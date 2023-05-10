Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

We are aware of all internet traditions.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Let there be snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The revolution will be supervised.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Republicans in disarray!

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Bark louder, little dog.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Are We Tired of Winning?

Are We Tired of Winning?

by | 120 Comments

This post is in: ,

Thought experiment.

Think for a minute about how you would have felt – how we all would have felt – if the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case had been a hung jury.

It would have felt like one more body blow.  It would have been discouraging.  It would have been demoralizing.  We would be thinking that as long as a MAGA could be on the jury in any case, Trump would always walk, just as he always has before.

Thankfully, that’s not what happened.

I have never understood why, if something is a big Joe Biden deal of a problem, having the problem fixed isn’t an equally big Joe Biden deal.  Is it just human nature?

I can’t imagine why I am thinking about this today, but I am.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • beckya57
  • Betty Cracker
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • cmorenc
  • danielx
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • ETtheLibrarian
  • Geminid
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • gvg
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • JML
  • Josie
  • JPL
  • MattF
  • Maxim
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • oatler
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • opiejeanne
  • patrick II
  • randy khan
  • Raoul Paste
  • Renie
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • smith
  • Steeplejack
  • Tim C.
  • tobie
  • TriassicSands
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • WhatsMyNym

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    120Comments

    1. 1.

      Tim C.

      Since November of 2016, I think there’s a kind of long-term mental/emotional damage that most of the “good guys”  have been nursing and probably will all our lives.

      Far more people in this country than I beleived possible before that night are racist ass-hats who are frankly more than happy to end democracy if they get what they think they want.

      Far more people in this country than I beleved possible before that night will willingly live in a mad-max hellscape as long as they think “those people” are in marginally worse shape.

      The wins just feel like holding actions at this point.   And they should matter, but for me, faith is broken and it’s not coming back.

      Glad there’s people who still have it though, makes it worth still trying.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Raoul Paste

      I will be tired of winning when we take over Congress, expand the Supreme Court, re-elect Biden, and convict the plotters of the insurrection.
      And if Roger Stone is in jail

      Reply
    6. 6.

      danielx

      OT: today is my birthday and I am sitting on a balcony on Grassy Key looking out at the Gulf of Mexico.

      Life is good, barring the mass of sargassum clogging the beach.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

       Is it just human nature?

      Not entirely, it’s because over the last two generations, liberals have formed social bonds based on being underappreciated losers. Winning battles and celebrating the wins means betraying that community. It is human nature to not want to betray one’s tribe, as we often see manifested among the GOP base.  But it is not human nature to create social ties based on losing. That’s a purely cultural phenomenon created by a mix of external and internal social forces.

      In sports, you would bring in new coaches and players to change the culture.  We don’t have that option.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Tim C.: ​
        Nope, the assholes have and always will be there, but there are more of us. 2016 was a perfect storm. We know how to prevent it from happening again and we have been doing what needs to be done from the 2017 Women’s March through the April 2023 WI supreme court election. We just need to keep on and not give up.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Brachiator

      Think for a minute about how you would have felt – how we all would have felt – if the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case had been a hung jury.

      Could you even have a hung jury in a civil case with a nine person jury?

      Trump has often lost or settled lawsuits when he was a purely private citizen. It is only the presidency and cover by the GOP which has given him any immunity from his misdeeds.

      When he can’t use presidential power to offer protection, he relies on a raggedy private legal team. Unless a judge is in the tank for him, he regularly gets slapped down.

      Still, I didn’t know how this civil case would turn out. But it appeared that Trump’s legal team was lame and Trump was not helping his case.

      News anchors say that they expected the jury to deliberate for days and were surprised at how quickly a verdict against Trump was reached. But to me Trump’s deposition, where he admitted that “stars” could assault women with impunity, seemed clearly damning. Practically an admission of guilt.

      Trump is a loser. The losses may start accumulating.

