GOP Death Cultists Open Thread: The GOP 'Oversight' Committee Has A Big Sad

Four Bidens! no, *twelve* Bidens! The whole purpose of Comer’s despicable ‘investigation’ was to spook someone in the Biden administration into doing something that could be treated as indicating clouds, a penumbra if you would, around President Biden himself. Since Democrats in general and the Biden administration in particular are not habitual grifters and criminals, unlike your average modern office-holding Republican, that dreamed-of penumbra has turned into… the sound of a long wet fart.

(There’s a secondary theory on social media that Comer and his merry minions hoped for sufficient media harassment to drive Hunter Biden off the wagon – spectacular spectacle! — but I’m not convinced they can plan that far in advance.)

Note that they handed the ugliest threats off to a female rep; admittedly, Nancy Mace has been making a big play for a slot in the next TFG administration…

Oh, also Dumbest Senator in A Large Mob of GOP Dumbarses is on it!

While Comer previously said he’d identify multiple policy decisions made by the president that were tied to his family members’ foreign financial transactions, Comer provided no evidence on Wednesday to back those claims. In fact, the latest report didn’t show any payments made directly to Biden—either as president or vice president. Comer was unable to name any specific Biden policies influenced by foreign money at his Wednesday presser, instead pointing to the president placing “China first and America last” while saying his committee would “get into more of those later.”

Along with Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Johnson has led the charge for several years on a probe of the Biden family—most especially the president’s son Hunter. During a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox Business Network’s Mornings With Maria, Johnson boasted of a “volume of evidence” the House Republicans had gathered on the Biden “crime” schemes.

“It makes clear the corruption within these agencies, but it also makes clear the corruption of the mainstream media who will largely ignore and minimize it,” Johnson told pro-Trump host Maria Bartiromo.

At the same time, the Wisconsin lawmaker acknowledged that it would be difficult for the committee to actually prove its case, suggesting they’d have to rely on insinuation, innuendo, and conservatives distrust of the media

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer released a 65-page memo detailing a sprawling investigation into Biden and some of his relatives, particularly his son Hunter Biden. Nowhere in the massive document was there a specific allegation of a crime committed by Biden or any of his relatives…

The memo accuses the Biden family of involvement in a “scheme to peddle influence” in Romania from 2015 to 2017, as well as financial dealings with individuals in China. Hunter Biden’s name comes up repeatedly. But the memo contains scant details of all of these alleged dealings, nor does it contain any evidence that any laws were broken or that Biden was involved in his son’s Chinese business.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, slammed Comer for having “failed to provide factual evidence to support his wild accusations about the president.”…

Nothing the smart observers (like Mr. Pierce) didn’t predict in advance…

Spring has sprung. The birds are singing. The flowers are blooming. And, in our nation’s capital, the snipe are running strong for the local hunters. From Politico:

The two senior Republicans provided no further detail on the nature of those allegations. But the GOP has made clear for months that the ultimate goal of its Biden oversight is to find a smoking gun that might link the president to the business deals of his son Hunter, who is also under a federal investigation. Comer and Grassley say they became aware of the potential existence of material underpinning the anti-Biden allegations from a “highly credible whistleblower” who contacted lawmakers to assert knowledge of a conversation the FBI had with a confidential source.

Let us provide a little context here. Fox News is in disarray. The Republican Party can’t seem to keep itself from either proposing unpopular policies or nominating El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago for a third time, and he can’t seem to stop losing high profile legal battles. The loons are driving the train, and more and more people are starting to notice. So, obviously, it’s time for a little of the old conspiracy okey-doke to draw some attention away from the fact their party is nothing but thieves and vandals.

So we get an unidentifiable “highly credible whistleblower” who is said to “assert knowledge” of something some other confidential source told the FBI. Go to James Comer and Chuck Grassley and tell them you saw Hunter Biden lighting the Hindenburg on fire and you, too, can be a Highly Credible Whistleblower. Act now. Operators are standing by. This is a free call…

Speaking of serious allegations… Dianne Feinstein is back on Capitol Hill, to the bitter disappointment of certain Cosplay Socialists who hoped to have her name erased from the monuments. When are we gonna see a comparable clamor for the resignation of the GOP’s oldest, crankiest ‘thought leader’?

Of course, if the Repubs actually cared about foreign influence on American politicians…

    38 Comments

    2. 2.

      Barbara

      Yeah, Dumb Fuck Chuck, when you have “no evidence” that something is happening that generally means it isn’t true.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      japa21

      @Barbara: Lack of evidence does not mean lack of crime.  It just hasn’t been found yet.  It is incumbent on the Biden’s to prove they haven’t committed any crimes, and if they can’t that itself is evidence that they have committed crimes.  Doesn’t matter if the specific crimes can’t be named. Jeez, you libtards don’t understand anything.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JaneE

      If there is evidence of a crime, charge it, take it to court, and let a jury decide if he is guilty or not.  I doubt if any Democratic office holder, including his father, would take any other position.  However, if there is no evidence of a crime, it becomes a smear and harassment campaign, and may rise to defamation or slander.  Is Hunter Biden a public figure, or was he a public figure before the smears?  If not, you probably should be careful to emphasize the “IF” part before “he is guilty”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @japa21:

      GOP on GOP: “Innocent until proven guilty! Cancel culture!”

