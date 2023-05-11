Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

I was promised a recession.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Let there be snark.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Second rate reporter says what?

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Supreme Court Corruption: Harlan Crow & Clarence Thomas, Continued

Supreme Court Corruption: Harlan Crow & Clarence Thomas, Continued

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

My opinion is that we should point out the supreme amount of corruption in the highest court of the land, every single day, for as long as it takes.  This cannot be normalized.  Make them pay.  Hound the corrupt bastards every single day until they decide that life’s too short.

They are counting on us to let this slip into this is just one more thing that’s so terribly wrong but there’s nothing we can do about it territory.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is leading the charge, but he shouldn’t be out there alone, as he has been for most of the past 5 years.

What can we do to to make sure that this issue stays front and center until it is resolved?

(Slate)

Yes. It’s astonishing. For Clarence Thomas to assert that people told him he didn’t have to disclose this—I think he should have to respond under oath, under penalty of perjury, and name each and every person in government or out of government who told him that he did not have to provide public disclosure of these sorts of gifts, particularly the gift of travel on private jets or Harlan Crow’s luxury yacht, because thousands of people employed by the federal government routinely follow those rules. The rules allowing for personal hospitality of a close friend are described in the instructions to comply with that statute. As you know, a meal, like a birthday meal from a friend or a small gift, is exempt—but not travel. Private jets, private yachts are not considered gifts of hospitality like a dinner. These are gifts; they’re valuable gifts. And they really put a stain on the court and on the integrity of the court.

On this question of “we’re just friends”: They’re not just friends. Let’s look at the cases pending before the court this term. Right now, there are three cases where the Manhattan Institute has submitted amicus briefs to this Supreme Court, including the student debt case. Kathy Crow—one of Clarence and Ginni Thomas’ “best friends”—is a trustee. So basically, she’s a funder and a director of the Manhattan Institute. Has Clarence Thomas recused from the cases involving the amicus brief submitted by his best friend? No.

I think there are a lot of issues at stake here, including what’s been uncovered about Harlan Crow’s having business before the court. But it’s also the case that Harlan Crow isn’t just a billionaire. He’s a billionaire who has spent a lot of money trying to influence law in this country and influence who wins offices, including who gets on the Supreme Court. In fact, Harlan Crow was a donor to one of the groups that helped spend money to get John Roberts and Samuel Alito onto the Supreme Court. So he has a deep and intense interest, it seems, in what’s happening with this court and who is on this court. And now he’s been spending years rewarding someone on the court.

Nothing to see here. //

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bk
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • patrick II
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Point out that Kagan turned down bagels from high school friends while Thomas went on luxury yachts.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      Man, I have got the wrong set of friends.  My current set of “friends” haven’t done squat for me regarding yacht trips, private islands, luxury resorts, etc.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      patrick II

      I have been curious if the travel expenses were declared as income on Thomas’ taxes.  If a gift is valued at more than $17,000 this year it should be declared in 2023 — and lower gift tax optimums in past years.  The trips that I have read about almost certainly exceeded the gift tax limit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Old School

       

      What can we do to to make sure that this issue stays front and center until it is resolved?

      Senator Whitehouse has the right idea.  Senators, reps, POTUS, VPOTUS and other democrats need to keep talking about it and holding hearings about it.  It’ll also help if places like Pro Publica keep up releasing information about new gifts that come to light.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      As a federal employee I gotta say the argument “I didn’t think had to report much less turn down the offer” argument is just fucking ridiculous. This guy is supposed to be one of the preeminent experts in US law. A bog standard GS 12 COR knows these rules and is capable of following them.

      He’s either lying or admitted he’s a complete and utter incompetent moron. I mean, everyone knows he’s lying but folks could do a better job of pointing out that his BS defense is he’s too stupid to figure out the rules and follow them. Not a good look for a  Supreme Court Justice. I mean, why are we supposed to respect your legal decisions if you can’t figure out something every federal worker seems to be able to understand? Your explanation indicates you should resign in disgrace for complete incompetence.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @patrick II: I’ve been wondering how (or if) they reported this stuff on their taxes too. Seems like something the IRS should look into.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.