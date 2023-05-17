Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 17, 2023

Gift link, so everyone can read the whole thing:

Nearly 380 times as many people have died in the United States from covid-19 than from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Those killings sparked sweeping reforms to defend Americans from violence. In contrast, little has been done to make the country less vulnerable to deadly pathogens.

On Thursday, the United States officially ended its covid-19 health emergency. In public, many policymakers shy away from acknowledging their pandemic missteps and calling out the need for solutions that are politically complicated, such as raising low wages. But in private, they speak. After dozens of such conversations over the past few years, I compiled this to-do list.

These fixes are neither exhaustive nor simple — it is a mistake to think that any could be. But they are urgent because the drumbeats of epidemics seems to be increasing.

1 – Put tests everywhere…
2 – Staff hospitals…
3 – Reward data…
4 – Protect workers…
5 – Reduce incarceration…
6 – Develop and distribute drugs and vaccines…
7 – Commit to international solidarity…

If the United States fails to defend itself in the seven ways set out here, the toll of the next emergency could dwarf that of covid, as climate change, urbanization, migration and political instability make outbreaks of infectious diseases bigger and more frequent — from cholera to avian influenza to viruses yet unknown.

Yes, of course, our ‘conservative’ Republicans are allergic to every single one of theses steps. The eighth bullet point should read Elect more Democrats.


======

(link)

======

(link)

(link)

Thread:

======

Another gift link:
(link)

(link)

(link)

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Yes, of course, our ‘conservative’ Republicans are allergic to every single one of theses steps. The eighth bullet point should read Elect more Democrats.

      Yeah, there was a bipartisan plan for dealing with pandemics that was developed by the Bush and Obama administrations. Trump just ignored it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      19 new cases on 05/10/23.
      19 new cases on 05/11/23.
      24 new cases on 05/12/23.
      19 new cases on 05/13/23.
      19 new cases on 05/14/23.
      16 new cases on 05/15/23.
      9 new cases on 05/16/23.

      Deaths now at 2261, up 7 since last week.

      The PCR case numbers have dropped back down around where we were at this time in 2020. There’s probably a lot more cases around, but they’re so mild now that nobody’s bothering to get a PCR test.

      Reply