      It’s about time.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Well written. I guess political consultants would be the closest thing to coaches, but they’re largely useless imo

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Josie

      @Tim C.: ​
       I have always been one of those that had faith, but things are happening in Texas that have me wavering. Abbott is pushing to have the power to overturn election results in Harris County. The whole idea is making me sick to my stomach. It looks like there is a strong possibility he will succeed. Voter suppression is going to be our biggest enemy going forward.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      The 2016 election was traumatic, but even more so was the wholesale whitewashing by Republicans of TFG’s many crimes and misdemeanors and general bad behavior, especially the Big Lie and J6. There is a sense that our society has become profoundly unmoored from any recognizable values at all.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tim C.

      @Omnes Omnibus: Oh, I’m not giving up.    Not by a mile.   It’s just the fear has replaced the confidence.    Perhaps that’s a good thing.   No small part of the victories since 2016 have been about all those things.   The way Democrats and lets call us all the “Allied left and center” have managed to hold back the storm is admirable.   It’s entirely possible enough of the country breaks in our direction like California did 25 years ago is all there.   Boomers will Die,  Milennials and Zoomers will rise, and God bless every one of them for it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      sdhays

      @Baud: But it is not human nature to create social ties based on losing.

      It’s well past time for the Republican Party as a whole to experience this sense of community.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old Man Shadow

      I expected him to win. I am pleasantly surprised.

      I will be even more delightfully surprised if he spends his remaining days in a maximum security military prison in an undisclosed location for insurrection and sedition.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Tim C.: The thing that gives me hope though…it’s ALWAYS been like this.  Sure, the past 7 years have made it clearer than ever and opened a lot of our eyes, but the reality is that the % of shitty people was this way even when we’ve made our greatest advances/progress.  Which means we can do it again.  And young voters also give me hope because Demographics may not be a quick fix, it will matter.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Mousebumples: I think that when we are ahead, we can play like we are winning.  That doesn’t mean letting up or coasting.  Instead, it means being confident and reaching for more.  I have no issue with trying to run up the score.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      Here’s a different thought experiment. Imagine you are the “1” in the “1 in 4” women who has been sexually assaulted. Imagine that your country is so deeply misogynistic that it elevated a self-confessed sexual predator to the presidency in 2016, and that you saw that sexual predator elevate another sexual predator to the United States Supreme Court.

      Imagine the SCOTUS sexual predator joined a colleague on the bench who had sexually harassed a female employee in particularly gross, leering ways and that two brave women had come forth in both cases to try to stop their ascent, only to be smeared and see their assaulter/harasser elevated to your country’s highest fucking court anyway. Imagine that those two contemptible shit-stains then joined in a decision to rip away women’s right to bodily autonomy.

      If you were/are that woman, would you be happy that E.J. Carroll won her civil case against that grotesque monster who assaulted her? Sure!

      But maybe you wouldn’t think the Big Joe Biden problem was the possibility that the grotesque monster Trump would skate yet again (as he had so many times before) but rather that he assaulted innumerable women and was still elected president and is still the frontrunner for his party’s nomination for the next election.

      I don’t mean to pick on you, WG — you’re a good person. But goddamn it, after reading through the comments in my Gates of Hell post from yesterday, I feel obligated to speak up when the allegedly muted reaction to the Trump verdict is framed as a morale issue for Democrats that we can tut-tut at. For some of us, lots of us, it’s deeper than that.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Brachiator:  They had to get all 9 votes in order to convict to find them liable.

      They would have had to get all 9 votes in the other direction in order to acquit to find them not liable.

      8-1, 1-8 and all other permutations in between would have been a hung jury.

      Per Andrew Weissman.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      opiejeanne

      I was startled that they didn’t find him guilty of rape, because I thought penetration with anything, including fingers, qualified as rape. She was penetrated and despite being unsure if it was his tiny fingers or his tiny peepee, it shouldn’t have mattered which because it was penetration. And they apparently believed her.

