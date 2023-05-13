Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

This fight is for everything.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

“Squeaker” McCarthy

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

You cannot shame the shameless.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

This blog will pay for itself.

Come on, man.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

He really is that stupid.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Creating chaff to separate

Creating chaff to separate

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

My dad is the family’s genealogist.  It has been his retirement hobby.  Through one line of the family, there are several Mayflower direct ancestors.  The rest of the family got run out of Europe in 1848 or later as we were either heretics or radicals.   When facing the new Florida law, people like me and my family need to say “I decline to answer”

Immigration status is not relevant for treatment in an emergency room. It is not needed. It is a barrier to care. Adding truthful non-answers from people who have nothing to fear from answering honestly to the database gives a slight bit of protection to people who need it. This is the same reason why I use Signal to send a text message to my wife to ask if the kids want pizza tonight. It is innocuous but it makes the targeting problem of anyone who truly needs to use encrypted end to end communications modestly harder.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • scav
  • tokyokie
  • twbrandt
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      You have to be pretty evil to wake up every morning trying to think of ways to make other people’s lives harder, and to encourage other people to do the same.  What a vile and disgusting creature.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      tokyokie

      Discouraging people with infectious diseases from seeking medical care. What could possibly go wrong?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      scav

      TX and FL do seem to be in a competition over how best to kill, maim or injure as many of their inhabitants as possible.  TX may be slightly closer to issuing actual hunting permits as a step beyond their stand any ground communal approach to gun play.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.