Thought experiment.

Think for a minute about how you would have felt – how we all would have felt – if the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case had been a hung jury.

It would have felt like one more body blow. It would have been discouraging. It would have been demoralizing. We would be thinking that as long as a MAGA could be on the jury in any case, Trump would always walk, just as he always has before.

Thankfully, that’s not what happened.

I have never understood why, if something is a big Joe Biden deal of a problem, having the problem fixed isn’t an equally big Joe Biden deal. Is it just human nature?

I can’t imagine why I am thinking about this today, but I am.

