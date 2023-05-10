Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

We still have time to mess this up!

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

I really should read my own blog.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

He really is that stupid.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: *Every* Day Is Hump Day

    76Comments

    2. 2.

      Maxim

      I cannot believe the hippo. Those are dangerous animals and he’s just thwapping it repeatedly on the snout? There’s nothing to stop it from just climbing back out as soon as he’s gone. They need to fix that enclosure.

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Folks, the Biden/Harris campaign has up a tremendously funny ad full of Democratic politicians (national/state/local) endorsing Joe Biden for president.

      It starts with Cory Booker putting on aviators…Ned Lamont’s endorsement, though, is priceless!

      I saw it on Instagram and will try to find a link.  What a great way to start the day LOL

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      also – goes without saying that you sure as shit wouldn’t catch ME slapping a hippo on the snout, holy (water) cow!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      Jamelle Bouie: A Gun-Filled America is a World of [even more] Fear and Alienation.

      What is a “soft target”? It is a school or a mall or a church or a gym. It is a library, a movie theater, a grocery store or anywhere people gather to live their lives. What would it mean to “harden” those targets, most of which have already been targeted at one point or another? It would mean additional police officers and armed security; metal detectors and reinforced doors designed to bar entry; heightened scrutiny for visitors and even mandatory checks for identification.

      To harden our soft targets is, in other words, to turn the entire country into an airport security line. And far from a free society, this hardened America would be a continental version of Baghdad’s Green Zone, each checkpoint or guard a visible reminder that we’ve organized our entire lives around the prospect of instant death by lethal violence. We’re already halfway there. It is normal, at many synagogues and Jewish community centers, to have armed security guards. It is normal, at many schools, to have metal detectors. It is normal to drill young children for when a shooter appears — to train first and second and third graders to run and hide or play dead.

      Either way, it is a world of fear and alienation, where people live in a state of heightened awareness, even anxiety. It is not a world of trust or hope or solidarity or any of the values we need to make democracy work as a way of life, much less a system of government

      Which might be the point for conservatives who want that world — who want, in a sense, that “polite society.” Because what will survive are hierarchy and force and the power to make others bend to your will. And if they refuse? If they insist on their right to live free of fear?  Well, that’s what the guns are for.

      I refuse, and I insist on my right – and the right of my kids and grandkids – to live free of this insanity.

    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      In my county, there’s an old hippo who lives at a state park that was once a roadside tourist trap. The hippo’s name is Lu, and no one would think of slapping him. When I was a child, Lu was famous for ritually spraying gawkers with shit. But now people are warned in advance to flee when he farts and starts swinging his tail like a propeller. Those who stick around soon understand the literal meaning of the phrase “when the shit hits the fan.”

    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Jeffro: Did the ad include RJK, Jr. and Marianne Williamson, or did it attempt to cover up the deep divisions in the Democratic party?

    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      Mass shootings are properly understood as a form of terrorism: they don’t (in their current form) amount to a large fraction even of gun deaths, and shouldn’t be seen as a major risk of living, but their intention is to terrorize and they have outsize effect and danger because of that. Nobody wants to live in a world where terrorists are driving policy or public behavior.

      To me, this is the justification for restricting assault weapons. They’re actually not the most deadly guns by the numbers, but this should be understood as an anti-terrorism measure. To me this is also an answer for the question “why would you restrict this particular gun just because of how it looks?” which is a perennial objection to assault-weapon bans: you ban rifle X but not rifle Y even though they’re functionally similar just because rifle X looks scarier. But those aesthetics may actually be an important thing if we see this as anti-terrorism.

    15. 15.

      mali muso

      Yikes to the hippo thing.  Most dangerous animal in Africa; you do not want to FAFO with a hippo.

    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:Did the ad include RJK, Jr. and Marianne Williamson, or did it attempt to cover up the deep divisions in the Democratic party?

      Ok, now my day is really made. =)

      Thanks Baud!

    19. 19.

      Ken

      @Omnes Omnibus: They’re just process crimes. There’s no reason at all for Santos to resign before being convicted, and arguably not even after a conviction.

      — Kevin McCarthy, practicing in front of his mirror this morning

    20. 20.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Ken:

      They’re just process crimes.

      Are “process crimes” really a legal thing, or is it just a GOP bafflegab term of convenience obfuscation?

    25. 25.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jeffro:

      I wonder if anyone out there still believes that an armed society is a polite society.  Not that it matters; if that justification has fallen by the wayside, they just move on to another.

    27. 27.

      M31

      a couple of people I’ve known who lived in areas where hippos live say that they absolutely are the most dangerous wild animal of all — they are always conscious of where the water is and if you get between it and them they freak out and trample you

    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      WTF happened? This post disappeared for a little while. Does Santos really have that much pull?

