George Santos

Is this for real?  This article seems straightforward, right up until it isn’t.  Doesn’t anyone know how to write clearly anymore?

According to Axios (sorry!) House Democrats have triggered a vote on whether to expel George Santos.

If true, this seems like a smart play by Democrats.

House Democrats on Tuesday offered a privileged resolution to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress.

Why it matters: The move triggers a vote within the next two days – which would force vulnerable Republicans into the difficult position of whether to protect a politically toxic colleague or break with GOP leadership.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who introduced the resolution, did so with support from House Democratic leadership, a Democratic leadership aide told Axios.

The context: Santos was indicted by the Justice Department last week on counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying to Congress in his financial disclosures. Santos pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The state of play: Nearly a dozen House Republicans have called for Santos to step down, but only one, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), has gone as far as to say he should be expelled.

So far, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and others in GOP leadership have stood by Santos, whose vote is crucial to their narrow majority.

“The Republicans in the House are going to have to actually go on record and make a decision about whether they’re going to stand for truth and accountability,” Garcia told reporters.

Garcia said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has “been aware and involved,” adding, “You’ll be hearing, I think, more from our leadership – likely tonight, as well as tomorrow.”

The other side: McCarthy told reporters he plans to talk with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) about referring the resolution to the House Ethics Committee, which is already investigating Santos.

“I’d like the Ethics Committee to move rapidly on this,” McCarthy added, predicting the panel will move faster than the courts.

Why the hell would we even consider shunting this off to the Ethics Committee rather than making every Republican have to take a vote on whether to expel Santos?

Oh, and can anyone tell me what this means?  I obviously don’t know the ins and outs of House procedures, but this seems to contradict the entire article above.  Can anyone translate this the sentence below  Is that true only if we agree to refer the motion?

Republicans will be able to table or refer the motion with a simple majority — though it would only take five GOP defections for it to move to a final vote.

Open thread.

 

    33 Comments

    2. 2.

      Mike in NC

      It would be a disservice to do this to the first member of Congress to walk on the surface of the moon.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      “The Republicans in the House are going to have to actually go on record and make a decision about whether they’re going to stand for truth and accountability,” Garcia told reporters.

      as I read that last quoted sentence, Dems cannot, in fact, force Rs to go on the record. They can say they voted to refer the matter to the ethics committee. I think the best we can hope for is that local Dems can figure out a way to hang Santos around the the necks of those suburban Reps for the next 18 months

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      RollCall.com (from yesterday):

      Garcia took to the floor Tuesday afternoon to raise a question of privilege in regards to a resolution he introduced three months ago to expel Santos from the House.

      House rules allow certain legislation, including resolutions to expel members of Congress, to be considered privileged, which means a member can force a vote over objections of leadership. When a member raises a question of privilege on the floor, House leaders must schedule a vote on it within two legislative days.

      But leaders have procedural options to avoid holding a direct vote, like moving to table or referring the measure back to committee.

      McCarthy will move to refer the expulsion resolution to the Ethics Committee. “I’m very concerned about George Santos,” the speaker said. “But what I firmly believe is just in the foundation of this country, we’ve got to have a process.”

      McCarthy said he wants the Ethics panel to “move rapidly” in examining the facts surrounding Santos’ case and determining whether expulsion is an appropriate course of action.

      Aaron Fritschner says that McCarthy cannot make the Ethics Committee “move rapidly”. The implication being that sending it to the Committee would put off any action for months/years and effectively make it go away.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    Wapiti

      Wapiti

      Santos kited checks when he was in Brazil – he just recently pled to those charges rather than face a court.

      That alone should lead to his expulsion.

      Reply
    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      I am going to expand my original.thoughts on this situation. I originally believed that the GOP thought that they would just arrest hords of the Undocumented and throw them in the for-profit prisons, which have seen their population decline. They would benefit the for-profit prison industry. The sticking point was that the construction industry isn’t hapless. They are always one of the most potent lobbying forces in any state, let alone Florida. So, they must have had some assurances by the GOP that they would see their profit margins increase, by having to pay pennies for a qualified workforce.

      The farmers are just shyt out of luck, and better get ready to sell to Big Ag.
      Oh well,.they got what they voted for.
      Truth is,.they will probably put forth some bill in Congress for farmer bailout welfare. There never seems to be any end.to.the welfare that they can find for farmers.

      The monkey wrench in all of this was that they didn’t understand that the undocumented have their own agency, and that they weren’t going to sit around waiting to be arrested. Also, the time of.year was the best for them. They could go elsewhere, and find months of work before winter set in up North.

      They also didn’t account that truckers have no intentions of catching a felony in Florida.

      Make no mistake. This is already beginning to harm the Florida economy. And, the rotting produce will be felt in the rest of the country.

      As soon as it spreads to the rest of the country, the GOP, with an assist from the MSM, will attempt to blame President Biden. The GOP is determined to destroy the US Economy, one way or the other. It is their only way to possible victory in 2024.

      Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) tweeted at 6:07 PM on Tue, May 16, 2023:
      Today is May 16th, and this is a construction site in Florida.

      I see Ron DeSantis’s immigration plan is working out well for Floridians. 

      #FloridaBoycott #ImmigrationMatters #ImmigrationReform #AmericanDream https://t.co/1z3monvpK1
      (https://twitter.com/RyanShead/status/1658610232938106881?t=cAO8rBsd4nS08ydK1G70Ig&s=03)

      Reply
    bbleh

      bbleh

      As to “tabling,” I *think* a privileged resolution doesn’t require a procedural “rule” from the Rules Committee since it operates under a standing House rule, but the entire House can still vote either to “take up” (meaning debate and vote on) the resolution, or refer it back to committee, or “lay it on the table” (kill it)

      @Another Scott: I’m pretty sure this is right.  Moving it to committee would effectively bury it (especially since that committee is MAGA-heavy iirc).  But I think the idea is, force the entire Republican caucus to vote on something that either passes it or effectively kills it by some means, and in the latter case howl about how they support corruption blah blah blah.

