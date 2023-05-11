Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Back to the debt ceiling drawing board?

Back to the debt ceiling drawing board?

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The 14th Amendment* has come up repeatedly in conversations about the debt ceiling this go-round. For a while, reports (NYT, for example) about senior White House staffers considering the constitutionality of the debt limit gave the impression that the admin was open to the idea of invoking it to prevent the House GOP from blowing up the economy by defaulting.

Using the 14th Amendment to short-circuit economic hostage-taking is an attractive idea for several reasons. Lots of legal scholars believe the 14th is a solid way to disarm the GOP hostage-takers permanently (though that opinion is far from unanimous). It’s a “weird trick,” but maybe not as weird as minting a trillion-dollar coin. And many folks, including me, thought perhaps the talk about using the 14th was a signal that Biden will not swerve in this game of chicken with McCarthy.

However, in remarks to reporters earlier this week after meeting with Congressional leaders, Biden seemed to throw cold water on the 14th idea, at least as a fix for the current round of cliff-dancing. Here’s a CNN article with the relevant quotes:

“I have been considering the 14th Amendment,” he told reporters from the Roosevelt Room. He said a man he has “enormous respect for,” Larry Tribe, “thinks that it would be legitimate, but the problem is it would have to be litigated.”

“I don’t think that solves our problem now,” Biden said, adding he may reexamine in the long run.

“I’ll be very blunt with you, when we get by this, I’m thinking about taking a look at, months down the road, as to see whether what the court would say about whether or not it does work,” Biden said.

(Sigh.) As envisioned by most liberal pundits, the 14th as a solution to the current standoff would entail Biden instructing the Treasury to ignore the debt ceiling on the grounds that it’s unconstitutional and make Repubs litigate the issue if they’re so dead-set on tanking the economy. I suppose that move would spook the markets, but probably not as much as defaulting on the debt would?

It would kick the issue to the judiciary, so the question is, would the reflexively-hostile-to-Democrats Leonard Leo Court have the stones to torpedo the economy to hurt Biden politically? Maybe. Maybe not. But forcing them to rule on it — with the economy in the balance — seemed like part of the plan?

That’s the play most liberal commentators seemed to assume Biden had in mind, including Josh Marshall, who now suspects Biden’s comments indicate “the White House simply isn’t in shape for this fight” and fears the admin has an “attitude toward the courts and the broader political context which seems hopelessly stuck in the past.”

I think it’s way too soon to jump to that conclusion. But the remarks do seem to take the 14th Amendment off the table as a short-term solution. Biden also told reporters that he doesn’t think anyone has studied the feasibility of the coin, so that sounds like a nonstarter too given the timing. I sure hope the admin has other tricks up its sleeve. As usual, we’ll have to wait and see.

*The relevant clause: “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.” I’m not a lawyer, but using that clause to rule the debt limit unconstitutional seems like a more solid argument than interpreting the 2nd Amendment to mean everyone can own AR-15s.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Are agreements made under duress considered valid? It’s certainly not an ethical way to approach legislating.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Edmund dantes

      “I’ll be very blunt with you, when we get by this, I’m thinking about taking a look at, months down the road, as to see whether what the court would say about whether or not it does work,” Biden said.

      ^^^ it is being litigated already. And this is classic stuff. I really hope this is just posturing.

      because the only way out of this is negotiating away something. Which has to be a non starter. McCarthy is stuck. The gop caucus is a lot more full of people that want the bomb to go off than last time. And a bunch of other people so afraid of their primaries that they will defer to the bomb throwers.

