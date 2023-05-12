On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

I pinged several people who’d spent time in Patagonia—asking what to see & how to travel. After a few false starts, I booked a U-shaped trip from the U.S. to Buenos Aires to Ushuaia to Punta Arenas to Torres del Paine to Valparaiso. This second batch of photos is from the core of the trip—a five-day cruise on M/V Ventus Australis through the Strait of Magellan and Beagle, Murray & Cockburn Channels. Names echoing the history of European exploration in southernmost South America.