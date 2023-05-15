Perhaps we could use something to distract from the disgusting, despicable, degenerate man whose original claim to fame was royally fucking up the response to the trade center attack on Sept 11, yet he somehow managed to become a hero in that story.

So here’s my offering of silliness.

Someone sent me this last week, and I left the tab open in my browser for when we needed an open thread. If you were that person, out yourself in the comments, please.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if the American Presidents insisted on being portrayed as disney princesses in their official portraits? This might scratch that itch. Here is an ai thread you didn't ask for: presidents as disney princesses. 1. George Washington pic.twitter.com/HOd1AMxwzL — Cam Harless (@hamcarless) May 10, 2023

I had no idea what some of these former presidents looked like, but some of these gowns are quite perfect for their subjects.