      So unless Biden is ready to repeat the mistakes of the Obama White House (and even they learned the second time but with a very different gop house makeup) he needs to be willing to try one of the “one weirdo trick things.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      The Roberts’ Court would just say that since these debts weren’t incurred as a result of insurrection/rebellion, the 14th Amendment doesn’t apply.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cheryl

      I think it would be an interesting ploy to use the 14th amendment as a “temporary” measure…inform Congress he will continue to pay their bills until they send him a piece of legislation instructing him otherwise (like that will ever happen)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I don’t see those remarks as taking anything off the table. Right now, it is in the country’s and the White House’s best interest to continue pushing for a clean bill. Anything that detracts from that goal will be talked down. Those options can always be revisited as circumstances warrant.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      I think President Biden will “win” this fight eventually, but the ride will be scary as fuck.  I would like to think that a (perhaps slim?) majority of the 0.1% understand they need a functioning society in order to be “rich”, and in the end they will instruct the GOP lawmakers to raise the damn ceiling and move on.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Burnspbesq

      Spouse and I live on OASDI benefits and investment income, so we have a dog in this fight. I’m not crazy about being a hostage. Hoping for a discharge petition that will bring a sensible solution to the House floor, and then we’ll see whether there are five Rs who’ll do the right thing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      kindness

      The $1T coin would completely ravage Republicans.  They would have such a melt down.  For that reason alone it’s a worth while thing to do

      I mean, let Republicans sue in order to expressly tank the world economy.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      narya

      Here’s the other thing, though, that Josh is missing, IMHO: there are some areas where neither the executive branch nor Congress really want a decision from a court, because they know what might help them now might bite them in the ass later–better to leave it vague. In addition, I have little doubt this court would tank the economy.

      I also have little doubt that Biden & team have gamed this out in multiple ways–I think that clip from the morning post, where he presses the reporter, is evidence of that. We might even see a repeat of the speech in Philadelphia, where he takes it to the public–and given the free publicity that CNN gave TFG, he has some leverage in getting it broadcast, too.

      It could still all go to hell, of course.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterDancer

      @Omnes Omnibus: Agreed. With due respect to Josh, the tea leaf reading approach he’s been taking just seems to add drama where it doesn’t apply.

      No one from this Administration, to my awareness, ever even hinted they would take this specific approach, outside anodyne “all options are on table” comments, which these from Biden do not roll back.

      Rather, he’s just pointing out the very real obstacles in place for the 14th approach, ones that are unlikely to get resolved in time for any Debt Ceiling Crash to not impact our economy. That’s it. That’s the “tweet.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      patrick II

      The Republican party is a partnership between the very rich and MAGA white nationalists.  If you invoked the 14th and kept spending, would the very rich be in favor of blowing up the world economy and making their dollars untrustworthy?  You might find a split in the Republican party on this particular policy.  I don’t know which way they would go, but I think the bought and paid-for Supremes would follow.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Randal Sexton

      Larry Tribe seems to be having a conversation with Biden via MSNBC shows wrt 14th amendment. — he was on Lawrence O’Donnell last night and he responded to Bidens saying “It will have to be litigated” comment by saying that basically it would not have to be litigated prior, but after it was invoked .   He was pretty persuasive.   I have not given up on Biden using the 14th.   However I dont think it will happen until we are in that situation where we are very close to a default, and this will be after the equity markets are doing that thing where they are going down by 5% or more per day.  ( Also manically going UP by large %’s per day ).  VIX gonna get crazy.  I would put a transcriptions of Tribe up, but Im hustling to get on a ferry and drive a thousand miles.  Oh, here is a link https://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/watch/laurence-tribe-president-s-duty-is-to-pay-debts-despite-gop-giving-him-an-impossible-choice-173606469979

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Azhrie139

      The real answer is the “moderate” “oligarch” dems as always is going to capitulate to the terroristic fascists trying to destroy our country. I know this isn’t a profound conclusion, but it is accurate. To be clear I am not even really referring to Biden here per se.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      DeLong on his Substack talked about consol bonds (bonds with no maturity date which don’t add to the debt) a week or so ago. They were talked about in 2013 as well.

      WaPo:

      Opinion by James Leitner and Ian Shapiro

      November 14, 2013

      […]

      There is a way to stop them. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew should declare it to be administration policy that the U.S. government will not default on its debt. To that end, he should prepare to issue consols, should Congress refuse to enact timely increases in the debt ceiling.

      Consols are bonds that pay interest but have no set maturity date, so the principal is never repaid. In effect, they are perpetual annuities. In the 18th century, the British began issuing gilts, or bonds, that could be redeemed by the government but did not need to be. When various types of bonds were later consolidated, they were dubbed consols. They are still traded in London capital markets and remain a small part of the British government’s portfolio.

