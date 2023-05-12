Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sununope (Open Thread)

Sununope (Open Thread)

I think NH Gov. Chris Sununu is the type of Repub who could probably win nationally. If Repubs in Congress hadn’t been too chickenshit to take care of their Trump problem during impeachment II, they could have moved on to a Sununu-type candidate for 2024. But they were too chickenshit, so their orange Frankenstein continues its rampage across the land, squeezing the life out of its makers.

WaPo interviewed Sununu (gift link), who said he may toss his chapeau into the ring for 2024 or instead serve as a NH GOP primary “referee,” whatever the hell that means. While his comments indicate he understands the pickle his party is in on one level, they also reveal he’s in denial about how they got there or is too chickenshit to tell the whole truth.

When asked about Trump’s disastrous CNN appearance, Sununu said this:

It was weak. It was defensive. It was bitter. It really was everything that America is not looking for in leadership. And it just reiterated the idea that he cannot win in November. He could get the nomination, but he cannot win in November.

Unlike Sununu, I never say never, but that sounds about right to me. Sununu also called Trump a serial loser and acknowledged that abortion bans are political kryptonite for Repubs nationally. Correct again.

But when questioned about his own tribe, Sununu said DeSantis had moved too far right on abortion not only for the general election, which is true, but for the Repub primary. Has he met his party’s base? Does he know what his party’s activists have been working toward nationally for decades?

When asked how Trump’s relentless 2020 election denial and statements on CNN about pardoning the January 6 mob would play in the GOP primary, he said this:

I definitely think it hurts him in the Republican primary. You can’t just have such denial, such an absence of ownership of what happened both in the election he lost and on Jan. 6. He was a big part of that insurrection.

Again, has he met the base? Writers of large checks and less feral Repub electeds who appear on the Sunday shows (like Chris Sununu) understand that Trump’s antics are putting the party establishment’s ultimate goals (favorable tax treatment for the wealthy and deregulation) at risk.

But so far, they’re too chickenshit to stop him in the only way he can be stopped, which is to turn the tables on the bully and dominate him. It sounds like Sununu is either too chickenshit also or doesn’t understand the base well enough to know what it will take to break the Trump spell.

To reiterate, I never say never, but Sununu sounds like a Sununope to me.

    48Comments

    2. 2.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Again, has he met the base?

      Yes.  I think he’s noticed that the base wants a winner more than they want Trump specifically.  It would be a Hell of a dance to get through the primary without being so repulsive you’re screwed in the general, but this is the first time I’ve heard a Republican acknowledge Trump’s weakness.  He’s a loser and everyone knows it now, including his fans, for whom that is very, very important.  If he can’t deliver white supremacy, what good is he?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Steeplejack

      You can’t just have such denial, such an absence of ownership of what happened both in the election he lost and on Jan. 6.

      “Again, has he met the base?”

      Hell, has he met his GOPers in Congress?! Very few of them will admit the truth about the election and January 6.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sean

      I can’t figure out why any GOP Trump opponent won’t come out of the gate with a rip-roaring message of “this guy fucking sucks.” It’s the only viable option if you really want to campaign against him.

      You’re not going to beat him by agreeing that the election was rigged, or that E. Jean Carroll was actually the bad guy, or that the NYC criminal indictment is a witch hunt. That only helps him. There is a mountain of evidence that Trump sucks. Many people, even among republicans, agree Trump sucks. I can’t believe one of them won’t even give “TGFS” a try. He’s a loser, he’s a criminal. He sucks. What else is there? Especially as more shit from criminal mountain continues to roll down on him, and he increases his legal peril with every live appearance he gives. It failed in 2016, but we all know Trump much more intimately (to our great detriment) now. Not nicknames, not cutesey veiled insults. This.Guy.Fucking.Suuucccks.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MazeDancer:

      That NH audience on CNN was scary.

      There’s a piece by Tara Palmieri in one of those new outlets (Puck or Punchbowl or Putzhole), that is paywalled (also it’s Tara Palmieri late of the Washington Examiner) so I didn’t even try, but according to an unnamed GOP operative in the room, there were a lot of people in the audience who looked scared, or at least non-plussed.

      If memory serves, Chris Sununu called Bolduc a nutcase during the NH Sen primary, then endorsed him a couple of days after he won. Also has flip and flopped all around on trump ’24. And while it may not be fair to judge and apple by the tree, John Sununu got fired by Poppy Bush for being an asshole, by the Romney campaign for being too blatantly racist about Obama, and is in general a nasty old warthog.

      Whenever I’m speculating about a GOP presidential wannabe, I google their age. Sununu is 48. I’m sure he thinks he can wait for trump to die and (ahem) the fever to brea

      ETA: Palmeri, not Palmieri, and the piece is paywalled, but here’s the gist of the piece, from what I’ve seen

      Brian Stelter @brianstelter 16h
      “Trump did not have the entire room on his side, make no mistake, even if it certainly came across that way on TV”

      Her source is in fact named, Matthew Bartlett

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Anybody else remember that pigfucker John Sununu, who said more than once that Barack Obama “didn’t understand our culture” because mumble something?

