Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Come on, man.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Reputation Laundering Open Thread: The NYTimes Corner Office Knows Exactly What They’re Doing

Reputation Laundering Open Thread: The NYTimes Corner Office Knows Exactly What They’re Doing

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , , , , ,

Hate-click money spends the same as the honest kind, and if Amy Chozick cared about being used as a social-media bait dog, she’d never have written the execrable Chasing Hilary. As for the vaseline-lensed subject, who can ‘know’ what a sociopath really thinks? What counts is that Holmes has yet again managed to push her punishment back, while her very wealthy baby daddy and his billionaire family work every possible lever to ensure she never has to face further consequences.

Holmes was — while the con held — a ‘self-made billionaire’! And young! White! Pretty (enough)! But, mostly, all that money! How can such well-compensated creativity be treated like some kind of lowly… crime?

Benjamin Mazer, an actual working pathologist, writing for the Atlantic:

As a pathologist—a doctor who specializes in laboratory testing—I’ve been following the Theranos story since the beginning. Holmes’s rise and fall is the most glamorous scandal to hit my field in some time: Most are more body-parts-in-the-back-of-a-pickup than celebrity-stuffed financial crimes. Just last week, I was giving a grand-rounds talk about Theranos. Loopholes in laboratory regulation and widespread ignorance of how blood testing works had caused medical professionals and the public to fall for diagnostic scams, I told the academics in attendance. Toward the end of the lecture, I posed a question: Have the media learned their lesson after enabling Holmes’s charade?…

… [J]ournalists’ most stubborn instinct—the one they share with Holmes—is to lean into a good story. It’s the human side of science that attracts readers. Every technical advance must be contextualized with a tale of suffering or triumph. Holmes knew this as well as anyone. She hardly dwelled on how her devices worked—she couldn’t, because they didn’t. Instead, she repeatedly told the world about her fear of needles and of losing loved ones to diseases that might have been caught earlier by a convenient blood test. Of course reporters were taken in. The next entrepreneur to come along and tell a tale like that may also get a sympathetic hearing in the press…

Journalists are still telling stories about her too, for better or for worse. Holmes is not naive, nor are most readers of The New York Times. While last weekend’s “a hero or a villain” coverage may be said to have betrayed the patients who were harmed by her inaccurate blood tests, and the memory of a Theranos employee who died by suicide, it is also just another entry in the expanded universe of Holmes-themed entertainment. There are books and podcasts and feature-length documentaries. A TV miniseries about Holmes has a score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. (“Addictively engrossing!” “Consistently entertaining!”) Surely some of those who now bemoan the Times’ friendly treatment have consumed this material for less-than-academic reasons.

The prosaic details of a convicted cheat’s domestic life aren’t really news, but they are interesting—because the character of Elizabeth Holmes is interesting. So, too, are her continued efforts to spin a narrative of who she is. But with such well-trodden ground, the irony is built right in. You know that Holmes is a scammer. I know it. On some level, The New York Times seems to know it too; the article runs through her crimes and even quotes a friend of Holmes’s who says she isn’t to be trusted. This isn’t character rehabilitation; it’s content. We’re all waiting to see what Liz gets up to next…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.