War for Ukraine Day 442: I See Cole's Telehealth Consult with My Nutritionist Went Well

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I see that John’s telehealth consultation with my nutritionist went well… I can honestly tell you that whatever eating plan she has created for him is not going to be anywhere close to what he described based on personal experience. And she radically remade my diet to optimize my metabolism and get me to where I want and need to be. Is he going to have to make some changes? Without a doubt. And stick with them until he hits whatever target goal they’ve set and she moves him into maintenance. I had my initial consult with her on Labor Day 2022. I’ve lost 45 lbs on the scale/body composition scanner, but I’ve also added about 12 lbs of muscle. So I’m closer to 50 plus pounds of weight loss. None of my dress trousers fit, nor my jeans, nor my belts. But I’m not having anything taken in or tailored or replacing anything until we hit the target goal, which is somewhere between 10 to 20 lbs away. In my case it isn’t precise because of the amount of muscle I have and will continue to add given my workout regimen. Basically we’ll know it when we get there. This week I wore trousers I couldn’t get closed three weeks ago and that I’ve not worn since 2012! Anyhow, before anyone decides to sound off in the comments with advice: DON’T!!! Unless you’re going to mail me a masters in science in the appropriate discipline and your state licensure certificate, just save us all the headache. I know you all mean well, but I went to a professional for a reason. And I referred Cole to the same professional when he asked how I’d lost all the weight I told him I lost.

As I wrote last night, I had a long day. Got in around 9:45 PM EDT. Left this morning at 6 AM EDT. So this is going to be short, sweet and to the point.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Today, I approved a comprehensive strategic plan for reforming our law enforcement system – address by the President of Ukraine

11 May 2023 – 22:41

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today, I have an honorable and very pleasant task for this address – I have the honor to thank our warriors and units who have distinguished themselves in the defense of the state since the beginning of this week.

Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops – the 3rd and 5th separate assault brigades and the 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign… I thank all of you guys – every soldier, sergeant and officer – for the extremely successful actions on destroying the occupiers. A very good result!

Tavria operational and strategic group of troops – the warriors of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol, Zaporizhzhia Sich 55th separate artillery brigade, our glorious “Fifty-niners” – the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk and the 79th separate airborne assault troops brigade – I thank you all for your firmness in positions, for your strength in battles, for the inspiration to win that you give to the whole of Ukraine with your precision and courage.

Odesa operational and strategic group of troops – thanks to the warriors of the 406th separate artillery brigade named after Brigadier General Oleksiy Almazov for their excellent results in destroying enemy concentration points!

Today I would also like to celebrate the artillery crews of the 63rd separate mechanized brigade – the guys know how to “subtract” the enemy equipment on the battlefield. Each of your accurate strikes, our heroes, means saved lives of Ukrainians. Thank you!

This week, the units of our National Guard also deserve to be recognized. In particular, the warriors of the 1st and 14th operational brigades of the National Guard, who, together with all the defense and security forces of Ukraine, are defending our country in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. I thank you, national guardsmen, for your resilience and for your ability to push the former “second army of the world” lower and lower in the list of military forces with the help of your intelligence and artillery.

Today, I also signed a new decree on honoring our warriors with state awards.

These are exemplary brave servicemen of our Airborne Assault Troops. 134 warriors… The 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade, the 46th separate airmobile brigade, the 95th separate air assault brigade, the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion, the 148th separate artillery division and the 199th training center of the Airborne Assault Troops.

Each of these titles, each of these units is an honor, a pride of Ukraine, a heroism of our people. The heroism that makes Ukraine free forever. By standing up now, by liberating our land now, by giving Ukraine victories now, each and every one of those who fights for Ukraine gives freedom to all new generations of our people.

Foreign flags will never reign on our land, and our people will never be enslaved. The resilience in the battles now, the power in our active actions, the bravery and precision of our warriors every day and every night is the independence of Ukraine that will be permanent. Independence we are strengthening and will continue to do so.

Today, as always, I was in touch with the commanders and intelligence.

I held several meetings on our international efforts. Soon I will be able to announce very important news for our defense, for our relations with partners.

