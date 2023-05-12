Hakeem Jeffries on MSNBC: "The Republican Party under Donald Trump and Trumpism has three basic philosophical pillars. One, facts don't matter. Two, hypocrisy is not a constraint to their behavior. And three, they actually believe that shamelessness is a superpower." pic.twitter.com/OnmiwAc8rV
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023
The Biden campaign has released a really good ad contrasting Biden’s Wednesday priorities with TFG’s, which you can see at the bottom of the last post or by clicking the link above. (Never say I don’t care about some peoples’ tender sensibilities.)
A Biden campaign adviser’s summary of tonight’s town hall: “Weeks worth of damning content in one hour. … It was quite efficient."
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 11, 2023
Should have booked the *real* ratings draw: Joe Biden.
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) May 11, 2023
Oh, I'm sure the Biden camp loves getting to run Orange Man Bad for a fourth straight cycle. But those of us who have to live in a society full of cable-news poisoned seniors and edgelords with itchy trigger fingers would like one election without a CNN produced Nuremberg rally.
— zeddy (@Zeddary) May 11, 2023
As of this week the only person working in national news to get a consequential, court-admissible recorded statement out of Trump against his interest is Billy goddamn Bush. https://t.co/jLaxmYvGvj
— zeddy (@Zeddary) May 11, 2023
I don't think there's a soul in the country whose opinion of Donald Trump isn't set in stone by now, the challenge of the election is swaying people whose opinion of Biden is flexible.
— Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) May 11, 2023
fact-checking trump on live tv is like giving a speeding ticket to a guy going 200 m.p.h. in a school zone https://t.co/bVGykrfUdx
— Scott Nover (@ScottNover) May 11, 2023
Here’s a tip for news outlets in general: DON’T BRING A TIGER TO A HOSPITAL. pic.twitter.com/uvxxJVXD2O
— Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) May 11, 2023
