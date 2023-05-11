Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lifestyle Changes

Lifestyle Changes

30 Comments

This post is in: 

I just spent an hour on a video conference call with a nutritionist and will begin a diet and exercise program on Monday. Very nice woman, and the diet is pretty easy to follow. I will summarize-

1.) Anything that were someone to ask you “what would you like for lunch or dinner?” and you respond, well, you’re not allowed to eat that.

2.) Anything that you see on a menu at a restaurant and think to yourself “MMM. That sounds delicious!” You’re not allowed to eat that either.

3.) Anything you can mentally hear Gwyneth Paltrow saying “After my coffee douche I like to have XXXXX” and you would say out loud “OH GO FUCK YOURSELF WITH YOUR GOOP BULLSHIT. Well, that’s what you are having for dinner.

I start Monday. I just got home from picking up a pizza and a half gallon of ice cream.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      My great aunt told me once that it took her a long time to learn that a lot of the time she ate something because her body was saying it was thirsty but she interpreted it as hunger. So, after that, she tried to always drink a glass of water before eating anything.

      As I get older, and put on more pounds that I want, I think she was right about that.

      Good luck!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jess

      Hahaha! The easiest health diet to follow is just to cut out all sugar, flour and processed foods. Once you get in the groove of eating the way your farming great-grandparents ate, you’ll lose your taste for anything else. Real food will actually taste amazing. You’ll see–have faith!

      Also, too: coffee is actually very good for you!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      I start Monday. I just got home from picking up a pizza and a half gallon of ice cream.

      That’s the spirit!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jerzy Russian

      Good luck with the diet.  It will be hard at first, but you can do it.  About 9 months ago I simply started eating a lot less.  As noted above was hard at first but it has gotten easier.  I am down about 30 pounds, from nearly 200 to around 167.  My height is 5 feet 8 inches, so I think I am no longer “obese” according to the BMI thing.

      Out of idle curiosity, does one use hot or iced coffee for a douche.  Would decaf work?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jess

      @Another Scott: Very true. I now start off the morning with a big glass of water with added electrolytes, and that’s made a huge difference in my ability to actually wake up and face the day.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Good luck, Mr. Cole.  I hope it goes well for you and it and helps you live a long and healthy life. Having a diet and exercise coach/nutritionist will be a big help to keep you on track.

      Telling all the jackals here what you plan to do is also a way to keep you on track. I’m sure you’re prepared for that. Right?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RSA

      I roasted some eggplant and squash in the oven for dinner tonight, added a salmon filet halfway through, served it to myself with a green salad and a slice of focaccia. Lucky for me, healthy stuff is appetizing, so all I have to pay attention to is portion size.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      I would walk the Camino de Santiago de Compostela, were I you, John.  You will get some contemplative time, and take off a lot of weight.

      Don’t know what you would do with all the animal family, though.

      ETA:  I can see faithful pup Thurston walking with you.  Ascending and descending the Pyrenees.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      @RSA:  And what wine are you enjoying with that?

      All these spoilsport articles.  No amount of alcohol is good for you.  But:  wine!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      HinTN

      Cole, you do you, man. I used to be 260 and approaching 60. I started doing VERY LIGHT weight work because old fucks and osteoporosis. I lost 10 pounds. I found out I liked some (10 minutes) cardio on an elliptical to warm up. Ten more pounds.  Then I kept at that but started trimming back portions. Long story short, I got to 220 and did not put on the “COVID 19” friends complained about. You’ll get there.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hells littlest angel

      I start Monday. I just got home from picking up a pizza and a half gallon of ice cream.

       

      Not judging, but did you go on a weekend bender just before quitting drinking? That’s not a formula for success.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dangerman

      Dude, intermittent fasting. Eat nothing before 8, nothing after 6. 14 hour fast plus pick a day or 2 a week and go without if you are really serious.

      i’ll see your Paltrow and raise you Trump farts. And you know he isn’t shy about it.

      See, now you don’t wanna eat anything for the rest of the day. You’re welcome.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      RSA

      @Elizabelle:  Just a cheap red blend from Portugal, a match for my low-class taste.

      I know what you mean! I’m going to pretend I have never seen those articles.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      Old male. Have successfully lost significant weight twice in my life with the simple routine of:
      — Every other day, TRY to eat HALF of what you normally eat, and
      — On the “off” days, eat whatever you want.  That’s it.
      Very simple, very forgiving, doesn’t require giving up anything you like, no counting, no expensive special foods, no total fasting (which isn’t necessarily good for you), and only one day at a time.
      — First 2-3 weeks, the “on” days are hard toward the end of the day.  Sometimes you slip off.  Oh well, go “on” the next day.  But when the “thermostat” adjusts, it becomes easier, and that change is permanent.  You will WANT to eat less thereafter.
      — You probably won’t manage 50% — more like 70%.  And for a while you might do 110% on the “off” days.  But that averages out to 10% less, and that’s all you need to lose weight slowly but consistently.

      (tags: unwanted advice, well-meaning idiots)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barbara

      You like fruits and vegetables, which helps a lot in cutting calories. You just have to eat more of them (especially veggies) in relation to everything else.

      I’m not a big fan of most of the workarounds nutritionists use for flavor and whatnot. I decided to try to lose weight during the pandemic, on the theory that I was in more control of what I eat than when I am at work.

      Things I did that helped — I downloaded the app “Lose It” and recorded calories and exercise every day. I have a kitchen scale and I weigh portions of things, but especially things like cereal and pasta, which it’s really easy to eat a lot of without thinking about it at all.

      I found versions of food like bread that manage to be healthy and have fewer calories — specifically, Dave’s Good Seed multigrain and flax thin slices .

      Anyway, good luck.​​

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ken

      @Jess: I now start off the morning with a big glass of water with added electrolytes

      Aspartame, caffeine, caramel color, and citric acid are electrolytes, right?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dmsilev

      What worked for me was just being better about portion control. If I’m making pasta, cut the serving from 5.3 ounces (1/3 of a box) down to 4 ounces (1/4). Smaller pieces of meat. And so forth. Also, stopped buying lunch at the cafeteria at work and instead started making mixed salads at home (with a simple dressing) and bringing those in for lunch.

      And not stressing about every day’s weight. I bought a smart scale (that sends the number to my phone) and trained myself to look at the weekly and monthly averages rather than the daily number, which fluctuates a lot.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jay

      I was 160lbs at 18, with 4% body fat at 18.

      At 62, I am an inch shorter, still 160lbs but 8% body fat.

      Reply