I had a meeting with the Special Advisor to the President of Brazil on Foreign Policy. We discussed the possibility of holding a summit in the Ukraine – Latin America format. I reiterated my invitation for the President of Brazil to visit our country and see with his own eyes the heroism of Ukrainians, our real commitment to peace for the entire Ukrainian land, for all our cities and communities that are now under attack by Russian terrorists.

Our Peace Formula, which Ukraine offered to the world last year, has only become more relevant today. This is the only comprehensive and realistic plan to restore peace not only to our people, but also to all the peoples of the world who strive for life without aggression.

And one more thing.

Today, I approved a comprehensive strategic plan for reforming our law enforcement system – all law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office. This is a detailed document designed until 2027.

To put it simply, we have to provide a system of guaranteeing justice and law and order for our country that will also meet our goal of Ukraine’s rapid accession to the EU – we add our readiness to realize this goal, and, no less importantly, we guarantee the foundations of a new social contract that are obviously being outlined now in the defense of our state.

Every element of the state system – law enforcement agencies, first and foremost – must work in such a way that people really feel safe and secure, that people really feel justice, that it is guaranteed at the level of institutions by the daily work of those by whom people judge the state. Trust within the state and trust in the state are built on trust in those who act on behalf of the state. Law enforcement and the prosecution system are key to this. Of course, along with everyone else who works in the state apparatus.

Ukraine should become and has already become a place of strength for Europe and the entire free world. We have to ensure maximum security, maximum freedom, maximum respect for the law and for people in Ukraine.

And this is the answer to the question of what kind of Ukraine we are building after the war. A state that respects its people and is respected in the world. A state whose example of life is respected by everyone. The path to this begins now. It begins in the actions and personal decisions of each and every person who fights and works for Ukraine and for all Ukrainians.

Glory to all our warriors who are now in combat! Glory to our beautiful people!

Thank you to everyone in the world who helps us, Ukrainians!

Glory to Ukraine!

A lot of news coming out of Bakhmut.

Specifically panicked news via Russian telegram channels.

Not sure if this was in Zaporizhzhia where the previous convict to mobik video Lee posted was filmed:

 

The Brits have sent Storm Shadows to Ukraine:

Here’s an excellent detailed and extensive thread explaining what they are and why they are going to be excellent munitions for the Ukrainians. First tweet in the thread, rest from the Thread Reader App:

Storm Shadow entered into service in 2002 and is manufactured by the European missile manufacturer @MBDAGroup. The French equivalent is known as SCALP-EG. Comparable cruise missiles include the American AGM-158 JASSM and the German-Swedish KEPD 350 Taurus. 2/12ImageImage
Storm Shadow is equipped with a TR60-30 Turbojet engine, providing it with a range of 250-400 km. The variant delivered to Ukraine is likely to be at a lower end of this spectrum, similar to the Black Shaheen export version (290 km range) delivered to the UAE. 3/12Image
The warhead is where it gets interesting. Storm Shadow is equipped with a 400 kg BROACH warhead. This is a two-stage warhead, made up from an initial shaped charge, which cuts a passage through concrete, earth, etc., allowing a follow-on warhead to penetrate the target. 4/12ImageImage
This warhead design allows cruise missiles to achieve the degree of hard-target penetration formerly only possible using laser-guided gravity bombs. As such, Storm Shadow constitutes an incredibly effective weapon against hardened targets, if it can be brought to its target. 5/12Image
The video below of the Taurus cruise missile (@MBDADeutschland) which uses a similar warhead design to BROACH (named MEFISTO) offers a great illustration of how multi-effect warheads can threaten deeply buried targets, like command-and-control bunkers. 6/12 
For midcourse guidance, Storm Shadow employs a triple navigation system using inertial navigation, GPS, & Terrain Reference Navigation. For terminal guidance, it uses an imaging infrared seeker & automated target recognition software for pin-point accuracy (in theory). 7/12ImageImage
However, given that the electromagnetic spectrum is contested, access to satellite navigation cannot be taken for granted. In addition, Storm Shadow may be susceptible to interception by Russian air defense capabilities. 8/12 
So far, this war has demonstrated that low-flying, subsonic vehicles can be intercepted, perhaps more easily than priorly assumed. If this S-300 has indeed shot down 22 Kalibr cruise missiles, there is no reason to assume that Russian S-300s cannot intercept Storm Shadows. 9/12Image
While I assume that Storm Shadow has better active & passive countermeasures than Russian equivalents, it is not invulnerable. The system is, after all, more than 20 years old. Engaging heavily defended targets, like Kerch bridge, therefore remains a challenge. 10/12 
Talking about Kerch Bridge: The combination of pinpoint accuracy and hard-target kill capability renders Storm Shadow a much more potent weapon against the bridge than ATACMS could, in principle, ever be. See the thread below on ATACMS’ shortcomings. 11/12

