Tuesday Morning Open Thread: All the Good Fights

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: All the Good Fights

Judiciary Committee Chair Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and the committee’s 10 other Democrats signed on to the letter asking Crow to provide an itemized list of gifts worth more than $415 that he’s made to Thomas, any other justice or any justice’s family member, as well as a full list of lodging, transportation, real estate transactions and admission to any private clubs Crow may have provided.

The Judiciary Committee is now the second Senate committee to target Crow after ProPublica reported that the Republican donor invited Thomas on pricey vacations, bought his mother’s house, and provided Thomas’ grandnephew with private school tuition, most of which were not disclosed by the justice.

The Judiciary Committee also sent letters Monday to three companies associated with the Republican donor’s travels that facilitated the private resort, private jet and superyacht travel where Thomas has joined Crow, asking those companies to provide a list of other guests whose travel overlapped with Thomas’s or that of any other justice.

For example, the committee asked the company Topridge Holdings for a full list of guests who stayed at Camp Topridge — Crow’s private lakeside resort — while Thomas was there as a personal guest of Crow’s.

Supreme Court justices are required to disclose gifts of over $415, but the rules around gifts involving personal hospitality were murkier. The Judicial Conference, the courts’ policymaking body, recently changed disclosure rules to require justices and other federal judges to report more details of gifts, including free stays at hotels or hunting lodges, and clarified that a ride on a private jet, for example, must be reported…

All 11 of the committee’s Democrats, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) — who’s been absent for months for health reasons — signed the letters, and none of the committee’s Republicans joined…

… [T]he cascade of unflattering reports about Thomas and some other justices’ undisclosed potential conflicts of interest has fueled calls for ethics reform as polls suggest that Americans have declining trust in the institution. A conservative judicial activist, for example, paid Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork, The Washington Post reported last week.

The reports have also put pressure on Durbin to take a more aggressive stance in pushing for court reform. Late last month, Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) asked Crow to inform his committee whether Crow reported the gifts to Thomas on his taxes. The senator also said he would “explore using other tools at the committee’s disposal” to obtain the information if Crow did not respond by May 8. A spokesman for Wyden did not respond to questions Monday about whether the committee had received a response from Crow.

Fewer than 4 in 10 Americans said they have a “great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the Supreme Court, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released late last month. In 2018, 59 percent said they had faith in the court.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • catclub
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • H.E.Wolf
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mousebumples
  • OverTwistWillie
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • Shalimar
  • Steeplejack
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • trnc

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      Shalimar

      Watched Joe Scarborough lie his ass off this morning and say the Southern Baptist churches he grew up in didn’t care about race.  I’m a little younger than he is and grew up in the same churches.  They didn’t care about race because all the churches in the area in the ’70s and ’80s were still segregated.  There were no black people in Scarborough’s church.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      I wonder how the media would be treating it if the Ds did this under Trump and refused to raise the debt ceiling unless he undid his tax cuts, funded public universities, and put up a big beautiful welcome sign spanning the entire border.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steeplejack

      @Shalimar:

      Totally agree, although I think there is a chance that Scarborough is just absolutely blind and clueless. He thinks there wasn’t any racism because he didn’t see any. All of those tasteful white people could afford to be “non-racist” on Sunday because, as you said, there weren’t any black people in their churches, and, besides, they left the racism for Monday-Saturday.

      A few years ago Scarborough was going on about non-racism at the University of Alabama when he was there, particularly his fraternity. Hard eyeroll. I guarantee you that the only black people at his fraternity were the waitstaff at their formal dinners. And I guarantee that if you looked at the percentage of black students at Bama then (and probably now) it would not match the percentage of black people in Alabama.

      P.S. Fuck Donny Deutsch for his bullshit warning against “woke-ism” and failing to connect with disaffected Trump voters. Clueless New York mook in his pinstripe mob-lawyer suit from the Joe Tacopina collection.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Shalimar: It’s that old unmarked case. Whites-only identity politics isn’t “identity politics”, the old-boy network is “judging on merit”, and leaving Black people out is “not bringing race into it”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      Pleasantly surprised that Durbin forthrightly connected the dots between the Crow-Leo largesse and a catastrophic SCOTUS opinion Thomas joined. (I think Durbin is basically a decent guy but temperamentally unsuited to the JC chairman role right now — someone more aggressive like Whitehouse would be better.)

      @Shalimar: Same here. My grandfather was a Southern Baptist preacher, and I got dragged to church every Sunday (and Jesus camp in the summers) until I was old enough to refuse. The churches were 100% white, and they set up schools in the 1970s explicitly to help congregants bypass public school desegregation.