      Is there a different definition of rape now?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MattF

      I’ve thought that Trump’s immediate outburst after the verdict, that he had no idea who this person, Carroll, was— was an incredibly damning and damaging admission. It might take a bit of time for that to sink in, but it’s just awful.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      eclare

      I have to have hope.  Yes, 2016 opened my eyes in a big, disappointing way.  And yes, things are happening in red states that are horrific.  I live in one, I know.  But I look at the struggle for Civil Rights, how long it took, how hard it was, and I say we can do this. We just have to keep marching on, together.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Tim C.: Okay, I see what you mean.  Yes, totally agree.  I still have hope but 2016 did kill pretty much any confidence I had of seeing major progress in the near future.  I still think we’ll get there eventually but it’s gonna be much slower and more painful than I would’ve wagered in October of 2016 (I was confident the electorate would choose Hillary, which we did by about as much popular vote as I expected, but I didn’t anticipate the Electoral College loss).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cmorenc

      The outcome of the E. Jean Carroll case was undoubtedly strongly influenced by the venue in which it occurred – New York City.  Not saying there aren’t plenty of other places in the US where there’s nearly as good a chance of getting a jury persuadable to find liability, but also there’s an abundance of places where the odds are much greater that jurors resistant to persuasion would find their way onto the jury.  A win in Mobile, Alabama would be possible, but far less likely than in New York City.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      eclare

      @Betty Cracker:

      E Jean Carroll was very impressive (along with her lead atty) on MJ this morning.  Her atty said as soon as TFG misidentified E Jean as his wife, Marla, in that photo in his deposition, she knew she had him.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @opiejeanne: NY uses a common law definition of rape which requires penetration by the penis.  Anything else is sexual assault.  Many states use the definition of that you mention, penetration by anything.  I think the important thing is that the jury fully believed everything Carroll said.  That’s why she won.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      @UncleEbeneezer:

       2016 did kill pretty much any confidence I had of seeing major progress in the near future

      IMHO one of the worst things we do to ourselves is try to predict how long progress will take, because it leads to a boom-and-bust emotional cycle that, again IMHO, makes progress harder and longer than it should be.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      CaseyL

      @opiejeanne: AFAICT, NY State law does specify that “rape” must involve penetration by a penis.  Anything else is sexual assault – and that is what they convicted him of.

      ETA: Not “convicted,” as this wasn’t a criminal trial.  Sexual assault is what they found him liable for.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Yes getting to unanimous so quickly is amazing.  

      A reaction:

      One of the jurors is a Tim Pool devotee, according to MSNBC. (This came out during voir dire.)The jury was unanimous.That means a right winger voted to hold Trump liable for sexual assault. That's pretty huge.— 🤌🏾 Imani Gandy 👆🏾 (@AngryBlackLady) May 9, 2023

      Reply
    46. 46.

      smith

      @eclare: Actually, I think this is still the same struggle touched off by the Civil Rights movement. The Democrats, in response to that movement, somehow decided to do the right thing and came down on the side of recognizing the rights of all citizens. That led directly to the Republican Southern Strategy, and the descent of that party into white nationalism.

      In fact, you could conceptualize all of this as a continuation of the botched and incomplete process of Reconstruction.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Maxim

      @opiejeanne: In many jurisdictions, the penetration has to be penile for it to count as rape. Which is a stupid, awful distinction that ignores the fact that rape is about violation and control, not particular bits of anatomy.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      Not entirely, it’s because over the last two generations, liberals have formed social bonds based on being underappreciated losers. Winning battles and celebrating the wins means betraying that community. It is human nature to not want to betray one’s tribe, as we often see manifested among the GOP base.  But it is not human nature to create social ties based on losing. That’s a purely cultural phenomenon created by a mix of external and internal social forces.

      I call BS… does not resonate for me at all.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      eclare

      @cmorenc:

      E Jean’s atty said only two of the nine were from NYC.  Most were from further north, and she said most were working class, not Village hipsters.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @smith:

      The Democrats, in response to that movement, somehow decided to do the right thing and came down on the side of recognizing the rights of all citizens.

