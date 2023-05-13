Popular culture is Anne Laurie’s beat, but this is pissing me off so I’m gonna step into her lane for just a minute.
We are quite possibly in the golden age of TV (including streaming). The writing is where it all starts, and greedy shareholders have lost the plot. They are making it impossible for writers to make a living wage.
Please watch. And learn. Simon explains a lot brilliantly. https://t.co/BWqnToFmI5
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) May 12, 2023
