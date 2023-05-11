My opinion is that we should point out the supreme amount of corruption in the highest court of the land, every single day, for as long as it takes. This cannot be normalized. Make them pay. Hound the corrupt bastards every single day until they decide that life’s too short.

They are counting on us to let this slip into this is just one more thing that’s so terribly wrong but there’s nothing we can do about it territory.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is leading the charge, but he shouldn’t be out there alone, as he has been for most of the past 5 years.

What can we do to to make sure that this issue stays front and center until it is resolved?

Yes. It’s astonishing. For Clarence Thomas to assert that people told him he didn’t have to disclose this—I think he should have to respond under oath, under penalty of perjury, and name each and every person in government or out of government who told him that he did not have to provide public disclosure of these sorts of gifts, particularly the gift of travel on private jets or Harlan Crow’s luxury yacht, because thousands of people employed by the federal government routinely follow those rules. The rules allowing for personal hospitality of a close friend are described in the instructions to comply with that statute. As you know, a meal, like a birthday meal from a friend or a small gift, is exempt—but not travel. Private jets, private yachts are not considered gifts of hospitality like a dinner. These are gifts; they’re valuable gifts. And they really put a stain on the court and on the integrity of the court. On this question of “we’re just friends”: They’re not just friends. Let’s look at the cases pending before the court this term. Right now, there are three cases where the Manhattan Institute has submitted amicus briefs to this Supreme Court, including the student debt case. Kathy Crow—one of Clarence and Ginni Thomas’ “best friends”—is a trustee. So basically, she’s a funder and a director of the Manhattan Institute. Has Clarence Thomas recused from the cases involving the amicus brief submitted by his best friend? No. I think there are a lot of issues at stake here, including what’s been uncovered about Harlan Crow’s having business before the court. But it’s also the case that Harlan Crow isn’t just a billionaire. He’s a billionaire who has spent a lot of money trying to influence law in this country and influence who wins offices, including who gets on the Supreme Court. In fact, Harlan Crow was a donor to one of the groups that helped spend money to get John Roberts and Samuel Alito onto the Supreme Court. So he has a deep and intense interest, it seems, in what’s happening with this court and who is on this court. And now he’s been spending years rewarding someone on the court.

BREAKING: Harlan Crow and his family's average yearly political contributions went up 862% after Citizens United was decided in 2010. Who provided a deciding vote for that case? Justice Clarence Thomas, a "family friend" they showered with luxury travel and gifts for 20+ years. pic.twitter.com/GS2KCq6ktd — Americans For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) May 1, 2023

