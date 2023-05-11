I just spent an hour on a video conference call with a nutritionist and will begin a diet and exercise program on Monday. Very nice woman, and the diet is pretty easy to follow. I will summarize-

1.) Anything that were someone to ask you “what would you like for lunch or dinner?” and you respond, well, you’re not allowed to eat that.

2.) Anything that you see on a menu at a restaurant and think to yourself “MMM. That sounds delicious!” You’re not allowed to eat that either.

3.) Anything you can mentally hear Gwyneth Paltrow saying “After my coffee douche I like to have XXXXX” and you would say out loud “OH GO FUCK YOURSELF WITH YOUR GOOP BULLSHIT. Well, that’s what you are having for dinner.

I start Monday. I just got home from picking up a pizza and a half gallon of ice cream.