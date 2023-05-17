Is this for real? This article seems straightforward, right up until it isn’t. Doesn’t anyone know how to write clearly anymore?

According to Axios (sorry!) House Democrats have triggered a vote on whether to expel George Santos.

If true, this seems like a smart play by Democrats.

House Democrats on Tuesday offered a privileged resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress. Why it matters: The move triggers a vote within the next two days – which would force vulnerable Republicans into the difficult position of whether to protect a politically toxic colleague or break with GOP leadership. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who introduced the resolution, did so with support from House Democratic leadership, a Democratic leadership aide told Axios. The context: Santos was indicted by the Justice Department last week on counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress in his financial disclosures. Santos pleaded not guilty to the charges. The state of play: Nearly a dozen House Republicans have called for Santos to step down, but only one, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), has gone as far as to say he should be expelled. So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and others in GOP leadership have stood by Santos, whose vote is crucial to their narrow majority. “The Republicans in the House are going to have to actually go on record and make a decision about whether they’re going to stand for truth and accountability,” Garcia told reporters. Garcia said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has “been aware and involved,” adding, “You’ll be hearing, I think, more from our leadership – likely tonight, as well as tomorrow.” The other side: McCarthy told reporters he plans to talk with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) about referring the resolution to the House Ethics Committee, which is already investigating Santos. “I’d like the Ethics Committee to move rapidly on this,” McCarthy added, predicting the panel will move faster than the courts.

Why the hell would we even consider shunting this off to the Ethics Committee rather than making every Republican have to take a vote on whether to expel Santos?

Oh, and can anyone tell me what this means? I obviously don’t know the ins and outs of House procedures, but this seems to contradict the entire article above. Can anyone translate this the sentence below Is that true only if we agree to refer the motion?

Republicans will be able to table or refer the motion with a simple majority — though it would only take five GOP defections for it to move to a final vote.