      GOP on everyone else: “Lack of evidence just means they’re hiding something!”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jackmac

      Greta Van Susteren is now with Newsmax?

      How much lower in the right wing media sub basement can one go?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @JaneE:

      That’s a good question. Can Hunter Biden sue these people for defamation/slander? Or do the elected Republicans have immunity because they’re acting in their official capacity?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Shalimar

      Seriously?  That’s it?  “Multiple Bidens” is Hunter and the woman he was dating at the time?  There are no allegations of anything illegal at all?  That is even stupider than I thought possible.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @jackmac:

      @Baud:

      Judging from a quick read of her wiki page, she doesn’t seem like a total nut job. She wasn’t a fan of the Great Clenis Hunt.

      Van Susteren is on the Board of Directors at the National Institute for Civil Discourse (NICD). The institute was created at the University of Arizona in the aftermath of the shooting that killed six people and injured 13 others, including U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords.

      In October 2017, Van Susteren joined Voice of America as a contributor.

      In September 2018, Van Susteren testified before Congress about the human rights abuses and genocide against the Rohingya people of Myanmar.

      Did she really need to be on TV that badly?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SpaceUnit

      Somebody at the New York Times just got handed a new assignment

       

      And they’ll be fluffing these stupid rumors from now until election day.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Nancy Mace in a selfie video from April:

      I just left the Treasury to review over a hundred suspicious activity reports on the Biden family. And I have to tell you, there are more Bidens involved than we knew previously. And every time you unturn, overturn, or look under a stone, there’s so much more you have to investigate because it’s wild, the number of family members involved.

      And it’s even–the amount of money that we’re talking about in these suspicious activity reports is astronomical. And the accusations therein, the source of the funding, where the money’s going, the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc., it’s insanity to me that it’s not been investigated in the way that it should be.

      https://www.mediaite.com/politics/rep-nancy-mace-accuses-biden-family-of-being-involved-in-prostitution-rings/

      Mace is also the same dummy who posted a video of herself outside Trump Tower the day after Trump endorsed her Republican primary opponent and touted her prior support for Trump, noting that she was worked for his campaign in 2016 and travelled to “seven different states across the country to help get him elected.”

      https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/video-front-trump-tower-manhattan-222807806.html

      Reply
    18. 18.

      bcw

      Of course that damn paper had to run a love note to Nancy Mace laser week.

      https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/09/us/politics/nancy-mace.html

       

      Lede:

      Nancy Mace, a ‘Caucus of One’ in the G.O.P., Says She’s Trying to Change Her Party

      The South Carolina representative, who has publicly criticized her party but backed it on most legislation, is trying to figure out how to be a mainstream Republican in the hard-right House G.O.P.
       

      /vomit

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @bcw:

      trying to figure out how to be a mainstream Republican in the hard-right House G.O.P.

       

      Does the article explain how she’s failing?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Wyatt Salamanca: I wish “the number of Biden family members” guilty of funneling money to prostitution rings in Nancy Mace’s head would sue her for defamation. These people are ridiculous but ridicule doesn’t work on them so it’s way past time to force them to put up or shut up.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Lapassionara

      @bcw: Nancy Mace’s seat should be held by a Democrat.She is from the Charleston, SC area, and this part of SC should turn Blue. This is why she seems to be trying to play both ends against the middle. She is vulnerable. From my lips to the FSM’s ears.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      SpaceUnit

      @Baud:

      Hell, Peter Schweizer can just take his book, Clinton Cash, and reprint it word for word using Biden’s name.

      The Times would be all over it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      RSA

      I have a hot tip for @GOPoversight. After weeks of painstaking research, I have connected the dots and exposed a BOMBSHELL of a president receiving a bunch of money from the Chinese. You guys are going to want get on this ASAP!

      Also, in case anyone was wondering about last year’s House investigation of the Saudis investing $2 billion in a company run by the son-in-law of the former President:

      Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, agreed that it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Jared Kushner — former President Trump’s son-in-law who served as a senior adviser in the White House — in a new profile by The New York Times…

      In his roughly first two months on the job, Comer eliminated a probe looking into Kushner’s business dealings, according to the Times.

      Nothing to see here.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      DiFi got three judges through the Justice Committee today 👍🏻

      And regarding Comer, even FAUX news is telling him he’s got nothing!😂

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Fake Irishman

      @Jackie:

      and an appeals court final confirmation vote is set up for Monday. (DC Circuit, will likely cement a 7-4 Dem majority on the second most important court in the country for a decade.)

      There’s even a trickle of Red state district judges getting through.(Idaho last week, a Louisiana one reached the floor today)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT:

      I’m looking at buying this Orient Kamasu dive watch from Jomashop for $200, so not an expensive luxury watch by any means. I have healthy emergency funds ($16,000). I’m conflicted because I really want a good diver/sports automatic, but I’m hesitant to spend that money considering the looming debt ceiling deadline. I suppose I’m worried I won’t be in a position to buy it ever again if the unthinkable happens. Is it a good idea? Will the $200+tax really matter?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jeffro

      They don’t know wut fer but by golly SOMEONE with the last name ‘Biden’ needs to spend time in prison!!

      Same verse playbook, same as the first always

      Reply

