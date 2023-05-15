Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Bark louder, little dog.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

T R E 4 5 O N

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The willow is too close to the house.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

You are here: Home / Politics / Mueller Report / Monday Evening Open Thread: John Durham Dumps His Final Report

Monday Evening Open Thread: John Durham Dumps His Final Report

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

… And one imagines he slammed the door as he departed in a huff. Per the Associated Press:

The report Monday from special counsel John Durham represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials. Instead, Durham’s investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.

The roughly 300-page report catalogs what Durham says were a series of missteps by the FBI and Justice Department as investigators undertook a politically explosive probe in the heat of the 2016 election into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to tip the outcome. It criticized the FBI for opening a full-fledged investigation based on “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence,” saying the speed at which it did so was a departure from the norm. And it said investigators repeatedly relied on “confirmation bias,” ignoring or rationalizing away evidence that undercut their premise of a Trump-Russia conspiracy as they pushed the probe forward…

The impact of Durham’s report, though harshly critical of the FBI, is likely blunted by Durham’s spotty prosecution record and by the fact that many of the seven-year-old episodes it cites were already examined in depth by the Justice Department’s inspector general. The FBI has also long since announced dozens of corrective actions. The bureau outlined those changes in a letter to Durham on Monday, including steps meant to ensure the accuracy of secretive surveillance applications to eavesdrop on suspected terrorists and spies…

Durham, the former U.S. Attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by Trump’s attorney general, William Barr, soon after special counsel Robert Mueller had completed his investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to move the outcome of the election in his favor.

The Mueller investigation resulted in roughly three dozen criminal charges, including convictions of a half-dozen Trump associates, and concluded that Russia intervened on the Trump campaign’s behalf and that the campaign welcomed the help. But Mueller’s team did not find that they actually conspired to sway the election, creating an opening for critics of the probe — including Barr himself — to assert that it had been launched without a proper basis…

The original Russia investigation was opened in July 2016 after the FBI learned from an Australian diplomat that a Trump campaign associate named George Papadopoulos had claimed to know of “dirt” that the Russians had on Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of hacked emails…

Durham’s mandate was to scrutinize government decisions, and identify possible misconduct, in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe. His appointment was cheered by Trump, who in a 2019 interview with Fox News said Durham was “supposed to be the smartest and the best.” He and his supporters hoped it would expose a “deep state” conspiracy within the top echelons of the FBI and other agencies to derail Trump’s presidency and candidacy.

Durham and his team cast a broad net, interviewing top officials at the FBI, Justice Department and CIA. In his first year on the job, he traveled with Barr to Italy to meet with government officials as Trump himself asked the Australian prime minister and other leaders to help with the probe. Weeks before his December 2020 resignation as attorney general, Barr appointed Durham as a Justice Department special counsel to ensure that he would continue his work in a Democratic administration…

(It is widely known that Everything Trump Touches Dies, but I would be pleased if the Trickster God could speed up the defenestration of Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr’s reputation.)

CNN has put the entire report online, for the completists.

Josh Kovensky, at TPM, liveblogging: “Trump Was Treated So Unfairly, Durham Says”:

An entire section of this report is devoted to what Durham described as “disparate treatment” of the Trump and Clinton campaigns by the FBI.

It echoes in concept if not in tone one of Trump’s favorite complaints about the Trump-Russia investigation, or really any attempt to examine or hold him accountable in any way: that it’s unfair.

In this context, Durham raises the issue of which campaign received a defensive briefing from the FBI in 2016 and which did not, and also publicizes potential 2016 investigations into the Clinton Foundation which, he says, immediately went nowhere.

This, of course, is in contrast to the Trump-Russia investigation, which went on for years and resulted in the convictions of his campaign manager, national security adviser, and others…

But then again:

Durham: Nothing Should Change At DOJ or FBI

With more than 300 pages of narrative and criticism of the FBI’s decision to open its investigation into Trump-Russia, Durham says that he does not think there should be any “wholesale changes” in federal law enforcement.

