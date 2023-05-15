Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Come on, man.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“woke” is the new caravan.

We still have time to mess this up!

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

I really should read my own blog.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Palate Cleanser

Perhaps we could use something to distract from the disgusting, despicable, degenerate man whose original claim to fame was royally fucking up the response to the trade center attack on Sept 11, yet he somehow managed to become a hero in that story.

So here’s my offering of silliness.

Someone sent me this last week, and I left the tab open in my browser for when we needed an open thread.  If you were that person, out yourself in the comments, please.

I had no idea what some of these former presidents looked like, but some of these gowns are quite perfect for their subjects.