      Consols issued by the U.S. Treasury would not fall within the scope of the debt ceiling because there is no principal that is an obligation of the U.S. Treasury. If no principal ever comes due, there is no addition to the U.S. debt as defined by the debt-limit legislation.

      The Treasury should announce a pilot program to issue consols. This would involve determining the size of the potential market at different rates of return so that officials would know what the offering should be if Republicans threaten another debt-ceiling crisis.

      Consols would not be issued unless the debt ceiling was about to be breached. At that point, they could be sold daily in whatever amount is needed to allow the Treasury to continue meeting the nation’s financial obligations.

      The administration could pledge to publicize a ticker showing exactly what the refusal to raise the debt ceiling would cost taxpayers. If consols have to be issued at 6 percent, the cost would be the difference between that rate and the normal rate of issuing government securities. Alternatively,
      consols could be auctioned at some spread over the nominal growth rate of gross domestic product, instead of being issued at a specified interest rate.

      […]

      There are no legal issues with do this – Treasury can issue any kinds of bonds it wants.

      I don’t expect them to issue them this time, either, but it is an option that should be considered if nothing can get through the House in time.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      patrick II

      An advantage of keeping spending during the debt ceiling crisis is that the Republicans are the ones who have to sue and destroy the economy.  And that includes Republican court members. While if Joe is the one who sues there is no emergency he is attacking the “status quo” and there is less leverage.  I don’t think there is a chance in hell that the Supremes will find for Joe under those circumstances. Partisanship will rule when there is no price to be paid.  And the trouble is, you really don’t want to go to court when you expect to lose not just that case, but one that will create a precedent for the future.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Hoodie

      Could be he doesn’t want to lull anyone into thinking passage through the debt ceiling will be okey dokey simply because he invokes the 14th amendment.   The “when we get past this” and “months down the road” comments seems to indicate that there may be some sort of short-term debt ceiling extension in the works (e.g., even a discharge petition might result in that if you want the Senate GOP to go along) that will kick the can down the road a few months so that, for example, it coincides with the budget deadline.  Why else would he say that?  I don’t see how he can even agree to anything right now, as the GOP has no specific budget proposals other than some topline bullshit about an across the board 47% cut in all discretionary spending other than defense.  That will never get through the Senate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      @Omnes Omnibus: I concur.  Biden is a pol, so he prefers to keep things in the political realm for now, and to invoke the 14th Amendment, or mint a $1T coin (what would they put on it?), or declare they’re gonna issue “consol” bonds, or any of the other potential “solutions” would immediately terminate discussions.

      Now it’s true that negotiation requires an empowered counterparty, and it’s still an open question whether McQarthy really has any negotiating power, but it appears the WH thinks it’s in their interest at least to pretend he does, so there we are.  (Plus, some political solutions, eg a discharge petition, involve McQarthy publicly disclaiming them, so even without an empowered Squeaker they might still come to an agreement.)

      I think it’s still too early to say.  I think what may suddenly focus their minds is, say, a stock crash, or a big upset in the T-bill market, or some other dollar-denominated crisis.  That sort of thing would certainly get the phones ringing on the Hill …

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kelly

      I’ve read a few items on the legal contradictions between the debt limit, appropriations and the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974. My definitely not expert understanding is the Impoundment Control act says the President must spend legally appropriated money while the debt limit says the President can’t get the money. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @kindness: Back in the Obama years there was some administration statement along the lines of “Treasury will not mint a $1T coin, and if they did, the Federal Reserve would not accept it.”  I think that’s right.

      If you can mint a $1T platinum coin, why not mint a $100M Trillion platinum coin and take care of the debt limit problem forever??  It doesn’t make sense that the law allowing the Mint to make  platinum commemorative coins of “any” denomination could be used this way.

