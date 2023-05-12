My immediate, parochial impression after reading about CNN’s much-discussed TFG rally ran along the lines of Wow, looks like the DNC made a good decision dumping New Hampshire’s sacred #FirstInTheNation primary status!

It seems like at least *some* New Hampshire political professionals may’ve had the same thought, considering how they scrambled to get their spin out. Per Puck‘s Tara Palmeri, “Inside the Trump-CNN Thunderdome”:

Matthew Bartlett, the man with the best hair in G.O.P. political consulting, was born and raised in New Hampshire. He’s been involved in politics since he worked for Bono’s One campaign, back in 2008, before steadily undergoing Republican conversion therapy: he started by working for Jon Huntsman’s presidential, in 2012, and then for New Hampshire senator Kelly Ayotte from 2013 until January 2017, when she lost by 1,000 votes and Donald Trump won the presidency.

During the Trump administration, he became an appointee at the State Department, where he worked for the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief, reauthorized the Global HIV/AIDS Program, became a communications director for an entire bureau, and traveled the world…

Tara Palmeri: Why were you in the audience last night? I thought those events were for geriatrics while the rest of us just watched on TV…

Matthew Bartlett: That’s the beauty of New Hampshire. You get the opportunity to see politicians up close from both sides of the aisle, people who you really believe could be the next President of the United States. Sometimes they are people you might vehemently disagree with, but it’s a really critical part of democracy to hear from people and to make your own judgment call. We have this unique feature of democracy where the presidential race is not just sound bites. It’s not TV ads. You get to hear things unfiltered—fortunately or unfortunately.

Were there ground rules for the audience?

They did some warm up with the audience ahead of time. One of the questions was, Are there any conditions? And Kaitlan said, No, there are no conditions. And someone asked if [Trump] knew the questions ahead of time and she said he didn’t. I think a lot of people were prepared to ask questions. The floor manager came out ahead of time and said, Please do not boo, please be respectful. You were allowed to applaud. And I think that set the tone where people were going to try their best to keep this between the navigational beacons, and that if they felt compelled to applaud, they would, but they weren’t going to have an outburst or they weren’t going to boo an answer…

What was your takeaway from the whole debate?

There were plenty of people in that room that were ardent supporters of President Trump, and no matter what he said, they were ready to jump out of their seats and applaud. But there were also people that sat there quietly disgusted or bewildered. In a TV setting, you hear the applause, but you don’t see the disgust. So Trump did not have the entire room on his side, make no mistake, even if it certainly came across that way on TV…

But the most telling part of last night was not the town hall, but the focus group that CNN did in the 10:30 p.m. hour. They had eight people that were present at the town hall and they asked if anybody thought that Trump exceeded expectations. Nobody thought he did. They all said, Yeah, this is Trump. This is kind of what we expected. Nothing that we haven’t really heard before. You had a lot of women in that group really express how difficult it was to hear him talk about the terrible judgment and his liability in the E. Jean Carroll case. I thought that was amazing. And then at the end, the moderator said, Who here is ready to vote for Trump in 2024? And only one hand went up. So I think that was the most telling part…

I found CNN’s focus group moderator Gary Tuchman to be very aggressive… It seemed like he wasn’t getting the answers from the focus group that he wanted. It sounded like they really wanted to talk about kitchen table issues, and they didn’t want to spend the entire time litigating the election. Right?

You got that 100 percent correct. They all made it clear… I know for a fact that there were plenty of people in there with questions regarding immigration. Not just broken immigration at the border, but the legal process too. These are people that need workers. Here in New Hampshire we have a very tight labor market, and I think there’s an opportunity to maybe have a legal process to get workers.

There were people that were really disgusted with Trump’s behavior that were ready to confront him about that in the room. Last night, there were people that wanted to talk about school choice. There were people that wanted to talk about a host of issues. I think the back and forth between Kaitlan and Trump took away that opportunity, and maybe took the town hall a little bit off course. What did CNN think? Trump is going to somehow acquiesce? Was this the first time they had met Donald Trump?…

Can you give me an idea of the split in the room? What percentage was pro-Trump? Trump-skeptical? Anti-Trump?

I’m going to guess that there were about 200 to 250 people in the room. My understanding was that it was open to registered Republicans and registered independents. I know that there were people in that room who did not vote for Trump in 2020. I know that for a fact. So when the first applause broke out, I kind of looked around and I would say maybe half the people were applauding and the other half kind of sat there. So how many people were anti-Trump? I don’t know. But there was a heavy deal of skepticism in the audience…