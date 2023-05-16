Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / What to do with all that zucchini… (open thread)

What to do with all that zucchini… (open thread)

46 Comments

We had a bumper crop of zucchini this year, and since we live in the middle of nowhere, we can no longer carry bags of it around the neighborhood to place in unlocked cars. This week, I found a new way to get rid of six zucchinis in a meal for two: Spaghetti alla Nerano.

If you watched Stanley Tucci’s “Searching for Italy” program, you may have had your curiosity piqued by the superlatives ladled onto this simple pasta dish. It’s a pain in the ass to make, but it’s damn good. Here’s an easy-to-follow version:

Does the dish live up to the hype, which includes descriptors like “life changing” and “best thing I’ve ever eaten?” It does not, or at least my version did not. But it was damn tasty, and it subtracted half a dozen gourds from the massive store that has overtaken my vegetable crispers, so it was worthwhile in my book.

Open thread.

ETA: To reiterate, this thread is open. The discussion is not restricted to zucchini, gardening, recipes, etc.

    46Comments

    3. 3.

      cain

      @Eunicecycle: yet eggplant costs like a zillion dollars per eggplant. I’ll never understand that.

      ETA I love zucchini especially grilled with middle eastern spices. Makes a great salad.

      I’d take a bag :-)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Danielx

      BC: Florida is a very strange place. Four days in the Keys, three days in Orlando. From one extreme to another…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Yuck-o. My palate instantly, stridently and adamantly rejects zucchini as even within shouting distance of being edible. Cannot abide the vile stuff, no matter the form in which disguised.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SuzieC

      Loved that recipe.  Do you have a spiralizer?  If so, make a ton of zucchini noodles and use them as pasta substitutes or make a Mediterranean salad with feta, cherry tomatoes, and kalamata olives.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      We had a bumper crop of zucchini this year

      Looks at calendar in puzzlement, then remembers that Betty is in Florida…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Completely OT (sorry I don’t really care much for zucchini) but, my old MAGA neighbor is going to prison!!:

      LOS ANGELES (CN) — A Southern California man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for terrorizing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Pasadena for almost a year by shooting at it from his car with automatic BB guns on at least 11 separate occasions.

      Richard Chamberlin, 53, was also ordered to pay $42,000 in restitution to the clinic for the damage he caused and for the security upgrades it had to make to the building because of his attacks.

      Thank you Merrick Garland/DOJ!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      The mister also grows eggplants every year. I make eggplant parm, and he makes baba ganoush. This year I’ve also made eggplant rollatini a couple of times, and it’s super tasty and not nearly as much of a chore to make as eggplant parm. Recipe I use here.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      I’ve tried so hard to like zucchini, and never managed to do so.

      The texture is either weirdly spongey or outright mush.  The taste is practically non-existent.

      One restaurant did serve a sauteed vegetable medley that included zucchini, and it was pretty darn good, but IIRC the may have been due to the quantities of butter and garlic.

      Enough butter and garlic can make anything taste good.  (Exhibit A: Escargot.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Hoodie

      Did that recipe.  It was very good (I’d do it again), but not exactly life changing.  Like most Italian dishes, probably depends more on the quality of the pasta, olive oil and cheese you use.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      narya

      Oh good lord; that singsong voice! What I would do (and might try later in the year when zukes start showing up in the farm share) is grate it in the food processor–ALL of it–and then roast it for awhile with a little olive oil to dry it out and brown it a bit. Basically, I would do a massive amount, then freeze anything I don’t use. Then you don’t have to break up the zucchini in the pan, either, and you’re eliminating the oil from the frying. (I’m a huge fan of doing a big bunch of X–pot of beans; shredded carrots; roasted veggies–and freezing portions. It’s super handy for quick meals.) I might even chop up a tomato or two and cook that down a bit before adding the zucchini.

      Thanks for sharing, though! I will keep this in mind . . . it’s inspired me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Rachel Bakes

      Farmshare gives us zucchini every year and 90% of it gets shredded for bread/muffins/chocolate cake. My husband has trained himself to kind of like it but the rest of us don’t. Baked into bread however and disguised with spices? That works

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I do not really like squash, too watery, but I buy the summer variety from time to time for variety. I think zucchini bread is good and fritters too. Sliced pattypans grill well but still, not much of a cravable flavor,

      No success growing eggplant. I like the Japanese variety but we’d get like 2 a week…not enough to make even a side dish and they don’t store well. We’re taking a break from them this year.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      BigJimSlade

      “place in unlocked cars” LOL

      We zoodle (or slice and quarter) zucchini all the time :-) (but not deep fry).
      And a new way to cook eggplant 👍

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      Intruder walks into Jake Sullivan’s house in the middle of the night:

      ‘“The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a man entered the home of President Biden’s national security adviser in the middle of the night roughly two weeks ago without being detected by agents guarding his house,” the Washington Post reports.

      “The unknown man walked into Jake Sullivan’s home at about 3 a.m. one day in late April and Sullivan confronted the individual, instructing him to leave… There were no signs of forced entry at the home.”

      “Sullivan has a round-the-clock Secret Service detail. But agents stationed outside the house were unaware that an intruder had gotten inside the home.”’

