You also might be inclined to believe this not because you “hate Elizabeth Holmes,” but rather because she did in fact perpetrate an elaborate scheme to defraud investors, as established by a mountain of bulletproof journalism, federal investigations and a criminal trial. pic.twitter.com/hSfFCjlKAi — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) May 7, 2023

Everyone says that Clark Kent not being recognized by his journalist colleagues just because he wears glasses is implausible but Elizabeth Holmes takes off her turtleneck and the NYT decides she’s a whole new person. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) May 8, 2023

Hate-click money spends the same as the honest kind, and if Amy Chozick cared about being used as a social-media bait dog, she’d never have written the execrable Chasing Hilary. As for the vaseline-lensed subject, who can ‘know’ what a sociopath really thinks? What counts is that Holmes has yet again managed to push her punishment back, while her very wealthy baby daddy and his billionaire family work every possible lever to ensure she never has to face further consequences.

I realized I was writing a profile about two different people: A con artist who manipulates people's emotions to unduly obtain capital or favors, and the beautiful and innocent young woman who would never do that to me personally. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 7, 2023

Holmes was — while the con held — a ‘self-made billionaire’! And young! White! Pretty (enough)! But, mostly, all that money! How can such well-compensated creativity be treated like some kind of lowly… crime?

The thing about Elizabeth Holmes is that every step of the way when she was trying to con Henry Kissinger, James Mattis, the CEO of Walgreens etc etc, there was some VP level person that was like I dont think the tests work and this is a bad investment that was ignored — Lmao gan ma (@rzhongnotes) May 8, 2023

she would have been indifferent to the people that would have died had the blood testing product went to market. She tried to go to Murdoch directly to try to can and kill John Carreyou's reporting on her at the WSJ. — Lmao gan ma (@rzhongnotes) May 8, 2023

or if youre an editor at the New york times to have PUBLISHED THAT SOFTBALL PROFILE ON HER — Lmao gan ma (@rzhongnotes) May 8, 2023

Benjamin Mazer, an actual working pathologist, writing for the Atlantic:

… As a pathologist—a doctor who specializes in laboratory testing—I’ve been following the Theranos story since the beginning. Holmes’s rise and fall is the most glamorous scandal to hit my field in some time: Most are more body-parts-in-the-back-of-a-pickup than celebrity-stuffed financial crimes. Just last week, I was giving a grand-rounds talk about Theranos. Loopholes in laboratory regulation and widespread ignorance of how blood testing works had caused medical professionals and the public to fall for diagnostic scams, I told the academics in attendance. Toward the end of the lecture, I posed a question: Have the media learned their lesson after enabling Holmes’s charade?… … [J]ournalists’ most stubborn instinct—the one they share with Holmes—is to lean into a good story. It’s the human side of science that attracts readers. Every technical advance must be contextualized with a tale of suffering or triumph. Holmes knew this as well as anyone. She hardly dwelled on how her devices worked—she couldn’t, because they didn’t. Instead, she repeatedly told the world about her fear of needles and of losing loved ones to diseases that might have been caught earlier by a convenient blood test. Of course reporters were taken in. The next entrepreneur to come along and tell a tale like that may also get a sympathetic hearing in the press… Journalists are still telling stories about her too, for better or for worse. Holmes is not naive, nor are most readers of The New York Times. While last weekend’s “a hero or a villain” coverage may be said to have betrayed the patients who were harmed by her inaccurate blood tests, and the memory of a Theranos employee who died by suicide, it is also just another entry in the expanded universe of Holmes-themed entertainment. There are books and podcasts and feature-length documentaries. A TV miniseries about Holmes has a score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. (“Addictively engrossing!” “Consistently entertaining!”) Surely some of those who now bemoan the Times’ friendly treatment have consumed this material for less-than-academic reasons. The prosaic details of a convicted cheat’s domestic life aren’t really news, but they are interesting—because the character of Elizabeth Holmes is interesting. So, too, are her continued efforts to spin a narrative of who she is. But with such well-trodden ground, the irony is built right in. You know that Holmes is a scammer. I know it. On some level, The New York Times seems to know it too; the article runs through her crimes and even quotes a friend of Holmes’s who says she isn’t to be trusted. This isn’t character rehabilitation; it’s content. We’re all waiting to see what Liz gets up to next…

Theranos’ test never worked. Holmes knew it didn’t work. But she and the company still tried very hard to get more and more people to rely on it for potentially life-or-death decisions. If that type of fraud represents “the sun” to you, then yeah, don’t get to close to it pic.twitter.com/kCnSwdHTsd — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) May 7, 2023

…should have been the central theme of the story, not the two people she is said to be. As Chozick writes, "she truly believes that she could have — and, in fact, she still could — change the world." Here's a gift link. Should be no paywall. 2/2 https://t.co/9a0NyIbXqZ — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) May 8, 2023

“What we were actually talking about” was the fraud. pic.twitter.com/eemYyQe6Z4 — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) May 7, 2023

it's worth pointing out that people literally died due to Theranos' fraudulent diagnostics. https://t.co/7jEVffuLSU — nephilim war gold star family (@revhowardarson) May 7, 2023

this is one little tap dance away from people that fall in love with serial killers. just completely disordered behavior. https://t.co/gWuJZInGO3 — world famous art thief (@famousartthief) May 7, 2023