      Given the history of the Democratic Party, I contend, as I have before, that this transition is one of the most remarkable transformations in history.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      beckya57

      Answer here is easy.  (1) Trump will drag out endless appeals, and if all else fails he’ll just raise the $$ from his supporters.  He won’t pay a dime.  (2) The legal issues haven’t hurt him politically in the slightest; if anything they’re helped him.  He’ll be the GOP nominee, and given the pro-GOP slant in the EC he could very well “win” again.

      Sorry to ruin your day.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      opiejeanne

      @Omnes Omnibus: Thanks. I didn’t realize there were variations by state.

       

      Someone I heard yesterday said that her admission that she didn’t know which it was, meant that she was honest.  She won because they believed her, which made me happy.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      JML

      Liberals have always struggled with wins, at least in the modern political environment. A lot of our issues that we’re crusading for have nuance and complexity, and we rarely get everything we want in one swell foop. As a result, there’s always a significant part of that body politic that focuses on what still needs to be done and both implicitly and explicitly criticizes the result that was just achieved. So even when we win, often a majority is unhappy with the result even if it’s for different reasons.

      I think that creates a lot of frustration and reduces our ability to celebrate the wins. And when we don’t, it opens more windows for people to complain about us not accomplishing “anything”.

      the E. Jean Carroll case is instructive. Trump got nailed with a HUGE loss. It’s a civil verdict that pins him as a sexual abuser, and these (even with the lowered burden for a civil case) are often very hard to prove, especially when far distant from the inciting attack. But it happened. Immediately on social media, however, I saw a lot of complaints about how could they have possibly let him off on the rape charges and found him guilty on the sexual abuse, instead of celebrating how this woman who has suffered for so long finally got a measure of justice, winning not just on the core charge (if not the “worse” count) but also on defamation. nailing Trump on defamation is enormous, and opens him up to tremendous liability because he’s so reckless with what he says, can’t stop talking, and can’t stop attacking people. never again can he say he’s never defamed anyone: a court has said he has.

      I don’t think we’re tired of winning. I do think we’re bad at taking victory laps, and looking for the positives in an outcome, rather than highlighting the worse aspects.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      UncleEbeneezer

      THIS!

      The DOJ managed to subpoena all the evidence, convene a grand jury, put witnesses in front of it, and bring an indictment against George Santos, without us knowing any of it was even happening. We have no idea how many other House Republicans are in the process of being indicted.

      This does *not* mean that every House Republican you think is corrupt will magically be taken down. There’s a mile of difference between your standard of “obviously guilty” and something that a jury would actually convict someone on. DOJ doesn’t bother to bring hopeless charges.

      But the point is, just because the media hasn’t reported that any given House Republican is under DOJ criminal investigation, that is not in any way an indicator that the person isn’t under DOJ criminal investigation, or won’t end up indicted.

      There was one media report several months ago that the DOJ was looking into Santos’ finances, and that was basically it. The entire probe and indictment process played out without any of it ever making the headlines. A lack of headlines doesn’t mean anything.

      It’s also a great reminder that the Garland DOJ doesn’t shy away from indicting political figures. All the tweets you see about that are just gibberish made up by pundits who have no actual insight to offer. The DOJ indicts people when it thinks it’s built a winning case, period.

      Also keep in mind that *if* any House or Senate Republicans are getting indicted in relation to January 6th, it’ll likely come from Jack Smith, in the same timeframe Trump gets indicted. “If so and so hasn’t been indicted by now they never will be” is a very silly narrative.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      Agree.  But you know what I mean.  I could have said Manhattan elites or something else.

      Also for those who think the jury was just left leaning New Yorkers, Tacopina had a hand in jury selection, too.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Geminid

      The 2018 Blue Wave” that made Rep. Pelosi Speaker Pelosi renewed my optimism. It also added a bunch of very talented Democrats to the House. Forty of them flipped red seats.

      The January 5, 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs were also critical victories. Mitch McConbell was planing to choke the Biden Presidency with austerity, but Rafael Warnock and Jon Ossoff blew that plan up.