      Good grief! First Pelosi’s house and now Sullivan’s! Can’t these people afford an actual alarm system??? The guards need to be replaced by a trained guard dog!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ruckus

      @NotMax:

      I would normally agree, because as a kid I was fed zucchini made only one way on a regular basis and had the same response as you. As an adult I learned other ways to cook it and the staunch rejection of it went away. I still not all that much of a fan but I have eaten some rather reasonable zucchini dishes. I think that early life of mom (born in 1918 and lived through the depression) and food and leaving anything on the plate (even if I didn’t put it there or want it) was the downfall.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Glidwrith

      Combination of zucchini and tomatoes makes husband deathly ill. Either one alone, no problem. Weird hubby☺️.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      David Rickard

      What to do with all that zucchini? Kill it will fire, before it breeds and takes over the world.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      JMG

      I make zucchini by slicing it into 1/4-1/2 pieces, then saute in a pan with green pepper and onion. When all are good and soft, stir in some sour cream and chopped fresh dill. When the sour cream partially liquefies and covers the veggies, it’s all done. Easy and a good side with grilled meats or fish.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Barbara

      I am not generally fond of summer squash, but I have two zucchini recipes  I like — one is sauteed with fresh corn, and the other is a soup that combines zucchini and garden peas, with some basil.  It uses 9 cups of chopped zucchini and freezes well.

      I made ratatouille last year in accordance with the recipe that Thomas Keller concocted for the movie, and it was good, but my kids don’t like squash either and wouldn’t eat it.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Michael Bersin

      True story. Years ago the in-laws had an orchard in rural southern Wisconsin. Big vegetable garden, too. One year they had one zucchini plant. For one reason or another, the plant didn’t make it. The next season they planted three (it was a big garden, right?). Big mistake. Big. huge. The three plants thrived and produced. And produced,

      It got to the point that they kept bushel baskets on the porch as the main part of the hostage negotiation for passersby who were lost and seeking directions back to civilization.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      MikefromArlington

      The guys right.  You don’t need all that butter.  Adding pasta water that’s full of starch makes your pasta creamy.  Works with this, seafood pasta dishes and carbonara.  The key is save the pasta water and mix it in at the end until you get the ideal creaminess you want.

       

      cheers

      Reply
    34. 34.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @CaseyL: I often toss zucchini with some bell pepper and onion in oil and salt then throw it into a grill basket and charcoal grill it, then drizzle some more olive oil and balsamic vinegar on it after it’s done cooking, add some black pepper and fresh Italian herbs if I’m feeling ambitious. Maybe add some parmesan if I’m feeling really decadent. Either with or without the cheese it’s pretty delicious.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Yes.  He lived in the apartment complex across the street from us.  He used to walk around in MAGA hat/shirt, had Hillary For Prison, Infowars and 3%er (or Oathkeeper) bumper stickers on his car.  Which is VERY out of place for a street that is probably 80% Black or Latinx.  I remember the morning when the FBI came knocking on his door.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      sdhays

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I seem to recall some scandals during the W administration that already should have sending off warning sirens. I’m thankful that somehow the Obamas were able to get through his Presidency safe.

      It really seems like it’s a pretty sick agency. A Congress focused on its job would have long ago held hearing and introduced legislation to address the shortcomings. But with Republicans so often holding too much power, Congress doesn’t have much time for doing much of its job.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      Here’s an easy, tasty, healthy recipe to get rid of three or four zucchini:

      ZUCCHINI BOATS

      Ingredients:
      3-4 zucchini
      1lb. ground chicken
      1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
      1/2 cup Frank’s buffalo wing sauce

      Cook the ground chicken, mix in the Frank’s.
      Cut zucchini in half lengthwise, scoop out the seeds.
      Arrange the zucchini in a 13×9 baking pan.
      Fill the hollowed-out zucchini with the chicken.
      Spread the mozzarella over the zucchini and chicken.
      Cover with foil, cook @400° for ~35 minutes.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Betty Cracker: I’m not the biggest eggplant fan though I do love baba and eggplant parm is good. I made it in an air fryer and that was a game changer as it was easier and crisper than the results I get from pan frying, and I just don’t deep fry at home so that’s not an option. The flavor has a bitterness I’m not a fan of. I like some other bitter veggies but eggplant unless something is done to it to hide that flavor just leaves me cold.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Anyway

      No zucchini bread?

      Once every summer in the peak of zuke season I make a savory chickpea pancake/fritter with shredded zucchini – I’ve fed it to people and it’s a hit. I also make ratatouille once a season.

      ETA – never developed a taste for zucchini blossoms — had it in Italy even and didn’t care for it

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Betty Cracker

      @sdhays: I suspect there are lots of sick agencies and institutions that will never get better until the sickest American institution of them all — the Repub Party — either gets better or goes away.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      hw3

      … we can no longer carry bags of it around the neighborhood to place in unlocked cars.

      ROTFLMAO.
      If the window was down, the zuke is on the seat.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Cacti

      I read that in his last set in San Francisco, Dave Chappelle started ranting about having to look at homeless people. About a year ago he used his wealth and status to scuttle a proposed development zoned for affordable housing in his own town, then turned around and bought the same land for gentrification projects. Dude’s gone full reactionary.

      Money really does change people and seldom for the better. ☹️

      Reply

