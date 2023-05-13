At exactly the same time that Europe is celebrating music, unity & light at the Eurovision Song Contest, russia is launching cruise missiles at Ukraine, which is standing up to darkness.

✊🇺🇦 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 13, 2023

Here is the current – as of 4:58 PM EDT – air raid alert map for Ukraine:

Before we get into the rest of the update, I am aware of the RUMINT surrounding Lukashenko. Until I see something more concrete, I’ve noted it, but I’m not addressing it in an update.

President Zelenskyy is in Rome today. He had meetings with the Italian leaders as well as Pope Francis.

Here is his address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Today in Rome, we agreed on weapons and anti-aircraft defense – address of President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health! Today in Rome. As always with such visits, we have a result. Today, we have become stronger. I met with the President of Italy and the President of the Council of Ministers – these are political-level meetings. I’ve heard that Italy will continue supporting Ukraine – as much as it is necessary for us to stand up and defend our people and our territory. We agree with Giorgia, Madam Prime Minister, on our new joint defense steps. There are good things we can do together to protect the sky. There are good things we can do together to protect the land. We agreed on weapons and air defense. As Giorgia correctly said, when we in Ukraine defend freedom and our lives from Russian bombs and missiles, from terror, we keep away war from the rest of Europe. Today, Russian killers took the life of another Ukrainian child – a girl, who has not yet turned 16. Her name was Nadia… A man also died, he was 64 years old. Just ordinary people from the ordinary town of Kostiantynivka in Donbas… My condolences to their relatives and friends! It was a Russian rocket artillery strike. Simply on the streets – houses, shops, a pharmacy, and a warehouse. It is how Russia fights. Artillery against ordinary streets, against any people – children or adults, men or women. And this can be stopped only with powerful weapons, with which our soldiers can expel the evil of aggression. Expel so that the Kremlin could not spread aggression to other European nations. Today, I had the honor to personally thank Rome, all of Italy, Ms. Meloni, and everyone in the Italian political class who is honestly responding to the current threat to our entire European way of life. I met with Pope Francis, and it was a conversation that could really influence history, could really help stop the evil of aggression. I told about the crimes committed by the Russian occupiers against our people, about the deportation of Ukrainian children. It is not even known exactly how many children Russia has stolen from Ukraine and is hiding from their relatives, from Ukraine somewhere in a foreign land. I asked His Holiness to help return our children home to Ukraine. I also spoke about other points of our Peace Formula, besides the return of all deportees and prisoners. And I believe that the will and sincerity of His Holiness can bring the implementation of our Peace Formula closer, can bring a fair, honest peace closer. In the evening, from here, from Rome, I spoke with the President of the South African Republic. I spoke about the Peace Formula, about justice, and about the fact that our world should be united by the rules of international law. Anyone who helps the aggressor with a weapon will be an accomplice with all the consequences. I called on Mr. President to join together with other countries, all continents, and Africa the joint work to implement our Peace Formula. By the way, Italy today absolutely clearly supported all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. I thank you for that. Today, there is also a Joint Declaration with Italy. All the important things: the European Union – Italy supported the start of negotiations in 2023, correct and timely signals about NATO. And one more. I am especially grateful to all those people who were on the streets of Rome with our Ukrainian flags, who met the Ukrainian delegation with an open heart and sincere good emotions… Italy should always be on the side of good so that good remains in Europe! Viva Italia! Glory to our soldiers! Thank you to our Air Force and all air defense fighters of other types of army units! Glory to Ukraine!

I met with Pope Francis @Pontifex.

I'm grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians. I spoke about tens of thousands of deported 🇺🇦 children. We must make every effort to return them home.

In addition, I asked to condemn 🇷🇺 crimes in Ukraine.… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023

Here is the full text of President Zelenskyy’s tweet:

I met with Pope Francis @Pontifex.

I’m grateful for his personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians. I spoke about tens of thousands of deported 🇺🇦 children. We must make every effort to return them home.

