yes hello linda this is the thucydidian patriot 69 and my question for you is if you love free speech so much then why won’t you say the n word https://t.co/pSFsEbZFB8 — kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 12, 2023

Also I'll believe it when I see it — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 11, 2023

From immediate reports, Linda Yaccarino seems to be a bog-standard corner-office MBA-approved AdPro, basically conservative, someone who’s “publicly praised Musk“ and “been seen as angling” for the job:

… While Musk may soon no longer be CEO, he still owns the company, which he has renamed “X.” It seems unlikely that giving someone else one specific title will make Twitter any less of a wild ride. Musk became “Chief Twit” last October, when he closed his acquisition of the company, followed by the immediate firing of large portions of its executive staff and thousands of other employees. As Musk has reshaped Twitter policy, seemingly to match his own whims, speculation has only increased about how long his tenure would last — and how big of an effect it’s having on his other companies. The Musk era has also included changes that upset Twitter’s relationships with users, public safety officials, and others. Musk’s Twitter takeover even affected the platform’s advertising business. Several major advertisers paused spending on Twitter over concerns that Musk’s views on free speech could damage their reputation, and the wave of fake verified accounts that appeared on the platform following the initial launch of Musk’s revamped Twitter Blue didn’t help, either… Musk previewed the CEO change with a December poll asking followers if he should “step down as head of Twitter,” promising to abide by the wishes of the crowd (and likely bots). The vote appeared after Musk implemented a widely criticized policy change that seemingly banned sharing links to other social network sites. Musk later clarified and then rolled back the rule, promising that there would be a vote for major policy changes going forward — not the first time he promised decisions at Twitter would be made by committee. A few minutes later, he tweeted the poll about stepping down, which received around 17.5 million responses, with 57.5 percent indicating that he should no longer be CEO of Twitter…

Assuming Musk’s major creditors (*cough* MBS *cough*) have made it clear to him: The advertisers must be placated. Meanwhile, Yaccarino’s worth millions of dollars, has probably reached the pinnacle of her achievements with Comcast/NBCUniversal/WhateverItsCalledNextWeek, and presumably figures she can afford to take the risk of going over the Glass Cliff in return for the potential glory of being The Big Swinging Achievement-Haver Who Turned Twitter into English-Language WeChat.



choosing a WEF exec is kinda proof positive that elon isn't really one of the chuds, he's something much worse: a desperate loser, a hanger on, who thinks the chuds are the cool kids and so badly wants their approval. but he doesn't really understand them. — Michael (@_FleerUltra) May 12, 2023

i also wonder what all of his unpaid creditors are currently thinking, because there's no way she came cheap as an exec at NBCuniversal. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 12, 2023

And yet… MR. MUSK, THE NATIVES ARE RESTLESS!

Catturd2 has turned on Elon Musk https://t.co/9sqXrHDiBe — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) May 12, 2023

did i say 4 months i said 4 days https://t.co/T9mA5wxdBJ — lauren (@NotABigJerk) May 12, 2023

this type of transphobia has to be studied pic.twitter.com/gnt4VL93r2 — pudding person (@JUNlPER) May 12, 2023

The best thing about the new Twitter CEO is you can tell he tried to hire someone to please the right while also being semi-respectable to the ads industry, yet pissed off the right and I doubt the ads industry is impressed at all. The business conductor's symphony — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) May 12, 2023

