Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

We still have time to mess this up!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Let’s finish the job.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / TV PTSD (Open Thread)

TV PTSD (Open Thread)

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I know some of y’all are also Succession watchers. I don’t think the comments below about the fictional Election Night coverage on the show really count as spoilers, but if you haven’t seen the episode that aired on HBO last night, read on at your own risk.

The media mogul family in the series is loosely based on the horrid Rupert Murdoch clan and other news magnate dick-swingers of the past and present who’ve twisted politics for fun and profit. While viewing the latest episode, I experienced Election Night 2016 flashbacks. It wasn’t just me — here’s an excerpt of a recap in New York Magazine:

Armstrong’s diabolical script for “America Decides” — the irony dripping from that title is like the Xenomorph blood in the Alien movies — takes the past two presidential Election Nights as a template, which may explain the sinkhole that has opened up in the pit of your stomach. From 2016, Armstrong revives the spectacle of a far-right fringe candidate outperforming the polls and eking out a surprising, surreal victory against his liberal opponent. And from 2020, he reconfigures that startling moment when the Fox News Decision Desk got out in front of the competition to call Arizona for Joe Biden, which enraged a Trump campaign that was counting on the network to prevent reality from interfering with its narrative of reelection.

This Succession episode was surely in the can before CNN gave an increasingly unhinged and delusional Donald J. Trump a prime-time infomercial last week. Still, the timing was interesting.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jeffro
  • Kristine
  • Librarian
  • pajaro
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • way2blue

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Kristine

      I haven’t watched the series–though it’s the sort of thing I’d like–but i may watch that episode just because of what I’m seeing on the internets.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl: same here

      It would be interesting to see the reaction of wingnuts across the land if a movie were made where a flaming liberal (who’s also oh by the way nuts and corrupt) manages to eke out an EC win against an obviously competent, experienced, moderate Republican who’d been slimed by the Democrats for 30+ years.

      Just a thought in case any of y’all are movie execs with some spare change.  =)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Librarian

      I don’t watch Succession, but apparently Tom Nichols had a small part last night as a TV pundit. Did anybody see it?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      The four redicuspawn certainly occupied their expected corners. I really wanted Shiv to live up to her name and shiv at least one.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      pajaro

      I watched it.  As someone who had watched the series, I thought it was amazing.  The whole series, we were aware that the main characters were all awful people, but each had vulnerabilities with which one could emphasize, and we could laugh at the jokes that they made as they schemed against each other.  Last night, however, it was us (the majority of the American people) that they were attacking, and it wasn’t funny at all.  I can’t remember hating fictional TV characters the way I hated the two brothers at the end of the episode.  I would have preferred that they just dropped dead, rather than do what they did, and that’s something I can’t remember experiencing in a similar way on a long-running TV show.

      To put it mildly, I would not recommend it to anyone who is not already invested in the show, because the scenario they spinned out was completely plausible IMO, and it wasn’t fun to watch.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      way2blue

      I’ve only watched half of the first season of Succession—stopped because none of the characters seems to have any redeeming qualities and the plot seemed an ongoing train wreck…  That said.  Tom Nichols last night tweeted that last night’s episode was shot in December 2022.  So the writers appear have the dynamic down cold.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.