In addition, I asked to condemn 🇷🇺 crimes in Ukraine. Because there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor.

I also talked about our Peace Formula as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace. I proposed joining its implementation.

Both this observation by GEN Zaluzhnyi and Air Marshal (ret) Stringer’s commentary on it are important!

Zaluzhnyi said that the losses of the Russian occupiers would have stopped any country: "There is only one conclusion: the cheapest thing in this country is human life. In our country, on the contrary, it is the most expensive." He also admitted that Ukraine has lost many… pic.twitter.com/wycuvfwRsF — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) May 13, 2023

Here’s the full text of GEN Zaluzhnyi’s observation:

Zaluzhnyi said that the losses of the Russian occupiers would have stopped any country: “There is only one conclusion: the cheapest thing in this country is human life. In our country, on the contrary, it is the most expensive.” He also admitted that Ukraine has lost many professional soldiers: “The war is started by career soldiers, and finished by teachers, engineers, accountants. This is what is happening now.” Zaluzhnyi noted that the basis for victory will be not only the heroism of Ukrainians, but also the use of advanced technologies and more efficient equipment: “But for now, everything rests on the shoulders of ordinary people.” Src: Live Ukraine

As we used to teach on the @HCSCShrivenham

You lot are the peacetime officer corps, destined to manage the Dunkirks and retreat to the Marnes until you can mobilise the latent, citizen forces. Yet this simple observation, and its implications, rarely infects defence policy. https://t.co/sIzY1t0vPo — Edward Stringer🇺🇦 (@edwardstrngr) May 13, 2023

And here’s the video of the interview with GEN Zaluzhnyi with English subtitles:

The highlights:

What Valery Zaluzhny talked about in his first video interview since the full-scale invasion – key quotes. Part 1/2: – These 8 years of war hardened us and taught us how to fight. The Russians did not expect this from us. – The strategic goal of the Russian Federation is to… pic.twitter.com/nvsTpDZehF — SheFella 🇱🇻🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@GoldenR_Fella) May 13, 2023

What Valery Zaluzhny talked about in his first video interview since the full-scale invasion – key quotes. Part 1/2: – These 8 years of war hardened us and taught us how to fight. The Russians did not expect this from us. – The strategic goal of the Russian Federation is to destroy the Ukrainian statehood, as such. Russians deliberately travel from the Russian Federation to Ukraine in order to absolutely deliberately kill Ukrainians, namely to kill. – The essence of this war is that if we do not destroy the enemy now, we will be destroyed. – Russia is a country where military science is developed at a fairly high level. And she planned this invasion comprehensively, carefully and thoughtfully. Even the groupings of troops that were preparing for the “operation” changed several times. – We analyzed all possible options, how to act when it is a superior enemy, and when the offensive will be simultaneously from almost all directions, and it will be powerful and swift enough. – Before the onset of the Russian Federation, our military units and brigades could move from Transcarpathia to the Kyiv region, from Kyiv to the Kherson region, and, in the end, end up in the Odessa region. We conducted a large-scale complex of exercises, and more than one, which allowed us to completely change the configuration of our air defense, and, as a result, preserve its potential. – When it all started, I called every commander who was responsible for a particular area, and talked to him. – No need to be superficial about the activities of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. After all, they have caused us significant damage and continue to do so, and our people are dying every day. – We had the only viable option that could work in this situation – to inflict maximum losses on the enemy in the shortest possible time, to bleed the enemy so that he refused to continue his actions on the greater territory of Ukraine. And it worked. – We were forced, even at the expense of leaving part of the territory, to “pull out” the enemy, pull back his rear, his reserves, and simply burn him in those cities where the equipment stopped in order to wait for refueling. – We count every projectile, every mine and every human life. They act like a horde. This is true. – Such losses, which the Russian Federation bears on the battlefield, would stop any country from further actions. 15 thousand losses in Afghanistan actually brought the Soviet Union to its knees. Now the number of Russian casualties is much, much higher – and this does not stop them. – The fact that we are holding on so far is the merit of Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers, sergeants, officers who die and are maimed every day, but hold their combat positions. And today they are making this victory. And this is the only phenomenon that allows us to fight so far – this is our Ukrainian people. – We lost a lot of our people: many soldiers, sergeants, professional military leaders – those who had skills and experience. All the victories that we had – they were all won at the cost of human lives. But this is a war, and we will definitely win. – The sinking of the cruiser Moskva is, of course, of strategic importance to us. But we will definitely get to Grigorovich, and to Admiral Essen, and other ships. – These massive columns that were moving towards the Kyiv region – they had no fear of resistance, they could not even imagine that the “second army of the world” could be defeated. – Regarding Serpent’s Island: the Russians made a huge mistake when they brought people, artillery and rockets there, and thought that they would organize a military garrison there and that it would exist there. – We, without a doubt, will return the Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We will return everything. And we know what needs to be done for this, and we are doing it.