      I saw another outlandish claim about a post-racial past from some prominent person recently, can’t remember where. They said something like, “younger people won’t believe this, but back in the 1990s, Americans didn’t think about race.” No one should believe that because it’s a damn lie.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trnc

      A conservative judicial activist, for example, paid Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork,

      Leonard Leo, his role and his position at the Federalist Society should be named every time he is mentioned in corruption-related reporting.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Shalimar

      @Steeplejack: I also went to Alabama 2 years after Scarborough graduated.  You’re right.  Fraternities were still completely segregated.  And the white fraternities and sororities controlled student politics, so that too was discriminatory.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Shalimar: My beloved Texas grandmother was Southern Baptist and never demonstrated the slightest bit of racism. Looking back with my 64 yo eyes, I think it was because she was afraid of my mother who wasn’t going to tolerate it. I say that because Grams did a few things that were racist, just not obviously so.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      prostratedragon

      @Steeplejack:  Church history used to be basic instruction in (ahem) some denominations. The entire reason for the SBC was a split over slavery, as summarized here:

      In 1843, the abolitionists in the Northeast founded the Northern Baptist Mission Society in opposition to slavery.[6]: 62–3  In 1844, the Home Mission Society refused to ordain James E. Reeve of Georgia as a missionary because he was put forward as a slaveholder. They refused to decide on the basis of slavery. In May 1845, in Augusta, Georgia, the slavery supporters in the Southeast broke with the Triennial Convention and founded the Southern Baptist Convention.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty Cracker: They said something like, “younger people won’t believe this, but back in the 1990s, Americans didn’t think about race.” No one should believe that because it’s a damn lie.

      I want some of whatever that person was smoking back in the ’90s.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      Hey, I had it coming! My usual is 3-4½ hours, augmented with a nap in the afternoon. Still trying to rebuild my sleep hygiene in the post-pandemic world.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OverTwistWillie

      @Shalimar:

      He’s trying to convey the need for African-Americans to prop up dying congregations, and by extension the southern GOP.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mousebumples

      @Betty Cracker:

      I saw another outlandish claim about a post-racial past from some prominent person recently, can’t remember where. They said something like, “younger people won’t believe this, but back in the 1990s, Americans didn’t think about race.” No one should believe that because it’s a damn lie. 

      I was in grade school/high school in the 90s, and – knowing how sheltered this makes me sound – I didn’t think much/at all about race, outside of history/literature classes and the like.

      Part of that was likely growing up in a very White, very conservative community. Part of it was likely that I wasn’t thinking as critically as I should have about circumstances.

      Americans who were not then (and are not now) thinking critically about race aren’t thinking critically. Period.

      I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I’m trying to learn more (and listen more) and try to effect change where and when I can.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      H.E.Wolf

      Good morning! Today I expect to complete my long-running GOTV volunteer project of updating 28,000 addresses for my state’s Democratic Party. I did about an hour a day, for 11 months.

      I think the staffers may have thought: “harmless busywork”. Meanwhile, I thought: “28,000 additional voters/volunteers who’ll be reachable by the correct field organizers”… and I prioritized addresses in a flippable Congressional district, which did flip to D. Not saying there’s a direct correlation, but maybe it helped.

      Small incremental changes are my favorite power tool. :-)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @OzarkHillbilly: There were probably isolated pockets that were able to go through life in the 90s not thinking about race. If they were in an all-white neighborhood, school, or place of business and watching only low-conflict 90s television. 

      If your only exposure to black people was Family Matters, you might not know racism was a thing; except maybe one special episode about one uniquely awful individual.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: Willful blindness is a powerful tool of self delusion. I no doubt have forgotten most of the racist incidents I witnessed during the 90s but there are several that stick in my head. Maybe growing up in the 60s and 70s sensitized me to it because back then few people felt the need to hide it.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @OzarkHillbilly: Not a whole lot about it willful if you’re a child and deliberately isolated. Probably not true for Scarborough. But that was my experience.

      Eta: Private Catholic school in Boston until I went to Boston Latin. Younger sister didn’t make any of the exam schools and our parents moved us to the burbs instead of letting her attend school with…the broader Boston populace.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Steeplejack

      @Mousebumples:

      It’s easy, or easier, to be non-racist, or to not see racism, when people of color are kept offstage, so to speak, so that the issue never comes up. I lived in Alabama (as a non-Southerner) through most of the ’70s and saw the phenomenon on a daily basis.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      catclub

      @Steeplejack: ​
       

      And I guarantee that if you looked at the percentage of black students at Bama then (and probably now) it would not match the percentage of black people in Alabama.

      That depends on whether you count scholarship football athletes as students.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      catclub

      @Baud: Rodney King was 1991. That must have cured everything.

       

      Also no one thought about race during the OJ trial. Except, “why  did he get away with it because he  had better lawyers than the DA? I thought only rich white folks could do that?”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      A conservative judicial activist, for example, paid Thomas’s wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas tens of thousands of dollars for consulting work just over a decade ago, specifying that her name be left off billing paperwork.

      They know they’re doing corrupt acts. Likewise, Justice Thomas knew he needed to report these trips, but after the LA Times embarrassed him well over a decade ago, he just stopped reporting it. He knew, and he lied by omission.

      It’s intolerable. And while I appreciate that Durbin is doing something, he’s been too slow and he’s shown far, far too much deference to decorum and fucking antiquated niceties that the GOP abandoned years ago. He’s bringing a sugar spoon to a bazooka fight.

      Reply

