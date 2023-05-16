On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

For many, the change of season from Winter to Spring is signaled by longer days and the rebirth of plant life; for me it is the beginning of Milky Way core season. For me, the past few months of shooting the Milky Way have been a bit like starting over. Sure, I’ve been heading out to the dark skies for the past 6 years, but I’m shooting them with a new camera and have quite a few more options available to me. I’ve had to learn which settings work and which ones don’t, when to include filters to reduce light pollution and how they affect the shot. The biggest advantage so far has been the ability to capture foregrounds with no light that was impossible with the crop sensor Samsung cameras(I’d have to shoot foregrounds with the Sun a bit closer to the horizon). I’ve shot at all of these locations in the past.

All shots were taken with a Sony A7iv and a Tamron 17-28mm lens at 17mm except where noted.