What Valery Zaluzhny talked about in his first video interview since the full-scale invasion – key quotes. Part 2/2: – It is impossible to forgive and do some kind of indulgence to the enemy, because those who cannot defend themselves suffer: suffering Ukrainian children are… — SheFella 🇱🇻🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@GoldenR_Fella) May 13, 2023

What Valery Zaluzhny talked about in his first video interview since the full-scale invasion – key quotes. Part 2/2: – It is impossible to forgive and do some kind of indulgence to the enemy, because those who cannot defend themselves suffer: suffering Ukrainian children are pushing them to do their best and kill the enemy. – What Russia is doing in Ukraine is genocide. – I could not imagine that the Russians would turn our cities into a stone desert. Yes, I saw what was happening in Syria, I saw what happened to Chechnya, but I could not imagine that this would happen in Ukraine. – I tried to do the main thing – I tried to change the culture in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: so that each commander listens to the opinion of his subordinate, treats his subordinate as a person, so that normal relations are built between people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. – I did not serve in the Soviet army, but the Soviet army lived in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a very long time, and in some places has not yet completed its existence. If I find a representative of the Soviet army somewhere among us, I won’t investigate for a long time. – There were cases when a sergeant who is on the front line called the commander in chief and said that it was necessary to deliver a fire strike at one point or another. My family has hardly seen me since 2014. – In Russia there is one military leader whom I read all the time. Now he does not publish anything fresh, but I am interested in his opinion, as a military man. This is General Gerasimov. He is cunning, he is unpredictable. This is a strong enemy that we, the military, must respect. – The Russian army had a good potential, and we must deprive them of this potential as soon as possible in order to destroy them as soon as possible. – The scale of this war is quite consistent with the First and Second World Wars. The front line for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 3750 km and this is a lot. The amount of ammunition used by us and the enemy corresponds to those wars. I was sure that a war of this magnitude was impossible in the 21st century. And our Western colleagues did not believe that this was possible. – Our victory is, of course, the liberation of the entire occupied territory of Ukraine. And also – a powerful, ultra-modern, and perhaps huge, combat-ready Armed Forces that will not allow Russia to repeat what is happening now. And this must be implemented now, while we are still at war. – I would like to thank the Ukrainians. I am grateful that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are staffed with such people. These are wonderful people who deserve great respect.

Bakhmut:

Bakhmut, where instead of fog there is smoke from continuous fires. pic.twitter.com/4voVYSFDRH — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 13, 2023

‼️ Наступ Третьої штурмової або як 72 бригада рф «тікала» з-під Бахмута Це відео було зняте на GoPro камери бійців під час наступальних дій Третьої окремої штурмової бригади на Південно-Західних околицях Бахмута. Тут були розташовані українські позиції, коли їх захопили війська… pic.twitter.com/mCQI5uFDDG — Оперативний ЗСУ (@operativno_ZSU) May 13, 2023

Here’s the machine translation of the tweet above:

‼️ The offensive of the Third Assault Brigade, or how the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Federation “fled” from Bakhmut This video was shot on GoPro cameras of soldiers during the offensive actions of the Third Separate Assault Brigade on the South-Western outskirts of Bakhmut. Ukrainian positions were located here when they were captured by enemy troops. So, in order to repel their own and connect the controlled areas of the front, the attack aircraft launched a counterattack.

