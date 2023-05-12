Hakeem Jeffries on MSNBC: "The Republican Party under Donald Trump and Trumpism has three basic philosophical pillars. One, facts don't matter. Two, hypocrisy is not a constraint to their behavior. And three, they actually believe that shamelessness is a superpower." pic.twitter.com/OnmiwAc8rV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

The Biden campaign has released a really good ad contrasting Biden’s Wednesday priorities with TFG’s, which you can see at the bottom of the last post or by clicking the link above. (Never say I don’t care about some peoples’ tender sensibilities.)

A Biden campaign adviser’s summary of tonight’s town hall: “Weeks worth of damning content in one hour. … It was quite efficient." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) May 11, 2023

Should have booked the *real* ratings draw: Joe Biden. — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) May 11, 2023





Oh, I'm sure the Biden camp loves getting to run Orange Man Bad for a fourth straight cycle. But those of us who have to live in a society full of cable-news poisoned seniors and edgelords with itchy trigger fingers would like one election without a CNN produced Nuremberg rally. — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 11, 2023

As of this week the only person working in national news to get a consequential, court-admissible recorded statement out of Trump against his interest is Billy goddamn Bush. https://t.co/jLaxmYvGvj — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 11, 2023

I don't think there's a soul in the country whose opinion of Donald Trump isn't set in stone by now, the challenge of the election is swaying people whose opinion of Biden is flexible. — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) May 11, 2023

fact-checking trump on live tv is like giving a speeding ticket to a guy going 200 m.p.h. in a school zone https://t.co/bVGykrfUdx — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) May 11, 2023