I know some of y’all are also Succession watchers. I don’t think the comments below about the fictional Election Night coverage on the show really count as spoilers, but if you haven’t seen the episode that aired on HBO last night, read on at your own risk.

The media mogul family in the series is loosely based on the horrid Rupert Murdoch clan and other news magnate dick-swingers of the past and present who’ve twisted politics for fun and profit. While viewing the latest episode, I experienced Election Night 2016 flashbacks. It wasn’t just me — here’s an excerpt of a recap in New York Magazine:

Armstrong’s diabolical script for “America Decides” — the irony dripping from that title is like the Xenomorph blood in the Alien movies — takes the past two presidential Election Nights as a template, which may explain the sinkhole that has opened up in the pit of your stomach. From 2016, Armstrong revives the spectacle of a far-right fringe candidate outperforming the polls and eking out a surprising, surreal victory against his liberal opponent. And from 2020, he reconfigures that startling moment when the Fox News Decision Desk got out in front of the competition to call Arizona for Joe Biden, which enraged a Trump campaign that was counting on the network to prevent reality from interfering with its narrative of reelection.

This Succession episode was surely in the can before CNN gave an increasingly unhinged and delusional Donald J. Trump a prime-time infomercial last week. Still, the timing was interesting.

Open thread!