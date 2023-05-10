Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Tucker & Elon, Together At Last

Per the Hollywood Reporter, specialists in the dirt behind the hype:

In a video posted to his Twitter account with the line “we’re back,” Carlson said that he will be bringing “a new version of the show that we have been doing for the past six and a half years to Twitter.”

“We’ll be bringing some other things too, which we will tell you about, but for now we are just grateful to be here,” Carlson added.

Carlson’s website on Tuesday led with the headline “Tucker is back,” with a sign-up so users could get details when they are officially announced. It also included a photo of Carlson — who splits his time between Maine and Florida — wearing a plaid shirt and holding what appears to be a shotgun.

The announcement suggests in no uncertain terms that the Elon Musk-owned social platform will play host to Carlson’s program — or at least a version of it — even as he navigates an exit agreement with Fox News, which is being negotiated by attorney Bryan Freedman.

Musk, who was interviewed by Carlson a few weeks ago on his now-canceled Fox News show, tweeted later in the day that Carlson had “not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever” with Twitter. He explained that the host would benefit from subscriptions and advertising revenue share, which Musk said would be a new feature for the platform. The Twitter CEO added, “I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”…

I’m a Cynic, of course, but the wording here suggests that the two divas already have different ideas about who gets what from this deal. Keep your splatter shields up, bystanders!

Of course, Dylan Byers will believe anything a media flack feeds him:

Just a couple of True Believers, megaphoning the MAGAt brand…

