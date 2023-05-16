We had a bumper crop of zucchini this year, and since we live in the middle of nowhere, we can no longer carry bags of it around the neighborhood to place in unlocked cars. This week, I found a new way to get rid of six zucchinis in a meal for two: Spaghetti alla Nerano.

If you watched Stanley Tucci’s “Searching for Italy” program, you may have had your curiosity piqued by the superlatives ladled onto this simple pasta dish. It’s a pain in the ass to make, but it’s damn good. Here’s an easy-to-follow version:

Does the dish live up to the hype, which includes descriptors like “life changing” and “best thing I’ve ever eaten?” It does not, or at least my version did not. But it was damn tasty, and it subtracted half a dozen gourds from the massive store that has overtaken my vegetable crispers, so it was worthwhile in my book.