      That family is 100% shit. Nothing remotely moderate about them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      The only thing I can’t see the GOP base compromising on to win the election is abortion.   That just seems to deep seated.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      Orange Frankenstein’s monster…

      As someone named Frank (and who was name-called throughout childhood), I need to mention it.

      I’m sure you know the distinction, BC, and hope I have your understanding.

      Otherwise, an excellent post.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      there were a lot of people in the audience who looked scared, or at least non-plussed.

      And then the focus group of town hall attendees – and these were all Trump 2020 voters, mind you – basically went “I liked the show, but I dunno, it just doesn’t hit me like it used to.”

      EDIT – @West of the Rockies:

      Orange Frankenstein’s monster…

      Frankenstein’s monster was a Hell of a lot more articulate and intelligent than Trump.  I’m pretty sure Trump never read Paradise Lost in his life.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I dunno why, certainly can’t prove it by any of the polls so far, but I continue to believe that TFG won’t even win the nomination in 2024. Maybe his legal problems will turn off (even!) Republican voters, maybe he’ll keel over from a surfeit of lampreys Big Macs, maybe some hitherto unknown GOP candidate will storm forth and knock out the current field, declared and otherwise.

      Or maybe I’m dreaming. That’s always a possibility.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RSA

      The Mice once called a meeting to decide on a plan to free themselves of their enemy, the Cat. At least they wished to find some way of knowing when she was coming, so they might have time to run away. Indeed, something had to be done, for they lived in such constant fear of her claws that they hardly dared stir from their dens by night or day.

      Many plans were discussed, but none of them was thought good enough. At last a very young Mouse got up and said:

      “I have a plan that seems very simple, but I know it will be successful.

      All we have to do is to hang a bell about the Cat’s neck. When we hear the bell ringing we will know immediately that our enemy is coming.”

      All the Mice were much surprised that they had not thought of such a plan before. But in the midst of the rejoicing over their good fortune, an old Mouse arose and said:

      “I will say that the plan of the young Mouse is very good. But let me ask one question: Who will bell the Cat?”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @West of the Rockies:

      Orange Frankenstein’s monster

      Oh jeeez. I got into a huge stupid fight the other day with someone when I was talking about Elsa Lanchester for some reason, and I mentioned Bride of Frankenstein, and my friend launched into this whole mansplainer “Actually, it should be Bride of Frankenstein’s Monster,” and the next thing I knew I was screaming “Take it up with James Fucking Whale!”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sean

      @Baud: There’s a solid chance it wouldn’t work from anyone, but it’s really the only play. Any attempt to fete Trump while saying you’re somehow better is going to get you curb stomped. See: Ron Desantis.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Miss Bianca

      @Baud: Hmmm, a former Governor of Arkansas, obscure on the national scene until a Presidential run puts him on the map…hey, it could happen. //

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Eolirin

      I’m not sure that someone like Sununu could win a general election actually.

      I not sure any Republican can win nationally without significant base turnout and I think the base is now so rabid that anyone who can win them turns off the rest of their former coalition, and anyone who can hold the independents and more moderate voters suppresses base turn out too much for them to have much of a chance. Trump like candidates coupled with voter suppression is their best potential path to victory.

      Trump reversed a pretty awful slide for them with more Sununu like candidates. Romney is the sort of guy that’s “supposed” to be able to win and Obama kicked the shit out of him despite mediocre economic conditions. McCain was also cut from that cloth. Palin increased his polling.

      Everything is flowing from that dynamic; abortion is a losing issue for them, but they can’t abandon it without alienating their most consistent voting bloc, because that bloc is fanatical about it and isn’t willing to abandon it, and they can’t lose that bloc. They’ve eliminated their own middle so there’s no way to thread the needle on anything controversial.

      This is an extinction burst, effectively. There’s no way they can hold their coalition together anymore. If they don’t effectively dismantle our democracy they’re going to face a rapid loss of power. It’s unclear whether democracy holds, and that’s scary as fuck, but the place they’re going is completely unsustainable too.

      If we can hold it together a few more cycles we’ll have a lock on the presidency, absent some significant scandal or mishandled catastrophe anyway, and very likely the house. A little more progress in WI, MI and PA and those won’t be in reach. They have no map without them. And AZ, GA and NC are moving our way too.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      West of the Rockies

      @Scout211:

      But… Asa who?

      Also, too (from a Republican perspective):  Asa?  Is that a man or a woman… or one o’ them furreners?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      cmorenc

      Extreme gerrymandering tends to produce extreme candidates insolated from the mainstream electorate because they only need to compete on a heavily skewed electoral field.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ken

      serve as a NH GOP primary “referee,”

      I assume that’s to settle the inevitable claims that the primary was rigged, unfair, woke, or whatever. Why he thinks anyone will listen to him, and not just target him as a RINO, is a mystery.