“This report does not recommend any wholesale changes in the guidelines and policies that the Department and the FBI now have in place to ensure proper conduct and accountability in how counterintelligence activities are carried out,” the report reads.

He instead says that it’s all about “integrity,” and that he simply did his work to help the attorney general decide “how the Department and the FBI can do a better, more credible job in fulfilling its responsibilities, and in analyzing and responding to politically charged allegations in the future.” …

Today’s Conventional Wisdom, as declared by the CW experts at the NYTimes:

The Durham report has been long awaited by supporters of Mr. Trump, who once hoped he would prove Mr. Trump’s theory that the Russia investigation had been a “deep state” conspiracy to sabotage him for political reasons. Mr. Trump would put high-level political or national security officials in prison, they insisted.

But over an investigation that lasted about four years — far longer than the Russia investigation — Mr. Durham failed to live up to those expectations.

Critics have long argued his investigation was superfluous: an inspector general for the Justice Department, Michael E. Horowitz, was already scrutinizing the Russia investigation for evidence of misconduct or bias, and he released a report on the matter in December 2019.

Mr. Horowitz did not find evidence that the F.B.I. had taken any investigative steps based on improper political reasons. And he concluded that the investigation’s basis — the Australian diplomat’s tip — had been sufficient to lawfully open the full counterintelligence inquiry…

SAD!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • cain
  • catclub
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • JPL
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • OverTwistWillie
  • prostratedragon
  • Quinerly
  • Roger Moore
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • The Moar You Know
  • The Pale Scot
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Repost from below:

      bigger news than the fact that Durham found nothing

      The fucker wrote a 300 page report with the conclusion being the original assumption and the media falls for it:

      @CNN JUST IN: Special counsel John Durham finds the FBI should not have launched an investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.

      I’m guessing that DOJ didn’t close this operative’s special counsel assignment because it would be too political. Unfortunately, Durham was discredited months ago and was still able to publish this bullshit report under DOJ auspices. Instead of the coverup, a lot of people will believe that ‘ol Donny was railroaded by the FBI.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      An entire section of this report is devoted to what Durham described as “disparate treatment” of the Trump and Clinton campaigns by the FBI.

      Well, I agree with that conclusion, although I’m sure I differ about who got the raw end of the deal.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      I hope that Jordan calls him to testify about the report.   He’ll be shredded into pieces by the democrats.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldster

      “John Durham finds…. ”

      It wasn’t a finding of the investigation, it was the opinion he started with and could never confirm.

      He found *no* evidence that the FBI was wrong to suspect Trump and the Russians. He found *no* evidence that they should not have started the investigation. And he found no evidence of unfair treatment of Trump.

      In fact, he found nothing. He has no findings. Just his same worthless opinions.

      How can CNN be so bad at their job?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      West of the Rockies

      Is this human-walrus hybrid still employed by the DOJ?  I hope he is fired/released ASAP.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      catclub

      @Baud: ​
       

      Well, I agree with that conclusion, although I’m sure I differ about who got the raw end of the deal.

      Exactly. There was NO announcement that the FBI was investigating Trump-Russia during the electioon.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      Oh hooray. Trump will holler “exonerated“ and the idiot brigade will believe him.  Fucking awesome.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Pale Scot

      saying the speed at which it did so was a departure from the norm.

      Because there is no rush to prevent an agent or the tool of a hostile power to take executive office.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Alison Rose:

      Has TFG already started screeching about how this proves he’s an innocent little lamb?

      Of course he has…”treason” in all caps.

      And to JPL #4, supposedly Jordan is calling Durham in to testify.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cain

      @oldster: How can CNN be so bad at their job?

      We are talking about the network that put a insurrectionist and convicted sex assaulter for a townhall and then presented it like it was politics as usual.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.