Unroll available on Thread Reader
In general, the good news is that command posts, logistical facilities, ammunition depots and other high-value targets outside of HIMARS range are no longer invulnerable. This will likely exacerbate Russian planning and logistics. 12/12 

That’s all I’ve got time for, back tomorrow with a proper update.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Цю дитячу фотографію Тома ви ще точно ніде не бачили🥹 #песпатрон

♬ the night we met – audiobear

Here is the machine translation of the caption:

This is a childhood photo of Tom that you have not seen anywhere else 🥹 #песпатрон

Open thread!

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Carlo Graziani
  • Chetan Murthy
  • coin operated
  • dmsilev
  • Freemark
  • Jerzy Russian
  • PJ
  • satby
  • strange visitor (from another planet)
  • The Pale Scot

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      PJ

      Congrats on your weight loss, Adam, and thanks again for putting the time and effort into these daily posts, which cover a lot more ground than you can get from most news sources out there.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      a pair of those storm shadow missiles were stolen by SPECTRE in never say never again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jerzy Russian

      I can relate to having all of your clothes and belts being too big.  My size 36 jeans  from last summer are way too large.  The newer size 34 jeans are also becoming too large.   I need to make a run to the local AmVets thrift store for a drop off.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      This week I wore trousers I couldn’t get closed three weeks ago and that I’ve not worn since 2012! Anyhow, before anyone decides to sound off in the comments with advice: DON’T!!! Unless you’re going to mail me a masters in science in the appropriate discipline and your state licensure certificate, just save us all the headache. I know you all mean well, but I went to a professional for a reason

      Get a load of this guy, doubting the expertise of the Internet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      The weather forecast is predicting a cyclone moving from the UK towards Ukraine, bringing with it Storms.

      It is through the Shadow of the Storm that the sunshine of our liberty will break through and shed light on our Victory.

      — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 11, 2023

      (via https://twitter.com/ukraine_world )

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Freemark

      @Baud: Google is a much more reliable source than any  nutritionist ‘expert’.  Lamestream nutrition science can’t be trusted.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Carlo Graziani

      This thing is subsonic (Mach 0.8), but it apparently flies very low, 30m altitude, according to Wikipedia. This is considerably lower than the Kalibr altitude floor (50m), so presumably distinguishing even one of them from ground clutter presents a considerable challenge to Russian air defenses. And 10:1 they don’t target the Kerch bridge supports with one missile at a time. They’ll want to overwhelm those defenses. And the Russians don’t have nearly the amount of practice defending against waves of cruise missiles that the Ukrainians do. So the Kalibr/Storm Shadow comparison is quite misleading.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      Those are air launched missiles, right?  I’m sure the UK and the Uk have figured out a way of getting compatibility between the missile and available launch platforms, but I confess to some curiosity as to what the bodged together solution looks like. We can only assume that several rolls of duct tape are involved.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Carlo Graziani

      As to “Bakhmut is the beginning of the offensive”: no. It’s almost certainly a short-time-horizon opportunistic exploitation of Russian military malpractice driven by their disunity of command.

      It is interesting to observe that last year’s opportunistic exploitation—the Kharkiv attack on a Russian “economy of force” theatre to recapture Izyum and Kupyansk, developed into a full offensive when the Russians ran away. So should a rout develop at Bakhmut, I suppose that events could drive another opportunistic offensive. But I’m dubious about  that, because the reserves that the UA has husbanded for the offensive don’t seem to be at Bakhmut.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Carlo Graziani: I follow Denys Davydov and Georgi (“Ukraine Matters”).  Both believe that this is an attempt by ZSU to get the Russians to commit whatever reserves they have, to Bakhmut.  That is, to really, really get RU buried up to their necks in Bakhmut, so that when the real counteroffensive happens, they won’t be able to rapidly respond.

      Reply

