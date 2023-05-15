Three weeks ago, catfishncod wrote this on Balloon Juice
Agree that ranked-choice voting is something that should be encouraged. Looks like it has some (modest) momentum. Any new jurisdictions on tap in 2024 using it?
I think the fundraising and postcard writing here has been an absolute net positive.
Being an Ohioan, I’d like to see a vigorous postcard campaign for the August special election our statehouse has put upon us to raise the thresholds to amend the state constitution
3.
Also, too, as we move forward, we need to be open to those joining our ranks who, say, 10 and 20 years ago, were most certainly not in our ranks. I’ve noticed this already in recent years. Long gone are the days when, say, the Rs were exclusively the home of normie proud Americans, (ex-)military, and just basic national pride. The left has its own form of non-pride (witness the discussion of moving abroad when an election doesn’t go as expect, something the right would never think to utter), but overall, I do sense that the Ds are gradually soaking up just plain decent Americans, which makes the right increasingly toxic.
The Mayor of Chicago lives in Austin. That is so wild to me.
@rikyrah: Wow, really? How is that possible?
Is it just me or are these blatant non-residency thing increasing, and not just on the right?
The one who just won?
There’s a neighborhood of Chicago named Austin apparently
It’s a West Side neighborhood. :)
The Mayor lives on the West Side. That is like CRAZY to me.
Not chi-chi West Loop.
But, AUSTIN.
Then there places like Florida that will be somewhat more difficult to change. As an example, to show his commitment to a quality public university system, Governor DeSantis has signed a bill preventing the use of any state funding for university DEI programs. The most important thing for the university system and the state of Florida that he and his pet legislature could cook up.
@rikyrah: Not sure if this setup is an upper Midwest thing but I know Detroit has these independent political entities, like a town within a city that has it’s own local government. I think Hamtramck is like that. Is Austin a Chi-town version of that? Grand Rapids, MI also has a East Grand Rapids, which is near the far Eastern edge of the city but pretty much surrounded by Grand Rapids proper on all sides.
What can we do to help Wisconsin and other states move toward being the next Michigan?
County party organizations need money, training, money, data support, and money.
I don’t know how to make that happen, but organization is what we need more than anything else.
Former FTFNYT writer who led their covid coverage, skewers FTFNYT for their aggressive MAGA-lite interview of Dr. Fauci by Hipster Writer with three names.
https://donaldgmcneiljr1954.medium.com/new-york-times-magazine-interview-with-dr-fauci-science-fiction-ba715def4470
witness the discussion of moving abroad when an election doesn’t go as expect, something the right would never think to utter)
Not trying to start a fight, but this is not exactly true.
@James E Powell: Yeah, “let’s flee to Russia” is actually getting a weird cult following.
@James E Powell: I’ve seen some discussion of bailing out to Russia (!) on the right, but I typically don’t see things like Canada, Portugal, etc. Where does the right, when things don’t work out their way, want to go? Costa Rica?
@Bupalos: “Doomed, DOOMED . . .”
Waitaminit, that was two posts down. Sorry folks, no answer yet on how Biden’s disappointed us once again.
@rikyrah: We have a city councilman who was revealed as living in a tony suburb well outside the city limits. He does own a house in his district that is a rental completely drenched in vehicles–more than a dozen–and the source of a lot of police calls.
Somehow he “lives there’ and because his “wife own the other home” he has skated through the scrutiny and remains in his seat. He also owns businesses that have a lot of complaints about workers not being paid, etc. Terrific fellow, in all.
GOTV is the best investment you can make — so many other patterns and predilections are set in stone, basically generational stone, such that “issue oriented” campaigns are almost always a long shot in swaying voters. I did read a Raw Story excerpt from a Politico piece that looked at declining rates of participation in organized religion as being somewhat predictive or rising Democratic electoral successes. Of course, even there, Republican excesses that are couched in religious belief are probably driving many people away from religion, so it’s probably accelerating a longer term trend.
I guess they deleted? What did they say?
@Jesse: New Zealand has been the moderately rich people’s escape plan. Several have purchased acreage.
@Jesse: Russia, Israel, Singapore sometimes. They’ll admire the ethnic homogeneity of the Nordic countries or Japan, and carefully ignore all the ways in which it’s not their ideal place.
The main problem, as I see it, at the national level is that most of the problems can only really be solved by amending the constitution. This is not going to happen. But one thing that would at least address the electoral college is to increase the size of the House of Representatives. This can happen legislatively. Make the number of people in a congressional district be the population of the least populous state (or half the population so every state gets at least 2), then let the size of the house grow and shrink as population shifts dictate. Why should someone in Wyoming have their vote for president count for more than my vote in California? If we did this, the number of electors due to every state getting 1 for each senator would be drowned out.
Oh, and increase the size of the Supreme Court. I don’t care how many justices there are. If they’re going to act like a legislature, make each vote count for less. If there are so many that they have to meet in a football stadium, that’s fine with me.
