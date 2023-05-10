Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice Zoom: Agatha Christie's Life and Work

We have just finished up a series of 6 Medium Cool posts about Agatha Christie and Dorothy Sayers, courtesy of Subaru Dianne.  I know that SD was prepping a course for  OLLI, and I asked if she might like to try her stuff out on us.  Lucky for us, she said yes!

Likewise, during our Balloon Juice Indictment Zoom a few weeks ago, kalakal mentioned that he presents historical and biographic talks once a month at the library, and he had one coming up about Agatha Christie.  So my ears perked up and I asked kalakal if he might be interested in presenting it to us, also, as there was a lot of interest about Agatha Christie in the Subaru Diane guest post.

And he graciously agreed!

So who’s interested in a Balloon Juice zoom about Agatha Christie?  The first hour will be kalakal’s presentation, and then we’ll take another hour or so for questions and conversation.

BJ Zoom – Agatha Christie – Saturday 5/20 at 7 pm Eastern time.

From kalakal:

I will talk about Agatha Christie’s life and work, her legacy, and the reasons for her enduring popularity.

Christie, who taught her self to read at age 4 and didn’t attend school until she was 13 is the best selling author of all time, was the subject of the then largest manhunt in British history, actors hated her plays yet she wrote the longest running play in history, and she still had time to be a surfer girl!

There’ll be plenty of time after the presentation for Q & A and general discussion; it should be a lot of fun.

Who thinks this sounds like fun?  If you have an interest in Agatha Christie, or you want to learn more about her, or if mysteries are just your thing, please join us!

To RSVP,  send email  watergirl at balloon-juice.com  and also let us know in the comments, so others can see who else is interested, too.!

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Open thread, so – –

      Above my pay grade but certainly merits noting (WaPo link).

      Federal law enforcement officials said Tuesday that they have hacked and disabled a complex Russian cyberespionage operation that allegedly was used for about 20 years to steal sensitive government materials from the United States and its allies.

      Justice Department and FBI officials described the Russian operation as one of the country’s most powerful cyberespionage tools. They said the agency has been secretly investigating the network for nearly as long it was in operation but executed a court-authorized search warrant only this week to remotely hamper the Russian malware.

      Law enforcement personnel had to surreptitiously develop their own cyberinfrastructure to interact with and disrupt the malware, which the Russians were constantly updating and changing, the officials said.

      The U.S. government, which coordinated its investigative activities with foreign governments, also had to time the execution of the search warrant to access the compromised computers simultaneously to keep the Russians from reacting and thwarting the operation. Source

    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      I wonder how she taught herself to read at age 4.

      Unrelated to Agatha Christie, I have a Solatube with a light fixture.  One morning the light was barely on, so I changed the bulb.  The light still was very dim.  Given this, I stuck the previous bulb into a different lamp, and it was normal.  I got the ladder out, and looked inside the tube, thinking “how the hell can I get the fixture out?”.  Fast forward to this morning when I noticed the tiny dimmer switch on the switch was almost at the bottom, meaning the light was dimmed.  I moved the dimmer switch to its nominal position, and the lamp is fine.   I am glad I noticed this before I drove ~40 miles to the Solatube place in search of a new fixture.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Our long national nightmare is finally over.

      Republicans Finally Admit They Have No Incriminating Evidence on Joe Biden

      A 65-page report, a press conference, and nothing to show for it

    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Benghazi and Hillary’s emails, it’s not. Nobody cared about this shit. Republicans don’t get normies

    11. 11.

      gene108

      Britain didn’t approve women’s suffrage until 1929. She became a bestselling author before she could vote.

    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      @Baud:

      If the Republicans have not found the goods on the Biden family’s corruption, it can only mean that the Bidens have gone to extraordinary criminal lengths to hide the evidence. It is thus the Republicans’ duty to speculate even more wildly about the cover-up while never letting up on the original baseless speculation about the Bidens’ crimes.