    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jeffro: No-Good made a point the DeSantis people seem too cowardly and/or stupid to make more often, i.e., that DeSantis could potentially serve for eight years (pardon me, violently retching… okay, I’m back), whereas Trump would be limited to a single term. I wonder if No-Good was spooked by Trump being convicted of sexual assault yesterday.

    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      @lowtechcyclist: several pro-gun-safety groups keep trying to point out that if more guns was the answer, we ought to be the safest society in the history of the world.  Oddly enough, we aren’t.

    33. 33.

      Jackie

      She’s #1!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
      “Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the commencement speech at the West Point military academy this month, the first woman to do so, a White House official told ABC News.
      Harris’s remarks at the May 27 commencement ceremony will mark her first visit to the U.S. Military Academy West Point, according to the official.”
      https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/1st-abc-harris-become-1st-woman-deliver-west/story?id=99205933

    34. 34.

      Gin & Tonic

      @M31: Not going to look it up, but aren’t there wild hippos in Colombia because some narcotraficante  thought it’d be cool to own some?

    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker: but does that count the ‘bonus’/do-over term that trumpov gets for having to put up with the Russia Russia Russia absolutely-not-a-scandal in his first term?

      (Didn’t think about THAT, did ya Bob?)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      M31

      @Gin & Tonic:

      yup, NPR story transcript

      “Colombia’s hippo population now tops 140. That’s a huge expansion from the original four hippos illegally brought into Colombia by Pablo Escobar in 1980.

      (SOUNDBITE OF WATER RIPPLING)”

      LOL I nominate “SOUNDBITE OF WATER RIPPLING” for a rotating tag

    38. 38.

      montanareddog

      Anne Applebaum’s tweet presupposes that there could be some magic and mystery to monarchy. I give you Tom Paine. from Common Sense, in response:

      “England, since the conquest, hath known some few good monarchs, but groaned beneath a much larger number of bad ones; yet no man in his senses can say that their claim under William the Conqueror is a very honourable one. A French bastard landing with an armed banditti, and establishing himself king of England against the consent of the natives, is in plain terms a very paltry rascally original. It certainly hath no divinity in it. However, it is needless to spend much time in exposing the folly of hereditary right; if there are any so weak as to believe it, let them promiscuously worship the ass and lion, and welcome. I shall neither copy their humility, nor disturb their devotion.”

      I presume that Charles Windsor can claim descent from said bandit.

    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      Santos turned himself in btw

      Rep. George Santos, the freshman Republican congressman whose myriad falsehoods became both a scandal and a national punchline, was charged with a host of financial crimes in court papers unsealed Wednesday.

      Santos, 34, surrendered to federal authorities in the morning and is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Central Islip, on Long Island, later Wednesday.

      Officials said he has been charged with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements. The congressman and his lawyer did not respond to earlier messages seeking comment.

      Santos, federal authorities said, lied to his own donors, the House of Representatives, state unemployment officials, and others, resulting in seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of lying to the House of Representatives on financial forms.

    41. 41.

      Ghost of Joe Liebling’s Dog

      @M31: That was actually a soundbite of the one and only time Steve Inskeep asked a follow-up question.

    42. 42.

      satby

      Well, since we’re speaking of lying liars I have an update on my business imitator. I put a post up clearly saying that a person was selling products under my business name without my permission and that those weren’t produced by me. His response was his name was totally different because it’s: “Skinluvvers Soaps and Lotions”, as if the fact that that’s what I sell isn’t even relevant. I replied it was still a trademark infringement, that he’d probably lose in court, and that after all the time I spent teaching and mentoring him it was unbelievable, ungrateful, and dishonest. He responded an hour ago with a 7 point bullet list saying he’s always called me his mentor, never attempted to compete where I sell (maybe because people would wonder about the name? /sb), he bought the domain name because I never did, I should have talked to him first instead of going public, and he’d see me in court. Jerk. Let him try to sue me.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jackie

      13 charges!

      “Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday morning as it was revealed he faces 13 charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements, officials said.”

      Santos was charged with:

      • Seven counts of wire fraud
      • Three counts of money laundering
      • One count of theft of public funds
      • Two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives

      https://www.semafor.com/article/05/10/2023/santos-surrenders-federal-authorities

    46. 46.

      montanareddog

      @Betty Cracker:

       

      DeSantis could potentially serve for eight years (pardon me, violently retching… okay, I’m back), whereas Trump would be limited to a single term

      Assumes fealty to the constitution that has proven non-existent in Trump and his followers.

    48. 48.

      gene108

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Not going to look it up, but aren’t there wild hippos in Colombia because some narcotraficante thought it’d be cool to own some?