Making sure we don’t lose sight of local elections (particularly in the state legislature, but also paying attention to things like county executive/county boards and school boards are also very very important) is incredibly impactful removing the right-wing stink. A lot of decisions are made at the local level, and many great leaders get their starts in public service there as well.
The legislatures are where the gerrymandering really happens, and the GOP has been ruthless (shameless?) in using any window where it holds power to a) cement their control, and 2) to get through as many of their “priorities” as they can without any compromise. I’m not saying we should act the same way, but denying them trifectas in the states stems the rot. Keeping the crazies off or marginalized on the school boards is essential: it takes very little time for a district to get wrecked (I can think of one locality in my state where the school district was seen as the crown jewel in the region, and in a short time after the lunatic fringe took over the school board the superintendent quit and staff turnover has jumped significantly). Getting smart pragmatic leaders at the county level helps too: they frequently run elections for one thing, but also just manage a lot of the basic functions of government, and are great allies against idiot governors.
It can’t just be about Congress or the Presidency. Those are very very important, but we have to keep thinking locally as well. legislative seats can get flipped quickly and are hard to predict. same with school board & county seats as well.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): They didn’t delete, but I corrected the link so that works now. Needless to say, Biden’s once again disappointed us, with the disappointing.
…Oh, and, of course, a lot of the right seems to have a real bee in their bonnet about how Orbán’s Hungary is the ideal society. They can fuck off to there anytime.
A heads-up for those enamored of ranked choice voting:
It’s obviously a great answer for things like the ME governorship, where lefties might have fringe-voted into infinity and kept LePage a minority right-wing office-holder.
But it’s also responsible for sticking NY with Eric Adams. Voters were confronting a field of 13, all unknown except Andrew Yang, and their blind voting ranked-choice picks gave us — by a 1% margin — a Dem nominee none of us knew. Given that the GOP opponent was Curtis Sliwa, we had no choice but to vote Adams in November, and I hope you see what a disaster he’s been (in terms of Dem messaging alone — he’s trumpeted the false Crime is Out of Control narrative, and has advocated for returning prayer to schools).
Under the old system, the top two vote-getters in the primary would have met in a run-off, and we might well have dug deep enough into Adams’ profile that we’d have headed off this nightmare.
And, as far as jungle primaries, isn’t there always the possibility the dominant party in a district will field so many candidates that the opposition takes the first two slots, and ensures minority election? Not sure that’s a great system, either.
Just saying, there are downsides to all political workarounds, so I’m dubious about any changes offering necessary improvement.
@TheOtherHank: The thing is, even legislation is largely impossible at the federal level. They’ve just sludged up everything so that nothing can ever happen.
@Jesse: IDK other than Russia. I guess Hungary is run by one of the authoritarians they admire. Used to be they thought Australia was great but then the Aussies went and adopted sane gun laws. Seems like New Zealand is probably too left wing too and I think they’ve adopted laws that have made it hard for foreigners to buy property there because the super rich were buying the place up for in case of emergency homes and pricing out locals.
@JaySinWA: Do they think they can just overthrow the local political culture of New Zealand? It’s not exactly a Republican’s dream.
@Tom Q: I think Alaska House elections doing ranked-choice at both the primary — which is a jungle — and general. I think the purpose of the primary, then, is to find four candidates for the general. 13 sounds bananas.
@Layer8Problem: I am not sure why you are pursuing this. It was pretty clear from their statement that they believe Biden has preemptively surrendered to the House Rs. It’s an article of faith, not subject to question.
Thanks for all the feedback about the right and moving to other countries. I attributed to them an attitude of “America love it or leave it”, which I thought still endured. I first encountered that kind of thinking during the Bush2 years and the right’s response to criticism about the Iraq War. It sounds like there’s a chunk of the right that goes against that grain (even if what they think is baseless, in that they think they’re going to a place that’s more politically palatable to them than the US).
@JaySinWA: Yes, but a link justifying this opinion would be so helpful in actualizing my own disappointment. Hey, I almost had a Jesuit education, with the logical arguments and the QEDs and like that.
@Tom Q: I think the old NYC voting system required a runoff if no candidate exceeded 40%. In Adams’ case, there would have been a runoff because he won ~32% of the first choice votes.
IMHO I think ending gerrymandering probably should be the top on the list. A few states have ended it and have seen positive results.
It could be ended with a different SCOTUS decision. The current(?) makeup of SCOTUS decided to keep it. Hopefully in a decade or so we might get it back to the court.
*I wasn’t familiar with that term; here’s what the google has to say about it:
What catfishncod is describing is, I think, exactly what Michigan did over a period of years. Michigan is a success story, if I’ve ever seen one! Wisconsin has taken the first step with election of a Supreme Court that can hopefully start to break the chokehold on Wisconsin.
We took a nice, long break after all the hard work we did in the run-up to Nov 2022, but I think the break is officially over. :-)
What can we do to help Wisconsin and other states move toward being the next Michigan?
Open thread.