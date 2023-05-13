My dad is the family’s genealogist. It has been his retirement hobby. Through one line of the family, there are several Mayflower direct ancestors. The rest of the family got run out of Europe in 1848 or later as we were either heretics or radicals. When facing the new Florida law, people like me and my family need to say “I decline to answer”

DeSantis is mandating that FL hospitals that take Medicaid ask everyone about their immigration status. Many immigrants already refuse to go to the ER when they really really need to because of fear of ICE or public charge. This makes things worsehttps://t.co/6kXQmh8P2J — Ben D’Avanzo (@BenDAvanzo) May 12, 2023

Immigration status is not relevant for treatment in an emergency room. It is not needed. It is a barrier to care. Adding truthful non-answers from people who have nothing to fear from answering honestly to the database gives a slight bit of protection to people who need it. This is the same reason why I use Signal to send a text message to my wife to ask if the kids want pizza tonight. It is innocuous but it makes the targeting problem of anyone who truly needs to use encrypted end to end communications modestly harder.