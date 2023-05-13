Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

David Simon Explains the Writers Strike

David Simon Explains the Writers Strike

Popular culture is Anne Laurie’s beat, but this is pissing me off so I’m gonna step into her lane for just a minute.

We are quite possibly in the golden age of TV (including streaming).  The writing is where it all starts, and greedy shareholders have lost the plot.  They are making it impossible for writers to make a living wage.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The video is really worth watching.  They appear to be making it literally impossible to make a living as a Hollywood writer.  I swear, money is the root of all evil  greed, power and hate are the root of all evil.

    3. 3.

      narya

      Wow–that’s really good. As I’ve said, I (re)listen to the podcast for The Good Place, and Mike Schur, the showrunner, was talking about the end of Season 3, where Eleanor tells Janet that Chidi tricked Eleanor into reading “Paradise Lost,” and that Pandemonium is the place of all demons. Schur noted that one of the two writers for the episode had that knowledge, brought that to the writing room, that he didn’t know that–and it was so perfect and in context that it became the title of the episode. THAT is what is being eliminated with the crap they’re pulling with writers. The other thing the podcast makes clear is just what the clip above notes: it’s a training ground, and trying to save money by screwing the writers means the whole thing goes to shit.

    4. 4.

      kindness

      I’m missing my mainstays.  The Daily Show, Last Week Tonight, The Tonight Show.  Finding different things to do where I used to spend watching them.  I support the writers.  I’m not watching re-runs.

    7. 7.

      The Thin Black Duke

      The CEOs behind this bullshit strike think of writers as replaceable cogs in Hollywood’s infernal machine. They’re not of course, but we’ll have to put up with a tsunami of garbage TV reality shows before the clueless bean counters figure it out. As to an AI replacing a writer? Get back to me when it’s able to create the equivalent of Citizen Kane.

    8. 8.

      S cerevisiae

      More power to the writers! make the greedy bastards pay a living wage. if they don’t, it’ll be all “reality” tv on every network and service.

    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      @The Thin Black Duke: They always figure, we don’t need Citizen Kane, we need a crank you can turn that makes content on the level of Mack Bolan: The Executioner stories come out, and maybe ChatGPT can already bang out acceptable content on that level, or will be able to soon.

      But if you don’t have some art in there, can you really maintain human interest for that long? Maybe the solution is to have AI viewers too.

      Reply

