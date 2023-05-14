Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This really is a full service blog.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The revolution will be supervised.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: California Superbloom!

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: California Superbloom!

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: California Superbloom!
 
From skilled gardener / photographer / commentor Scout211:

In addition to all the extra rain this year filling up our reservoirs and ending the drought in most of the state, we are having amazing super blooms of native wild flowers.

You may have already seen photos from the California Poppy super bloom this year. Here is a nice You Tube video (with music!) taken at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve:

Here in rural NorCal, we have a Blue Dick (Dichelostemma capitatum) super bloom this year! We always have a good crop of Blue Dicks in the spring but we have never had a super bloom like this before. It is just amazing and I refuse to mow these fields until the flowers start to fade and the fire season is just around the corner.

Here are a couple of photos I took on April 11th, with a bonus photo of one of our cantankerous hens, an Appenzeller spitzhauben in a field of Blue Dicks.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: California Superbloom! 1

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: California Superbloom! 2

***********

In Boston, it’s Lilac Sunday at the Arnold Arboretum… and both the lilacs and the weather look to be in excellent form today!

What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / planting), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • NeenerNeener
  • satby

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      I have voles  living under my air conditioner and a skunk living under the small deck on the back on my garage. The voles are killing the grass from beneath and the skunk is digging it up from above looking grubs. I’ve paid a pest control firm to kill the voles but I’m not sure it’s working, and the lawn fertilizer guy hasn’t been around yet to put down the stuff that kills the grubs because it’s been too cold. And I’m getting behind on killing the invasive honeysuckle that keeps popping up in my fence. Right now my garden is more work than I have time to do.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      I wish I had timed my trip west just a week later to really see the superbloom in all it’s glory, but the beginnings of it I did see were delightful. So much green and wild flowers everywhere, in places my friends assured me had been brown scrub for years. I know that it’s a mixed blessing: all that lush growth eventually drying out and fueling wildfires. But what a sight!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.