      Yup. It’s caused all kinds problems for people there.

    49. 49.

      Delk

      I was at an AA meeting and the guest speaker was missing an arm. TV and movies always portray AA meetings as these dreary events and most people only focus on the higher power/god shit, but drunks tell some of the best/funniest stories. When the guy started talking he had a South African accent and I was thinking it was going to be some ‘fell off a boat and got bitten by a great white’ story but it was a ‘fell off the boat and got bitten by a hippo’ story.

    50. 50.

      SFAW

      @Jeffro:

      TFG gets THREE more terms, because the World’s Biggest Witch Hunt not only zeroed out the first term of The Greatest Monarch Fuehrer President in History, but gave him an extra one, because of all he had to put up with.

      It’s right there in the Constitution, Article IX. Look it up, libtard.

    52. 52.

      HinTN

      1. the Founders did not in their drafting anticipate the rise of modern firearms, Girandoni be damned,

      Just points out the selective hypocrisy of “Originalism”, not that it will matter one whit to them what ought to be embarrassed.

    55. 55.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Omnes Omnibus: If DOJ will charge Santos for wire fraud, it’s hard to imagine them not doing the same for Trump.  Jack Smith is already going down this road of inquiry and has gotten testimony from multiple people/orgs that told Trump there was no voter fraud in the 2020 election.  But Trump repeatedly fundraised on the Big Lie, anyways.  Trump could end up facing hundreds of wire fraud charges wire fraud is fairly easy to prove (fingers crossed).

    56. 56.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: “Attempted murder… is that even a crime? Do they give out Nobel Prizes in attempted chemistry?” –Sideshow Bob

    61. 61.

      Jeffro

      @Delk: that’s awesome

      Given how vicious hippos are, dude is probably grateful he ONLY lost an arm.

      (meanwhile, that hippo’s getting razzed by his hippo friends: “ha ha Gerald, only got an arm, what a putz!” “Oooo, mighty hunter Gerald, oooo so scary!”  “Wow, a WHOLE arm, Gerald? Oooo”)  =)

    67. 67.

      satby

      @Baud: Maybe I should worry that he’d find a lawyer that might rep him, given how many shit lawyers we now know are out there thanks to tfg. But I doubt it, and I’ll not respond to him further.

    69. 69.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Jeffro: I’m just hoping that the blast damage is contained within the GOP rather than harming innumerable innocent bystanders, and that they get on with the self-immolation before they’ve successfully destroyed America.

    70. 70.

      OverTwistWillie

      The 18th Century cosplay only works with a virginal princess to sacrifice.

      They should have dumped a bunch of the fairy tale trappings, and had Charles in a suit or modern uniform riding in a limo. Any sane image consultant would work to minimize his lack of regal bearing.

      The whole event was weird and stuffy, but then Charles never had the stones to pushback against the institution (i.e. his parents), so he’ll spend his reign being publicly framed as a dope.

    71. 71.

      Ken

      @Delk: You remind me of one of the more alarming videos I’ve ever seen, of a hippo chasing a powerboat across a lake. I’m not sure which was scarier, that it was bounding through the water like it was air, or that it was catching up with the boat.

      A quick youtube “hippo chases boat” search doesn’t turn up exactly the one I remember, but plenty that are close enough. I did find the land equivalent, a moose running through chest-deep (on the moose!) snow.

    73. 73.

      sab

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: Ohio GOP voting today on whether to put a constitutional measure on the ballot this year that would destroy our right to amend the state constitution. They are all for it. The only issue is whether to have it on the ballot in August or November.

      The backers are Right To Lifers and the gun nuts.

    74. 74.

      Jeffro

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: yup

      As appealing as the idea is of a GOP circular firing squad is, they can’t ALL be marksmen.

      I am really liking the stories of the less-insane Rs creating parallel state operations in places where the completely-insane Rs have taken over the state Republican Party.  Here’s hoping they take a couple of decades to sort it all out!

    75. 75.

      Jeffro

      Btw Geminid, if/when you see it…it looks like Amanda “trump in heels” Chase has not one but TWO Republican primary challengers(!)

      I guess even Rs get tired of “show horses” who don’t actually *do * anything.  Who’d have thunk it?

    76. 76.

      Mike in NC

      Several years ago we went to a funeral on Long Island. My wife’s cousin had a daughter working in Africa as a teacher of some sort, and one day she and her infant daughter were killed on safari by a rogue elephant. An absolute freak accident. It was a bizarre and rather creepy visit, but I was never comfortable going to Long Island in the first place since it was MAGAland long before Trump crawled out from under a rock.

      Anyway, half expect the GOP to declare George Santos an excellent candidate for Vice President. The more indictments the better!