      Speaking of talented Democrats in the House Class of 2018, former New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres Small isanswering questions from Agriculture Committee Senators right now, at a hearing on her nomination to be Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. Both environmental and ag industry groups have endorsed her, and I think she’ll be confirmed with no problems. Xochitl Torres Small is 38 years old.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      cmorenc

      @UncleEbeneezer:

       I still think we’ll get there eventually but it’s gonna be much slower and more painful than I would’ve wagered in October of 2016 (I was confident the electorate would choose Hillary, which we did by about as much popular vote as I expected, but I didn’t anticipate the Electoral College loss).

      The fact that just a couple weeks before election day 2016, Clinton still had a seemingly commanding lead in most reputable polls in terms of both the popular and electoral college, that she and her campaign staff failed to see the shifts in likely turnout in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania coming, and concentrated her end-game campaign in the wrong places to be effective.  True, Comey threw her a wicked knuckleball 8 days before election day, and the press were still treating Trump as a fascinating shiny object, but nonetheless, the Clinton campaign end-game committed some tactical errors as well.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Baud

      Also, too, while others may disagree, even if I had to fake it, I would, because I don’t think normies want to be associated with perpetual sourpusses.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      opiejeanne

      @Maxim: What you said.

      I think my expectation is based on my living in California all my life, until 13 years ago. Pretty sure the definition there includes penetration by anything including foreign objects constitutes rape, and I thought it was self-evident because penetration without permission is the entire issue.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Almost Retired

      I am thrilled by the E. Jean Carroll verdict.  And I’m also thrilled that the media keeps playing those abhorrent clips from Trump’s deposition, which was especially vile (and orange).  And then there’s Santos – with a potential reduction in the Squeaker’s narrow majority.  “Today, I didn’t even have to use my AK; I gotta say it was a good day.”

      ETA:  That’s an Ice Cube lyric, not a campaign slogan from a Texas legislator.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Baud

      @eclare: I think “act of violence” is old school thinking.  The modern view focuses on the absence of consent because too many people thought “non-violent” rape or sexual assault was impossible.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      opiejeanne

      @cmorenc:  This again: she didn’t go to X state.

      No, she stayed in Florida to comfort survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Blame the voters in those three states.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Renie

      So happy my horrible pathogical liar rep Santos is finally been charged. But very disappointed there was no perp walk as they let him go in the backway through a tunnel at EDNY.   He didn’t deserve that. His face needs to be shown all over with that pompous smirk wiped off his face.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker:  I obviously didn’t do a good job of communicating the point I was trying to make in the post.

      When I managed my IT group at the university, someone would call with their hair on fire about some technical issue, big or small.  Fix it, and maybe you go an “oh, thanks”.

      When we rolled out the new Balloon Juice site with the site upgrade, there were there were things that a few people felt very strongly about, and as something was fixed, or changed from one thing to another because someone/s felt strongly about it, it went from loud, vocal displeasure to “ho hum” when it was fixed.

      Many of us HATED the ads on BJ, and when I clicked a link to Raw Story earlier this week and saw those hideous square box ads I was reminded of what a big BFD it is not to have to fight the ads on Balloon Juice every day, and yet we got the win and then moved on.

      To my mind, if it’s important enough to scream and yell about, then it’s also important enough to celebrate.

      It’s like the losses are HUGE, but we seem to take the wins, say “that’s nice” and then tuck them in our collective pockets.

      So I was asking if that’s human nature.  I think it is, but I don’t think it’s necessarily good for us.  In fact, I think it’s not.

      For many of us, if someone says something nice we definitely appreciate it, but it sure as hell doesn’t hold the same weight as when someone is critical.  And it doesn’t stay with us as an emotional event for a day or a week the way it can when someone is a total dick or someone makes up lies about you.

      It’s like we are programmed for the opposite of joy.

      And I do think that in the long battle ahead, it’s useful to really take in the wins, at an emotional level, before we move on to the next fight.

      So I’m not wearing a cheerleader outfit, trying to drum up an online pep rally for the win.

