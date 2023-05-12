Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread: Who’d Be A Woman (CEO) On Twitter?…

by | 8 Comments

From immediate reports, Linda Yaccarino seems to be a bog-standard corner-office MBA-approved AdPro, basically conservative, someone who’s publicly praised Musk and “been seen as angling” for the job:

While Musk may soon no longer be CEO, he still owns the company, which he has renamed “X.” It seems unlikely that giving someone else one specific title will make Twitter any less of a wild ride. Musk became “Chief Twit” last October, when he closed his acquisition of the company, followed by the immediate firing of large portions of its executive staff and thousands of other employees.

As Musk has reshaped Twitter policy, seemingly to match his own whims, speculation has only increased about how long his tenure would last — and how big of an effect it’s having on his other companies. The Musk era has also included changes that upset Twitter’s relationships with users, public safety officials, and others.

Musk’s Twitter takeover even affected the platform’s advertising business. Several major advertisers paused spending on Twitter over concerns that Musk’s views on free speech could damage their reputation, and the wave of fake verified accounts that appeared on the platform following the initial launch of Musk’s revamped Twitter Blue didn’t help, either…

Musk previewed the CEO change with a December poll asking followers if he should “step down as head of Twitter,” promising to abide by the wishes of the crowd (and likely bots).

The vote appeared after Musk implemented a widely criticized policy change that seemingly banned sharing links to other social network sites. Musk later clarified and then rolled back the rule, promising that there would be a vote for major policy changes going forward — not the first time he promised decisions at Twitter would be made by committee. A few minutes later, he tweeted the poll about stepping down, which received around 17.5 million responses, with 57.5 percent indicating that he should no longer be CEO of Twitter…

Assuming Musk’s major creditors (*cough* MBS *cough*) have made it clear to him: The advertisers must be placated. Meanwhile, Yaccarino’s worth millions of dollars, has probably reached the pinnacle of her achievements with Comcast/NBCUniversal/WhateverItsCalledNextWeek, and presumably figures she can afford to take the risk of going over the Glass Cliff in return for the potential glory of being The Big Swinging Achievement-Haver Who Turned Twitter into English-Language WeChat.

And yet… MR. MUSK, THE NATIVES ARE RESTLESS!

Fortuitously, I just got delivery on several boxes of my favorite microwave popcorn…

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      I have understood and mocked the concept of glass ceiling for decades, but I didn’t know there was a label for it.

      Struggling big corporation  finally hired a woman. Investors head for the hills because company was therefore sicker than we thought.

      ETA Mocked the concept because there are a lot of talented women out there who could run a company, but boards of directors only hire them when it is too late, and the best women talent, like all the men talent, say they will pass on this dumpster fire.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      karen marie

      @Baud: I wouldn’t assume that. She can’t be especially bright given she took the job. Her previous employment doesn’t speak well of her judgment either.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      This is starting to remind me of a really bad soap opera with lots of bizarre plot twists that … nobody cares about.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      Forbes.com (from March 7):

      KEY FACTS

      * In an interview with Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon said this week her office had seen “something of a breakdown of communication” with Twitter’s Dublin office.

      * The Dublin office serves as Twitter’s headquarters in the EU, making the Irish DPC its chief privacy regulator in the bloc.

      * Dixon said that after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company, she was assured that any new feature rollouts in the European market would happen after discussions with her office.

      * The company, however, launched its Twitter Blue subscription service in Europe in recent weeks and did so “without any engagement” with the DPC.

      * Dixon said her office “urgently” made contact with Twitter’s Data Protection Officer in Dublin to seek assurances about the service meeting EU personal data protection standards and is still waiting for a response.

      * According to Reuters, the DPC is also concerned about the verification process for blue checkmarks, which prevents Twitter Blue subscribers from posing as public figures.

      AFAIK, all the issues with Twitter / X / Bqhatevwr in the EU still remain. And she won’t be able to fix them with Melon second guessing everything.

      I wouldn’t even trust that she’s going to get a big payout for being the fall-gal. AFAIK, Melon broke all the agreements about paying severance for Twitter employees when he bought the joint. He thinks that none of the rules apply to him…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

