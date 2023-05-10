We have just finished up a series of 6 Medium Cool posts about Agatha Christie and Dorothy Sayers, courtesy of Subaru Dianne. I know that SD was prepping a course for OLLI, and I asked if she might like to try her stuff out on us. Lucky for us, she said yes!

Likewise, during our Balloon Juice Indictment Zoom a few weeks ago, kalakal mentioned that he presents historical and biographic talks once a month at the library, and he had one coming up about Agatha Christie. So my ears perked up and I asked kalakal if he might be interested in presenting it to us, also, as there was a lot of interest about Agatha Christie in the Subaru Diane guest post.

And he graciously agreed!

So who’s interested in a Balloon Juice zoom about Agatha Christie? The first hour will be kalakal’s presentation, and then we’ll take another hour or so for questions and conversation.

BJ Zoom – Agatha Christie – Saturday 5/20 at 7 pm Eastern time.

From kalakal:

I will talk about Agatha Christie’s life and work, her legacy, and the reasons for her enduring popularity. Christie, who taught her self to read at age 4 and didn’t attend school until she was 13 is the best selling author of all time, was the subject of the then largest manhunt in British history, actors hated her plays yet she wrote the longest running play in history, and she still had time to be a surfer girl! There’ll be plenty of time after the presentation for Q & A and general discussion; it should be a lot of fun.

Who thinks this sounds like fun? If you have an interest in Agatha Christie, or you want to learn more about her, or if mysteries are just your thing, please join us!

To RSVP, send email watergirl at balloon-juice.com and also let us know in the comments, so others can see who else is interested, too.!

Open thread.