      Life these days is truly exhausting, with all these existential threats, and if we can remind ourselves that the wins are really big fucking deals, too, then we will have more energy for the long fight.

      So it’s less pom-poms and pep rallies, and more experiencing the relief of the wins when we do win.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      JML

      @opiejeanne: there’s still a fair amount of variation in state criminal codes. and a lot of out-dated ones. Good states try to clean them up, but even then it’s not always easy as the Law of Unintended Consequences can rise up.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      schrodingers_cat

      @O. Felix Culpa: Yesterday. A group of women on Nextdoor rescues critters and rehomes them. I got in touch with them offering to foster/adopt an older cat whose owner was moving to assisted living.

      That cat had already found a home but they contacted me about this kitty last week. His home was in a fire and he kept returning to the gutted house. This group has been feeding him since the end of Feb. They had managed to trap him once before but the owners were in no position to take him back and now they seem to have moved with no forwarding address

      He doesn’t have a name yet.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Not a criminal trial, so acquit and convict do not apply.  It’s either a finding of liability or not.

      Thanks for the info; I corrected the language in my comment.  But my point stands.  It’s either 9-0 (liable) or 0-9 (not liable) and anything in between is a hung jury.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Almost Retired

      @eclare:  YES!  DiFi is coming back, at last.  She claimed her doctors wouldn’t let her fly.  So I was on the brink of organizing a Balloon Juice automobile relay from San Francisco to DC, like we sometimes do for cats.  I was up for taking her as far as Reno.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      patrick II

      @Baud:

      To me picking Durbin over Whitehouse to head the Judiciary Committee is a symptom of that loser culture.  We are timid because we don’t want them to hurt us.  Bullying works in the Senate.  I saw the Kavanaugh hearings.  I saw how Graham acted there and what really burns me about that is now that truth speaker Whithouse was next in line to head Judiciary the Democrats changed the rules to bring in milquetoast Durbin. Stockholm syndrome by way of bringing back blue slips.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Jackie

      @rikyrah: And TWO followed RW media. I’ll always wonder if there’d been two different jurors instead of them, if TFG would have been found guilty of rape.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      randy khan

      I’m happy about the wins because I’d much rather have them than not.

      That said, I am all too aware that any win is provisional until we can fix things in a more permanent way.  Although I am 100% confident they’re not going to get it in the budget negotiations, the House Republican proposal to roll back everything done in the first two years of the Biden Administration kind of drives home that point.  (This is somewhat ironic because many of the Republican Party’s historical big supporters also supported much of that legislation.)  Given the chance, that’s what they’ll do, and more, and so even when we win something we still need to be on guard.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      tobie

      Along the lines of nothing ever being a big deal when the Biden admin succeeds, today we learned that US inflation sunk to 4.9% in April. By contrast, the German inflation rate is hovering around 7.4%. The EU is at 7%. Here’s how the NYTimes reported the news on Mastodon:

      Inflation slowed in the U.S. for a 10th straight month in April, a new report showed. While it has come down notably from a peak just above 9% last summer, inflation has remained far higher than the 2% annual gains that were normal before the pandemic.

      I guess a global perspective on global inflation is out of the question. The NYT’s summary is so much like Halperin’s infamous line following the 2008 market crash, “Good news for John McCain.”

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Baud

      @patrick II: Once again, the Dems did not bring back blue slips.  The Republicans never eliminated blue slips for district court nominees.  The current blue slip rules are the same.  You can argue that we should eliminate blue slips, but the misinformation that Durbin brought them back appears to be just that — misinformation.

      I have not heard before that the Senate Dems changed the rules on committee membership. Do you have a cite for that?

      Reply
    101. 101.

      WaterGirl

      @JML:  That brings to mind Sally Field’s “They like me, they really like me!” comment.

      I think for E. Jean Carroll right now, it’s probably “They believe me, they really believe me!”

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Elizabelle

      Woke up today thinking:  Trump has been found liable for sexual assault and defamation.  DiFi is back in Washington.  Charges upcoming against Santos.

