War for Ukraine Day 447: A Brief Tuesday Night Update

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Together with Ukraine’s partners, we will make the defense against terror as strong as possible – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

16 May 2023 – 22:26

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

First of all, I want to thank all the defenders of our skies. Thank you, heroes!

Eighteen of the eighteen missiles were shot down. That’s why we are constantly working on visits that will bring more opportunities, more Patriot, IRIS-T, Crotale, Hawk, NASAMS systems. Again and again, I thank all our partners in the world who have helped our country with the appropriate air defense systems!

Yesterday, we also agreed in Britain with Rishi, with Mr. Prime Minister, that we would work on a coalition of fighter jets – training, aircraft, results. Yesterday, this was also supported by French President Macron, and today it was supported by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. A good start for the coalition! Thank you all!

However, it is important to say one more thing.

We also have to remember how much effort it takes to get such weapons for Ukraine. How much time, energy, arguments, meetings and information work allowed us to build such an air defense system. This is a tremendous job… And I thank each and every one who is involved! At all levels! Day after day, month after month, our team has been working to ensure that we have protection of the sky. We used to hear that Patriots were supposedly unrealistic… And now here they are, Patriots.

And that’s not all we will provide for Ukraine! Together with Ukraine’s partners, we will make the defense against terror as strong as possible.

This morning, the first thing I did after returning from my foreign visits was holding a meeting of the Staff. There were reports from the commanders of operational directions, the Commander-in-Chief, government officials responsible for defense and intelligence.

General Syrskyi’s report on the situation in the Bakhmut sector was very important. I thank all our warriors there, every soldier, sergeant and officer who are doing superhuman things in this area. Well done to all of them! And I would like to especially mention the 5th separate assault brigade, the paratroopers of the “Eightieth” and the warriors of the 57th separate motorized infantry brigade… Your courage, your determination and your success in destroying the enemy is extremely important! Thank you!

Tavria direction… “Seventy-ninth” – the glorious 79th separate air assault brigade, artillerymen of the 55th separate artillery brigade, 74th separate reconnaissance battalion, 116th separate territorial defense brigade, 128th separate mountain assault Zakarpattia brigade… Thank you! Your steadfastness and precision are exemplary.

I took part online in the Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik today. All the countries of free Europe, the strong leaders of our Europe… I thanked them for their support of our country and urged them to continue to work together one hundred percent so that we are protected – all of Ukraine, all of Europe, the entire free world – one hundred percent. No terrorist missile, no terrorist cannon and no terrorist blackmail should threaten freedom!

I held several meetings today on international events – we are doing everything to give our warriors even more opportunities to make the end of this war with our victory even closer.

We are preparing more news for Ukraine!

Glory to each of our warriors!

Glory to everyone who helps!

Glory to Ukraine!

Russia opened up Kyiv right around/just after I hit publish on last night’s update:

Bakhmut:

CNN has some information regarding the Ukrainians use of their newly arrived Storm Shadow missiles:

Ukrainian forces have begun using long-range “Storm Shadow” missiles provided by the UK to strike Russian targets, two US officials and a Western official familiar with the matter told CNN Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range cruise missile with stealth capabilities, jointly developed by the UK and France, which is typically launched from the air. With a firing range in excess of 250km, or 155 miles.

CNN first reported last week that the United Kingdom had delivered multiple “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving the nation a new long-range strike capability.

CNN’s Tim Lister contributed to the reporting

It has been a very, very, very long day today, so that’ll do it for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Команда❤️ #песпатрон

♬ оригінальний звук – sviy

Here is the machine translation of the caption:

Team ❤️ #песпатрон

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose
  • Andrya
  • dimmsdale
  • gwangung
  • japa21
  • S Riches

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      dimmsdale

      Hmmm, will I be the FIRST of tonight’s “THANK YOU ADAM”S? we’ll see. Your reports are must reads, and I appreciate your sacrifice in compiling all this information and publishing it for us. Godspeed!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Andrya

      I haven’t said “thank you” recently, so tonight is a good time.  You aren’t just informing me, you are informing my entire social network.  Slava Ukraini!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      Eighteen of the eighteen missiles were shot down.

      Dang. So how many rungs down the ladder has the “second army” fallen by now?

      I’m curious to hear thoughts from anyone with relevant knowledge/experience on Christopher Miller’s tweet, about Kyiv’s changing responses/non-responses regarding the possibly damaged Patriot system. I don’t know enough to understand the extent of the situation or why they might keep mum about it.

      I don’t know if the subtitles are accurate on this adorable video of a child “calling” the Ukrainian forces, but it’s cute as heck anyway. “Powerful cats” indeed!

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      japa21

      There are really only two places I go for updates on Ukraine. Obviously this is one of them. I appreciate that Adam does not just willy-nilly pass on “info” without knowing if it is confirmed. And if he gives us something that turns out wrong, he is the first to correct it.
      IOW, in Adam I trust.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gwangung

      Information is a foundation of wisdom and Adam has been a badly needed source of it.

      And it’s a thing that can be repeated and ne’er worn out…

      Reply

