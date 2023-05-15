Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trigger WARNING: Gross Old Republican Men

by | 12 Comments

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is every bit as sick as you thought he was after https://apnews.com/article/rudy-giuliani-sexual-harassment-lawsuit-d98244030366913706b4a3235cc1fe46:

A woman who says she worked as an off-the-books employee for Rudy Giuliani during his stint as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer alleges in court papers that the former New York City mayor coerced her into sex and owes her nearly $2 million in unpaid wages.

Noelle Dunphy said in the lawsuit that she was Giuliani’s business development director and public relations consultant from 2019 to 2021. She initially made her allegations public in January, but she detailed her claims further in a 70-page legal complaint filed Monday in New York.

Giuliani “vehemently” denied the allegations through a spokesperson. His lawyer had also previously denied that Dunphy ever worked for Giuliani.

That’s the least graphic of what he did to this woman. The lawsuit https://eddsa.blob.core.usgovcloudapi.net/public/650033_2023_Noelle_Dunphy_v_Rudolph_W_Giuliani_et_al_COMPLAINT_10.pdf.

    2. 2.

      mvr

      Both mind-numbingly gross and totally believable that he did all that given all of the bad behavior he has shown us already. I do hope there is a lot on tape.  Then his options with respect to testifying against Trump will be limited.

      I don’t like it that our prisons are not safe for prisoners, but given that they’re not Giuliani has every reason to want to avoid going to one.

    3. 3.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Lawrence O’Donnell is discussing this case right now.

      Rudy is America’s Scumbag and thankfully there are tapes.  Hopefully, he’ll finally go down for the count.

    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      America’s Mayor? More like America’s Degenerate

      Did he ever get paid by Trump or is he still being stiffed?

    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      I don’t remember where I read it, but someone quipped that Rudy didn’t squash the Italian Mob in NYC; instead, he simply sold them out to the Russian Mob.

    12. 12.

      sdhays

      Apparently Rudy demonstrated just as much legal judgement as we’ve come to expect from him and he also downloaded thousands of highly sensitive emails with clients, including our Donald, to her computer. He also talked about he and our Donald selling pardons for $2 million – and she has these conversations on tape.

      And then there’s this regarding a very gross “not” Republican: Elon Musk documents subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit by U.S. Virgin Islands. The article is pretty vague, but it sounds like they think Musk was referred to J.P. Morgan Chase by Epstein and they want those emails. I won’t be shocked when either evidence disappears or Musk turns out to be one of the sickest of Epstein bros.