      I like the “consol bond” solution, but even that has issues (because of the history of Congress limiting total US government debt outstanding), but maybe nobody will have standing to challenge it…

      We’ll see!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kelly

      I do not understand why the debt limit isn’t a line in the appropriations or budget bills instead of it’s own thing. Once we’ve decided how much money to spend calculating the needed debt limit should be trivial. I realize I’m not the first person puzzled by this.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty

      @Kelly: That was a key point that Lawrence Tribe made. The President has two conflicting duties. Why shouldn’t the Constitutional one prevail, especially given the consequences of failing to honor the country’s debts? I don’t see it as a trick but as the responsible thing to do. The consol bonds also seem like a reasonable approach.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      catclub

      another thing Obama needed to do with a senate supermajority was cancel the debt ceiling law.
      negotiating on the debt after the 2010 election cancelled the power of holding both houses is recognized as an own goal.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      owlbrick

      My take on it has been, and remains, that he means it’s off the table *for now*.  Whether that’s still the case in two weeks remains to be seen.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      I am wary of liberal bandwagons, including this 14th Amendment one. I support whatever Biden wants to do, short of capitulating wholesale to the Republicans on the bill the House passed, and I blame Republicans for any fallout for not raising the debt ceiling.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Burnspbesq

      @patrick II:

      The Republican party is a partnership between the very rich and MAGA white nationalists.

      That may have been true in the past, but it ignores the current composition of the Republican primary electorate. The lunatics are in complete control of the asylum.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      One factor here is that it’s not known exactly when federal spending will hit the debt ceiling. Secretary Yellen has posited June 1 as the probable date, but two mornings ago Politico Playbook described a detailed and “wonky” analysis by the Bipartisan Policy Center:

          But the big variable in whether the debt limit is reached within weeks (early June) or months (early July) will be May tax receipts. If they come in strong, the Treasury could make it to the June 15 quarterly estimated tax deadline, around which there will be a spike in revenue.

      At that point there’s a good shot to make it to June 30. “a crucial date…when approximately $145 billion in one time, additional extraordinary measures become available.” And if that works out, the government will be able to make it through at least part of July.

      It seems to me that whether it’s June or August will not affect the Democrats’ strategy (and I think the strategy is basically a  sound one).

      Hover, dragging this out a couple more months could be really detrimental to the mental health of people who are already experiencing Pre-Traumatic Stress Disorder over this question. But the rest of us can at least go out and buy a bunch of liquor to help boost this month’s excise tax receipts!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sean

      Frustrating thing is, McCarthy has the easiest way out, which would be put a face-saving bill on the floor that doesn’t really cut anything, but raises the ceiling with promises of real budget negotiations. Biden publicly acknowledges those negotiations with specific items he’d put on the table (he’s already indicated he’d likely cut covid funding requests), get assurance from dems that they’ll help him fend off the far right when they challenge for the gavel (in exchange for a clean vote on this and maybe a handful of other priorities). Both sides claim victory.

      This is purely a fantasy because McCarthy is a coward who is afraid he’d lose a primary and would never put country above himself, or help democrats, but it would work and it would be mostly painless.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      The GOP line for weeks has been that they made an offer and it’s on Biden to counter-offer. Then the head of the party said last night that Republicans will just “have to do a default”.

      Of course our both sides press is ignoring this terroristic threat since they can all machinate on wether the disinfomercial (wish I could claim that, saw it on the social medias last night) was ‘newsmaking’ or just a bullshit factory.

      Because of course the ‘news’ being made is all theater criticism, not on anything, y’know, substantive like “You guys gotta do a default” aimed at McCarthy [forehead slap dot gif].

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim Appleton

      @Betty: Tribe was clear that there’s nothing to litigate.  Who is damaged by the Executive spending budgeted funds, limit or no?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      Maybe a total economic collapse will convince the voters of New York not to succumb to crime panics promoted by NY media.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @NotMax: Wait a cotton-pickin’ minute. Didn’t George Santos already pay off the national debt?
      //

      Out of his own pocket and he’s still the richest man in the world, nay, the galaxy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      catclub

      @Burnspbesq: That may have been true in the past, but it ignores the current composition of the Republican primary electorate. The lunatics are in complete control of the asylum.

       

      No, they are still a partnership.  the only thing the (federal) GOP actually passes is tax cuts for the rich.  meanwhile, the rich make sure that the rest of the crazy GOP is considered respectable by the NYT and the media.

      Reply