      I was going to say it’s like trying to referee Calvinball, but that’s a slur against Calvinball.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ohio Mom

      Eh, the Republicans in my neighborhood — mostly white, middle-class Ohio suburbanites — would love a candidate like Sununu. And like Sununu, they are biding their time until their party goes back to what they remember (not saying their memories are accurate, they aren’t).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Miss Bianca

      @SiubhanDuinne: I don’t know whether I’m more hoping that Trump *does* make it through the primary to become the GOP candidate, or that he doesn’t.

      In a sense, I would like him to, because I think Biden will stomp him into a grease puddle.

      (Actually, I feel pretty confident that Biden would stomp *any* GOP candidate into a grease puddle, but the national media is such a fucking boat anchor around our necks right now that I fear what they could do to fluff a lesser-known GOP quantity.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Rusty

      There is no way Sununu could win the primary.  He has called himself at least modestly pro-choice, that makes him dead in the water for the primary.   In his own state, the Republican base has picked candidates far to the right of Sununu. For congress and senate this last time, the NH Republican candidates were whack jobs.  One was a 20 something Trump intern, she wanted to get rid of social security (a bright move in a state with the second highest average age in the country), another was a retired conspiracy promoting retired general who said one crazy thing after another.  The Republican based absolutely loved them and will pick more like them next time.  The only reason Sununu hasn’t been primaried out of existence is luck, political maneuvering and nostalgia for his father.  He only won the primary two cycles ago for 600 votes.  He neutralized his right wing opponent for the next cycle by making him the commissioner of education in the state (where he is working to wreak havoc for the public school systems).   This last election the party recognized he would easily win reelection so, there wasn’t a lot of energy for an extreme right wing primary candidate.  Sununu lives in a very cozy environment, he is able to use the state structure to blame others for negatives, and the state media is tiny and right wing (the only real paper is the Union Leader, as right as a paper can be). He is almost never asked a pointed question.   Under the harsher spotlight of national media, he will not look remotely so good.  The rest of the country isn’t going to have fond memories of his dad, or that he is a “true granite stater”.  You thought DeSantis shriveled in the spotlight?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      West of the Rockies

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I know it’s shorthand.   I’m just saying, that from about first through eighth grade, I experienced many dozens of kids staggering around me, arms extended, grunting, and moaning, ” It’s Frankenstein!”

      From kindergarten through fifth I also wore a stick-on beige eye patch.  Forgive me if I’m sensitive about it.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Miss Bianca: So old I remember when he was one of the Managers of the Clenis impeachment, along with a rising young star named Lindsey Graham and a venerable institution named Henry Hyde, he of the Amendment, whose “youthful indiscretion”– a longish affair with a “family friend” while both were married and in their mid-forties– was revealed while he was preparing to preach to the Senate about the Constitution.

      Asa’s elder brother Tim was a Senator at the time.

      My favorite behind the scenes moment from that time, Trent Lott telling the would-be Parson Hyde, “You’re not dumping this shit in my lap, Henry”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ohio Mom

      @Eolirin: There you are, I’ve been looking for you. The other night I woke up in the very early morning, read your comments on the Dooce, RIP post, and then fell back asleep before I could type how moved I was by your comment and how much I admire your gumption.

      Now back to (ugh) Republicans.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @West of the Rockies:

      Oh, I do understand (I had a surname that lent itself to bad jokes and weak-sauce puns, so I really do get it). I just thought it was funny (funny-annoying, not funny ha-ha) that this guy started correcting me about a movie title I had nothing to do with.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      Didn’t Papa Sununu become persona non grata in the GOP because he pushed Souter, which kept Roe alive for another generation?  Kiddo being somewhat pro-choice is the nail in his coffin.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Hoodie

      @Sean: Liz Cheney tried that, and look what that got her.   There is no one in the GOP who can beat Trump because Trump is the embodiment of the base of the party.  Guys like Sununu are delusional.  The only way to defeat Trumpism is to join forces with Democrats to flush this shit out of the system by a massive electoral defeat.  However, you won’t get many Republicans signing up for that because it means their careers as GOP politicians are over.  The only way you recover from that is to become an MSNBC contributor, and there are only so many of those jobs to go around.  This is the kind of thing you do for the next generation, not yourself.  However, that goes against the core of the entire GOP project since Reagan and, more generally, the ethos of most of American politics, i.e., FYIGM.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Shalimar

      I saw Sununu on Maher’s program a few weeks ago.  Gish-galloping asshole never defended Republican positions on anything, he turned everything into an immediate attack on Democrats and had that 100 words per minute bullshit technique that Jim Jordan also uses to say nothing.  Horrible person.

      Reply

