Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

This fight is for everything.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

I really should read my own blog.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

This really is a full service blog.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Everybody saw this coming.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Bark louder, little dog.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,


COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 1
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 2
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 3
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 4
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 5
COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 6
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 7
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 8
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 9
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 10
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 11
A global cast of misinformation malcontents:

A GB News programme which broadcast claims that the Covid-19 vaccination programme amounted to “mass murder” has been found to have broken Ofcom rules.

The claims were made in an interview with Naomi Wolf on a show hosted by Mark Steyn last October…

Ms Wolf, a journalist and author, was interviewed about the roll-out of the Covid vaccine during Mr Steyn’s hour-long show on the news channel.

She claimed the vaccination programme amounted to “mass murder” and was comparable to the actions of “doctors in pre-Nazi Germany”.

Ofcom said her claims “amounted to the promotion of a serious, unchallenged conspiracy theory which was presented with authority”.

“[GB News] should have ensured that Naomi Wolf’s potentially harmful comments were challenged or otherwise contextualised to provide adequate protection for the audience, which they were not.”…

Mr Steyn left GB News earlier this year, claiming the channel wanted to make him personally liable for Ofcom fines.

In March the regulator found that an earlier Mark Steyn show, which aired on April 21 2022, broke broadcasting rules and was “potentially harmful and materially misleading”.

It used an “incorrect claim” that UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data provided evidence of a “definitive causal link” between a third Covid-19 vaccine and higher rates of infection, death and people being admitted to hospital…

The Covid vaccine is safe and strongly recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women, according to the NHS.

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 12
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 13
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 14
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 15
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 16
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 10, 2023 17
(link)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.