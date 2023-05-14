Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy Mother’s Day, BJ Peeps!

I don’t see a Mother’s Day post in the works in the back room, so this will have to do.

So Happy Mother’s Day to all our BJ moms – including moms like me whose ungrateful furry babies never plan a surprise for this special day – and to BJ peeps who had moms, if anyone wants to share memories.

My mom’s name was Blossom, and she gardened on our rooftop because she didn’t have a yard, so I will post a few flower pics, taken just now, in her honor.

Happy Mother's Day, BJ Peeps! 1

Happy Mother's Day, BJ Peeps! 2

Happy Mother's Day, BJ Peeps! 3 Happy Mother's Day, BJ Peeps!

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Since this is a Water Girl post, I’ll pull up my comment from the dying thread below:

      Am I the only jackal who remembers that today is the first anniversary of the Great Balloon Juice Apocalypse? It lasted a full two weeks, but thanks to Water Girl’s heroic efforts it was only two weeks — could have been (showed every promise of being) far worse. As it was, it was another couple of months before the Merge, which restored most of the BJ archives.

      So not a particularly happy anniversary for those of us who lived through it, but a good outcome. Thank you, Water Girl, a year later!

      And a happy Mothers’ Day to all who celebrate! May you enjoy breakfast in bed every day.

    5. 5.

      narya

      Thinking of my mom right now! She’s managed to get an esophageal candida infection–not uncommon for solid organ transplant recipients–though she had/has no symptoms. (Long story.) Helping her sort through it, because of concern of interactions between treatment meds and immunosuppressants. Also glad I remembered to get a damn card and send it in time, and she loved it, which is the most important part.

      I’ve also been thinking of her, and my grandmother, because I found an old crewel kit that my grandmother must have purchased (in 1978 . . .) but never completed. I started doing it, partly in homage to my grandmother, partly to get back to doing needlework without having to come up with the design myself. It reminds me really profoundly how needlework of various kinds is interwoven with my memories of my maternal line as well as with my own life.

    11. 11.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: Since I was separated from her at age ten maybe there is a reason. She quit the U of I to get married and it cost her for the rest of her life.

    12. 12.

      narya

      @WaterGirl: I am TERRIBLE at it! But I’ve been making a concerted effort to be better–it’s such a small thing, but it means so much to her, which makes it a big thing.