Luhansk:

In the morning in Luhansk there was another strike, reportedly on the building of the Luhansk Academy of Internal Affairs pic.twitter.com/dpmTh4zOaT — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 13, 2023

Russ backed Luhansk govt now asserting Ukraine used 2 British storm shadow missiles and one adm160 MALD decoy in yday attack. Repeat attack today. Makes sense. 120km from likely launch point + rocket trails in sky. Ukr targeting command + logistics ahead of main counteroffensive? — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) May 13, 2023

The fragments of Storm Shadow cruise missile reportedly found at the site of the strikes in Luhansk. pic.twitter.com/lBLxLv2pUx — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 13, 2023

Kostyantynivka:

russian terrorists once again shelled Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, with "Smerch" rocket launchers. Apartment buildings, private houses, a gas station, a pharmacy, and shops were damaged or destroyed. At least 2 people died, including a 15 yo girl, and 10 were injured. pic.twitter.com/qnLnqQ9eYQ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 13, 2023

Kherson:

The oldest Kherson gymnasium, No. 20, after being shelled by mortars on May 11, 2023.

It was established on March 1815… Four times after the de-occupation, the russians deliberately tried to destroy it. Only God knows what irritated those barbarians about this historical… pic.twitter.com/FogNc0DkrU — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 13, 2023

Here’s the full text of the tweet:

The oldest Kherson gymnasium, No. 20, after being shelled by mortars on May 11, 2023.

It was established on March 1815… Four times after the de-occupation, the russians deliberately tried to destroy it. Only God knows what irritated those barbarians about this historical structure.

Meet the Oplot!

We believe that our Leopards, Challengers, and Abramses could use some good company.

Nothing is a better bet than the Oplot, which was developed in Ukraine and will be serially produced for the #UAarmy! pic.twitter.com/frYz3yE5VU — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 12, 2023

The Bryansk Region of Russia:

Today, a Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet, a Su-34 Fighter Jet, and 2x Mi-8 Helicopters got shot down in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine It’s a significant event for the Russian Military, if Ukraine 🇺🇦 able to do this then Russian aircraft will need to fly far from the border pic.twitter.com/iDyBjfaZV8 — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) May 13, 2023

The New Voice of Ukraine has details:

Residents of Bryansk Oblast became witnesses of incredible incidents in the sky for a few minutes on May 13. Russian military helicopters and planes began to explode in the air and fall – videos indicate that they were shot down. 5:45 p.m. Video of the second military plane crash appeared. The footage was taken on a farm near the village of Shkryabine in the Starodubsky district. 4:49 p.m. “Excellent job.” A military expert voiced possible versions of the destructive “aircraft fall” in Bryansk Oblast. Ukrainian reserve officer Andriy Kramarov, in an interview with Radio NV, said it was unlikely that sabotage and reconnaissance groups were working in Bryansk Oblast. “Let’s be frank: to enter one sector and hit four targets immediately… I don’t know how many shots it takes. Portable anti-aircraft missile systems are needed,” he said. There is a “risky” option for the development of events, says Kramarov: “For example, a Patriot missile defense system was brought up to a distance of 30-40 km from the border. It quickly worked out its ammunition – four missiles. And this launcher was immediately folded and sent to another duty station. The range of this air defense system is up to 160 km. That is, being 30-40 km from the border, one can theoretically try to shoot down (targets) at a depth of up to 120-130 km.” 4:29 p.m. Mash: The second downed aircraft is not Su-25, but Su-35. The Russian Telegram channel Mash clarified that the Su-35 was probably shot down, not the Su-25, as previously reported. The crews of all four destroyed aircraft were killed, according to the report. 4:24 p.m. The second Mi-8 helicopter crashed near the village of Volkustichi in Bryansk Oblast. As reported by Telegram channel Baza, the crash site was cordoned off, and explosive experts are inspecting it. 4:15 p.m. Russian Telegram channels publish videos from the crash sites of the Russian Mi-8 helicopter in Bryansk Oblast. 3:48 p.m. Butusov announced that Ukrainian air defense shot down Russian aircraft. “Historic victory of the Air Defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the sky over Russia! In one battle, in a brilliantly organized ambush, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile system destroyed four Russian combat vehicles at once!” – Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov wrote on Facebook. According to him, the aircraft were flying at a considerable altitude and were suddenly destroyed by long-range anti-aircraft missiles, without having the time to perform anti-missile maneuvers. “The missiles hit the Russian planes and helicopters from the nose, so the Russians spread information that all the crews were destroyed, no one managed to jump out after a powerful strike in the cabin area,” Butusov said.

