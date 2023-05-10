here I am in my shed doing great. getting fired was the best thing to ever happen to me. over here I keep the garden trowels. this is some sort of chisel type device. I have lots of cool stuff in this coffee can, check it out. maxwell house! remember when coffee came in cans https://t.co/MyiNrdhphK — kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 9, 2023

Per the Hollywood Reporter, specialists in the dirt behind the hype:

… In a video posted to his Twitter account with the line “we’re back,” Carlson said that he will be bringing “a new version of the show that we have been doing for the past six and a half years to Twitter.” “We’ll be bringing some other things too, which we will tell you about, but for now we are just grateful to be here,” Carlson added. Carlson’s website on Tuesday led with the headline “Tucker is back,” with a sign-up so users could get details when they are officially announced. It also included a photo of Carlson — who splits his time between Maine and Florida — wearing a plaid shirt and holding what appears to be a shotgun. The announcement suggests in no uncertain terms that the Elon Musk-owned social platform will play host to Carlson’s program — or at least a version of it — even as he navigates an exit agreement with Fox News, which is being negotiated by attorney Bryan Freedman. Musk, who was interviewed by Carlson a few weeks ago on his now-canceled Fox News show, tweeted later in the day that Carlson had “not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever” with Twitter. He explained that the host would benefit from subscriptions and advertising revenue share, which Musk said would be a new feature for the platform. The Twitter CEO added, “I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”…

I’m a Cynic, of course, but the wording here suggests that the two divas already have different ideas about who gets what from this deal. Keep your splatter shields up, bystanders!



Tucker Carlson seeing much lower public interest in wake of Fox News exit pic.twitter.com/BRp8wtHUgA — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 9, 2023

Of course, Dylan Byers will believe anything a media flack feeds him:

+ More via @Axios: Carlson's lawyer has sent letter to Fox Corp accusing network of fraud & breach of contract, with "demands that could precede legal action." + Carlson also claims he was taken off air as part of Dominion settlement, which Fox denieshttps://t.co/tr9n2IJWCG — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 9, 2023

Tucker Carlson is taking on his final form as an Alex Jones-style crank, just with better production values thanks to the support of one of the richest men on Earth. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 9, 2023

Carlson found the only person with bottomless pockets more willing to publish white nationalist content than Rupert Murdoch. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 9, 2023

I expect Carlson to be totally unhinged and Musk to do everything possible to drive traffic to him, but this is a shitty platform on which to watch long videos and getting his geriatric audience to switch over will be a challenge. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 9, 2023

one funny thing to contemplate: carlson reportedly got axed (at least, in part) because of his constant mockery of/complaining about the poor production value of fox's streaming service. imagine what kind of quality he gets to look forward to here. https://t.co/dhkmrHfOyW — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 9, 2023

at least from the raw story telling of it, it sounds like the entire purpose of this is to use it as a vector to challenge his $25M non-compete in court — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 10, 2023

Should probably at least consider that this is a Boring Company not a Starlink and the thing never gets off the ground. pic.twitter.com/MjN0O8L3wD — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 9, 2023

Just a couple of True Believers, megaphoning the MAGAt brand…