committee had received a response from Crow.

Fewer than 4 in 10 Americans said they have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the Supreme Court, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released late last month. In 2018, 59 percent said they had faith in the court.