More at the link!

Close up of downed Mi-8 in Bryansk. Together with Su-35 and Su-34 this is huge and most painful loss for Russian Aerospace Forces and many lives saved for Ukrainians pic.twitter.com/L7mlORVMKw — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 13, 2023

Russian sources report that two Mi-8 helicopters, Su-34 and Su-35 aircrafts were downed in Bryansk region. Keep on going! pic.twitter.com/KmTrI2iwER — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 13, 2023

Apparently Russian air defense has been defending Russian air from the Russians:

Holy shit, impressive work by Russian air defence today. Just wrong targets. — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 13, 2023

And today’s award goes to the air defense of Bryansk. Two helicopters per day. pic.twitter.com/hNC65xs2g2 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 13, 2023

Germany!

According to @derspiegel, the 🇩🇪 government has put together another arms package to support 🇺🇦. It is €2.7 billion worth and is the largest weapons package to date that 🇩🇪 has provided to strengthen the 🇺🇦 armed forces since the war began. /1https://t.co/eexkwlj4Un — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) May 13, 2023

The package includes 20 more Marder IFVs, 30 Leopard 1 tanks and 18 wheeled howitzers (previously announced for the end of 20222). In addition, 🇩🇪 will deliver 4 more Iris-T-SLM air defense systems, 12 Iris-T-SLS launchers and hundreds of missiles for the system. /3 — Mattia Nelles (@mattia_n) May 13, 2023

Here’s the full list:

Niemcy przekażą Ukrainie największy pakiet pomocy wojskowej od początku wojny – podał Spiegel. Pakiet o wartości 2,7 mld euro będzie obejmował:

– 20 BWP Marder;

– 30 czołgów Leopard 1;

– 4 systemy obrony powietrznej IRIS-T-SLM (12 wyrzutni i setki pocisków do niego);

-… — Artur Micek (@Artur_Micek) May 13, 2023

Machine translation:

Germany will provide Ukraine with the largest package of military aid since the beginning of the war, Spiegel reported. The €2.7 billion package will include:

– 20 Marder IFVs;

– 30 Leopard 1 tanks;

– 4 IRIS-T-SLM air defense systems (12 launchers and hundreds of missiles for it);

– 200 reconnaissance UAVs;

– 100 combat vehicles (probably light APCs).

– 100 logistical support vehicles.

– A large supply of ammunition; In addition, an additional 15 Gepard anti-aircraft systems will be delivered to Ukraine from German stocks.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Today is the day🔥 If you would like to — please vote for TVORCHI, Heart of steel🤍 pic.twitter.com/UgfYfMmgDQ — Patron (@PatronDsns) May 13, 2023

Though divided by geography, our Military Working Dogs: @PatronDsns in Ukraine and @IrishGuards Mascot Seamus in UK, share support & comradeship, united in our purpose to preserve freedom in a “concert”ed effort for peace and harmony. 🎶

🐕#OpenYourHeartForUkraine #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/b0mTLmjigW — The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) May 13, 2023

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

The machine translation of the caption:

Open thread!