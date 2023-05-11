Asked if he has evidence directly linking Joe Biden to alleged malfeasance, Comer indicates he does not pic.twitter.com/AsatNEiMJd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2023

Four Bidens! no, *twelve* Bidens! The whole purpose of Comer’s despicable ‘investigation’ was to spook someone in the Biden administration into doing something that could be treated as indicating clouds, a penumbra if you would, around President Biden himself. Since Democrats in general and the Biden administration in particular are not habitual grifters and criminals, unlike your average modern office-holding Republican, that dreamed-of penumbra has turned into… the sound of a long wet fart.

(There’s a secondary theory on social media that Comer and his merry minions hoped for sufficient media harassment to drive Hunter Biden off the wagon – spectacular spectacle! — but I’m not convinced they can plan that far in advance.)

Note that they handed the ugliest threats off to a female rep; admittedly, Nancy Mace has been making a big play for a slot in the next TFG administration…

They’re just not clicking their heels together hard enough https://t.co/TFJxG5l9jM — Panda Bernstein (@J4Years) May 11, 2023

Oh, also Dumbest Senator in A Large Mob of GOP Dumbarses is on it!

Sen. Ron Johnson seemed to admit on Wednesday that the GOP doesn’t have the “hard proof” linking Joe Biden to any criminal scheme involving his family’s business affairs, adding that people will just have to “infer what’s happening” on this issue. https://t.co/e7etxhgXnM — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 10, 2023

… While Comer previously said he’d identify multiple policy decisions made by the president that were tied to his family members’ foreign financial transactions, Comer provided no evidence on Wednesday to back those claims. In fact, the latest report didn’t show any payments made directly to Biden—either as president or vice president. Comer was unable to name any specific Biden policies influenced by foreign money at his Wednesday presser, instead pointing to the president placing “China first and America last” while saying his committee would “get into more of those later.” Along with Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Johnson has led the charge for several years on a probe of the Biden family—most especially the president’s son Hunter. During a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria, Johnson boasted of a “volume of evidence” the House Republicans had gathered on the Biden “crime” schemes. “It makes clear the corruption within these agencies, but it also makes clear the corruption of the mainstream media who will largely ignore and minimize it,” Johnson told pro-Trump host Maria Bartiromo. At the same time, the Wisconsin lawmaker acknowledged that it would be difficult for the committee to actually prove its case, suggesting they’d have to rely on insinuation, innuendo, and conservatives distrust of the media…

The New Republic: “Republicans Finally Admit They Have No Incriminating Evidence on Joe Biden”https://t.co/aA4YsHeRHH pic.twitter.com/EjOlSt8KE8 — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) May 10, 2023

… House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer released a 65-page memo detailing a sprawling investigation into Biden and some of his relatives, particularly his son Hunter Biden. Nowhere in the massive document was there a specific allegation of a crime committed by Biden or any of his relatives… The memo accuses the Biden family of involvement in a “scheme to peddle influence” in Romania from 2015 to 2017, as well as financial dealings with individuals in China. Hunter Biden’s name comes up repeatedly. But the memo contains scant details of all of these alleged dealings, nor does it contain any evidence that any laws were broken or that Biden was involved in his son’s Chinese business. Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, slammed Comer for having “failed to provide factual evidence to support his wild accusations about the president.”…

Time for a little conspiracy okey-doke to draw attention away from the fact their party is nothing but thieves and vandals. https://t.co/Lii5TcFPL1 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 4, 2023

Nothing the smart observers (like Mr. Pierce) didn’t predict in advance…

Spring has sprung. The birds are singing. The flowers are blooming. And, in our nation’s capital, the snipe are running strong for the local hunters. From Politico: The two senior Republicans provided no further detail on the nature of those allegations. But the GOP has made clear for months that the ultimate goal of its Biden oversight is to find a smoking gun that might link the president to the business deals of his son Hunter, who is also under a federal investigation. Comer and Grassley say they became aware of the potential existence of material underpinning the anti-Biden allegations from a “highly credible whistleblower” who contacted lawmakers to assert knowledge of a conversation the FBI had with a confidential source. Let us provide a little context here. Fox News is in disarray. The Republican Party can’t seem to keep itself from either proposing unpopular policies or nominating El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago for a third time, and he can’t seem to stop losing high profile legal battles. The loons are driving the train, and more and more people are starting to notice. So, obviously, it’s time for a little of the old conspiracy okey-doke to draw some attention away from the fact their party is nothing but thieves and vandals. So we get an unidentifiable “highly credible whistleblower” who is said to “assert knowledge” of something some other confidential source told the FBI. Go to James Comer and Chuck Grassley and tell them you saw Hunter Biden lighting the Hindenburg on fire and you, too, can be a Highly Credible Whistleblower. Act now. Operators are standing by. This is a free call…

Speaking of serious allegations… Dianne Feinstein is back on Capitol Hill, to the bitter disappointment of certain Cosplay Socialists who hoped to have her name erased from the monuments. When are we gonna see a comparable clamor for the resignation of the GOP’s oldest, crankiest ‘thought leader’?

Two key words in this tweet: “Believe”: What is the basis of Grassley’s belief? A staffer told him? He heard it on a radio show? “Allegations”: Made by whom? A Republican Congressman? An old friend? His tweet is deliberately vague and could mean almost anything. https://t.co/6h2nyGPOW7 — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 3, 2023

But let's not let "true" or "false" get in the way of political manipulation of the rube vote that's hungry for every stupid tabloid accusation. https://t.co/Qk6ytSae5O — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 6, 2023

It’s honestly been really touching and inspiring to me that even when it has seemed like Hunter might be a political liability, it has never once crossed Biden’s mind to do anything but love his son unconditionally. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) April 20, 2023

“We hacked into the voicemail of a man expressing love for his troubled son, we are the good guys.” — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) April 19, 2023

Of course, if the Repubs actually cared about foreign influence on American politicians…