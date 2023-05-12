Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Shamelessness, the GOP Superpower

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Shamelessness, the GOP Superpower

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

The Biden campaign has released a really good ad contrasting Biden's Wednesday priorities with TFG's, which you can see at the bottom of the last post or by clicking the link above. (Never say I don't care about some peoples' tender sensibilities.)


    37Comments

    1. 1.

      MazeDancer

      NY State has wonderful people in Congress l- Jeffries, Goldman, my guy Pat Ryan.

      And too many terrible ones – Santos, Stefanik, and all those GOP that Hochul and Maloney let get elected.

      NY is going to have to fight hard next year.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Sanjeevs

      Media looks likely to be significantly worse in 2024 compared to 2020. CNN will be worse, secondary outlets like Vice have shut down or cut back and Twitter will be a giant troll farm.
      I expect the new AI chatbots will be very active on social media too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Media note. Me likey thus far.

      On MHz Choice, Homicide Hills, a German police procedural with a gently comedic overlay about a maverick detective in line for promotion who in its stead is reassigned to become chief of a three-person department in, on its face, the sleepiest corner of the country.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MomSense

      I love how Anderson Cooper is  saying that the criticism of their decision to host TFG is just people not willing to leave their information silos and listen to opposing viewpoints. Fuck you very much Anderson. Making news by allowing a racist criminal to lie and spread propaganda is not fucking journalism. It’s not reporting or informing or any other legitimate function of journalism.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Sanjeevs:

      I expect the new AI chatbots will be very active on social media too.

      They won’t be any different than the old chatbots.  Twitter threads that get conservative attention drown in near-verbatim repetitions of the same bad faith arguments.  AI chatbots either do that or spout incoherent off-topic gibberish.

      Seriously, guys, there is no chatbot yet that passes a Turing Test.  The one that trolled Alex Jones was going on about licking each other’s nipples, which somehow the dumbass fell for.  The trolls will just use the old repetitive bots, whose choking spam at least sticks to talking points.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      @MomSense:

      I don’t watch a lot of Anderson Cooper, but it’s been my impression that he’s usually much better than this. Not that it would be any excuse, but is he toeing the CNN corporate line on orders from above?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      Nickel bet that Rep. Jeffries calls the House GOP caucus “a reeking cage full of poo-flinging monkeys” before May is out.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      @MomSense:

      You have to watch their Trump campaign commercial or you’re close-minded. They’re planning on scolding us into buying the garbage they churn out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Frankensteinbeck

      A town hall format with questions from his supporters is actually better than a rally for Trump.  It keeps him on the topics his base wants to hear, the red meat, rather than him focusing on whining.  This really was a blatant attempt to normalize the hardest right politics.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      Chris Licht and Les Moonves can go fuck themselves on the Sun.

      ETA – and take Van Jones with you.

      (He’s still on TV?  WTF?)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @Frankensteinbeck: That’s an interesting aspect of the Turing test which I’d not considered. What are the expectations of the human evaluator? Does the machine pass the test if it can fool un-intelligent people?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Ken:

      It didn’t even fool Jones for long.  After the nipples thing – which Jones enthusiastically agreed to – it started repeating itself and he figured out he was being trolled.  But you’re right, “Can you fool an idiot?” is an interesting twist on the question.  Right now “Only briefly.”

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      @MazeDancer: “The FBI’s been going through Rep. Santos’ emails and phone messages, and — how shall I put this, Kevin? — did you keep those boxes after you moved into the Speaker’s office?”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @MomSense:

      No one is obligated to listen to a barrage of lies in the interest of “fairness”. I don’t “disagree” with Donald Trump on the issue of abortion. Donald Trump lies about abortion. He lied about it on CNN and no one on CNN corrected him. How does this ridiculous dance between Donald Trump and multimillionaire media personalties benefit me? Not at all.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      HeartlandLiberal

      In other news, we moved last week to a flat house in a local retirement community. We are exhausted. My bizness class Comcast account was down for 12 days, because when the first tech came Monday a week ago to make the transfer, he discovered the cable run where I wanted my equipment and servers was dead. By Wed, the maintenance crew here had run a new line where I wanted. I called Comcast, and they had CANCELLED MY ACCOUNT, instead of holding the transfer open. It took Thurs, Fri, and Monday, to straighten out and reopen the transfer with same five IP numbers I use for email server, web server, and other services. But as of this morning, my primary domain controller on my Windows LAN, the LINUX Fedora email server, and the web server are up and running, and the wireless access  point is letting me type this on my laptop. I am about to set up my wife’s iMac for her. At least she has a work table. My study is still strewn with computers and monitors where I want the tables to go.

      Needless to say, the past six weeks has been exhausting, sometimes to the  point of tears and collapse. The good news is, the food here is FANTASTIC, gourmet quality, healthy and nutritious. You can show up for lunch, but you have to make reservations in the dining room for dinner. The other good news? I have lost 5 pounds. I can see my toes again.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      Alex Thompson
      @AlexThomp
      ·May 10
      Biden’s reelection campaign has dropped New York City Mayor Eric Adams as a national surrogate following his public criticism of the White House’s approach to the migrant crisis.

      Good. I don’t know why Mayor Adams believes that telling people the city he runs is a dangerous shithole is the work of a mayor, but we certainly don’t need him nationally. You can keep him, NYC. I only wish you had kept Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani too.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Sanjeevs

      @Frankensteinbeck: Troll farms mainly work by using the bandwagon effect. It’s not about the quality of argument it’s the volume. And Ai chatbots are already more than good enough for that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Kay:

      Letting a candidate talk about exactly what they want and ensuring they get nothing but applause isn’t ‘fair’, it’s picking sides.  I think ‘hour long campaign commercial’ is the perfect description, and if Trump fucked it up, that’s on him.  The crowd instructions really seal it.  CNN did their level best to make him and his politics look good.

      Reply