      And then:  learning how many and serious the DOJ charges against Santos are.  They are going to learn a lot about his sources of funding.  Some of which may be traced back to bad actors.

      Even more than the E. Jean Carroll verdict, the Santos indictment must have TFG and his coterie deeply concerned, and maybe even depressed.

      So:  happy dance!

      Andy Borowitz, The New Yorker’s satirist:

      WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—Representative George Santos told reporters that he would be unable to face federal charges in New York City because of his ongoing role in the N.B.A. playoffs.
      “We’re looking at a pivotal Game Five against the Golden State Warriors and now is not the time to let up,” Santos, who claimed to play small forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, said.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Anyway

      @WaterGirl:

      That’s not true for me, either.  For me, the bond we have is over the issues, which means the way we view life, freedom, etc.

      Yes, definitely. And I’ve had it with the R ethos of “punching down”. Fighting creeping fascism is the biggie for me.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      japa21

      My 2 cents worth.
      20 years ago, and before that, it was easier to accept losing and being thrilled at winning. Today, not so much.
      When looking at terrorism, the common statement, “We have to win every time, they only have to succeed once.”
      Well, over the last 20 years the GOP has morphed into a terror group. Everybody felt good that the “red wave” didn’t occur, but enough of one did that we are dealing with what even just a minor success by the GOP can lead too. The debt ceiling crisis is real.
      I think there may be a tendency not to over celebrate because we can’t afford to lose and over celebration can lead to over-confidence. Omnes points out that it doesn’t have to, and I agree, but it is easy for it to happen.
      Unfortunately, it is too easy for the terrorists to succeed again.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl: Not mutually exclusive.  Societies bond over more than one thing.

      But I will say that if issues were paramount to our bonds, we would have less difficulty getting left-of-center people to turn out.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      rikyrah

      @Tim C.:

      It’s always been this way, TimC.

       

      My Peanut asks me:

      ” Why do you make everything about race?”

      My answer:

      ” Because, in America, everything is about race. ”

      We can’t have nice things because of Race.

      When Socialism was WHITE Socialism…

      there wasn’t a remote problem about it.

      But, when non-Whites began to access such help…then it is called SOCIALISM.

      Why doesn’t America have a National Healthcare system?

      Race.

      Harry Truman went to bed believing that he had worked out the outline of  National Healthcare system.

      It was destroyed because Southerners knew it would mean the desegregation of medical facilities.

      College was basically free until non-Whites started going to college.

      Why do we have credit scores?

      Because they were cracking down on banks’ redlining practices.

      The highway system?

      Where you find a highway, you will find a self-sufficient Black neighborhood that was destroyed.

       

      Peanut has been watching all these videos on TikTok of high school kids in their college tshirts, and of the hashtags is Feeder Schools.

      Had to explain to her that, on the surface, they’re talking about the handful of private and very few public schools that seem to send a disproportionate number of their students to the most elite colleges.

      I also told her that there is also a state college  – feeder high school pipeline.

      That most state schools want their populations to be from in-state.

      I told her ‘most’.

      I said that the University of Alabama has a large portion its students from out of state. I told her that they choose to give scholarships to students from out of the state….rather than improve their school system so that more of their own population can go and succeed at the University of Alabama.

      That over 30%of the population of Alabama is Black is just a coincidence for this choice..I’m sure…..

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Elizabelle

      And The New Yorker has an apropos daily cartoon up.

      Guy shopping for a greeting card.  Sections are:  Mom, Grandma, Indicted Republican Politician.

      It’s all coming.  Provision yourselves adequately with popcorn and bubbly.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Baud

      @rikyrah: I didn’t know that about Alabama.

      I am wary of saying that there is only one thing that explains everything, but I share the view that race has been the primary driver of our politics.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      gvg

      @opiejeanne: there are many different definitions of rape. Different states have different definitions for sure. Also at different times the definitions have changed.

      Not to long ago there really was no marital rape for instance. So never assume you know.

      I also think it may have to be whatever the law was when the event happened, though I haven’t seen a lawyer answer that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.