      Reply
    oldgold

      oldgold

      Two things:

      Invoke the 14th Amendment and end this debt ceiling hostage taking now and for the future.

      Hold a vote and throw Santos out.

      The 14th Amendment is really not an amendment per se. That is, it did not just amend the Constitution; rather, it restated it.  Beyond ending the debt ceiling mischief, the 14th Amendment  needs to be used to rein in gerrymandering.

      Reply
    Scout211

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Why the hell would we even consider shunting this off to the Ethics Committee rather than making every Republican have to take a vote on whether to expel Santos?

      Do you remember this? House Republicans voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, and George Santos said it was ‘fantastic’

      The House of Representatives on Monday passed a new set of rules to govern the chamber that will severely weaken the ability of the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate members of Congress suspected of wrongdoing.

      “I think it’s fantastic,” Republican Rep. George Santos of New York said of the rules package, which passed 220-213, in a brief interview with Insider on Monday at the Capitol.
      . . .

      The proposed rules package severely curtails the ability of OCE to do the job it exists to do,” a constellation of good-government groups wrote in a letter published January 4.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @rikyrah:

      I originally believed that the GOP thought that they would just arrest hords of the Undocumented and throw them in the for-profit prisons

      So, they must have had some assurances by the GOP that they would see their profit margins increase

      I don’t think either of these is true.  Look at the Disney thing.  The GOP doesn’t think about how this stuff affects big business anymore.  If the business objects, fuck them, nothing is more important than flying the asshole bigot freak flag.  Sure, they love to do favors for businesses, especially slimy businesses and favors that hurt minorities, but this?  A major act of bigotry?  If it helps or hurts businesses that’s incidental.  The big rich people political money comes from mean-ass bigot billionaires anyway, and they’ll take a financial hit to hurt women and minorities.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike in NC:

      It would be a disservice to do this to the first member of Congress to walk on the surface of the moon. 

      C’mon.  Credit where credit is due – this massive fraud invented the Moon!

      Reply
    jonas

      jonas

      @Another Scott:McCarthy will move to refer the expulsion resolution to the Ethics Committee. “I’m very concerned about George Santos,” the speaker said. “But what I firmly believe is just in the foundation of this country, we’ve got to have a process

      This fuckin’ guy. Meanwhile, McCarthy’s boy James Comer is holding press conference after press conference to announce that they definitely have suspicions about Hunter Biden and China something argle bargle scandalmurdercoverup, etc., and that’s totes ok, apparently.

      As someone recently put it, shamelessness is their superpower.

      Reply
    Sanjeevs

      Sanjeevs

      In response to questions from the Journal, Chomsky confirmed that he received a March 2018 transfer of roughly $270,000 from an Epstein-linked account. He said it was “restricted to rearrangement of my own funds, and did not involve one penny from Epstein.”
      Chomsky explained that he asked Epstein for help with a “technical matter” that he said involved the disbursement of common funds related to his first marriage.
      “My late wife died 15 years ago after a long illness. We paid no attention to financial issues,” he said in an email that cc’d his current wife. “We asked Epstein for advice. The simplest way seemed to be to transfer funds from one account in my name to another, by way of his office.”
      Chomsky said he didn’t hire Epstein. “It was a simple, quick, transfer of funds,” he said.
      When initially asked about his relationship with Epstein, Chomsky had told the Journal, “First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone’s. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.”

      https://www.wsj.com/articles/jeffrey-epstein-noam-chomsky-leon-botstein-bard-ce5beb9d?mod=hp_lead_pos2

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Mike in NC: I hope he does get ejected, although I suppose it’s more likely he’ll be humiliated at the 2024 polls and join the “the election wuz a FRAUD” caucus.

      But meanwhile, I love how he’s already become the punchline for a certain style of joke, and I hope that goes on forever.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Yup.

      Leadership always has ways to bend the bodies to their will.  That’s why holding leadership, and of necessity having the majority, is so vitally important in the legislatures.  As long as the other party is insane, we have to support our team no matter who the players are…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    Geminid

      Geminid

      @jonas: I can’t help but speculate that McCarthy doesn’t just want to keep Santos for his vote, but is also worried about Santos possibly dishing dirt on other New York Republicans. That might just be wishful thinking, but Santos does seem to have been the nexus of a lot of funny money raised for last year’s elections.

      Reply
    jonas

      jonas

      @Geminid: That may be right. I wonder if it’s not Stefanik here pressuring McCarthy to go easy on Santos. Problem is, Santos is now an albatross that can hung around the neck of a number of NY Republicans in Biden + districts who were able to take advantage of some headwinds for Democrats last year, but have to burnish their (fake, of course) moderate/independent bonafides if they have any hope of reelection.

      Reply
    jonas

      jonas

      @Sanjeevs: No surprise about Chomsky there — Epstein routinely used MIT as a cover for his supposed science and philanthropy projects that we now know, of course, were a cover for his real project: a sex trafficking ring.

      I can’t get past the paywall, so I have no idea how Botstein — a conductor and long-time president of Bard College — got drawn into Epstein’s orbit.

      Reply
    sdhays

      sdhays

      Does the Ethics Committee have any staff? I recall one of the promises Qevin made to the Hitler-caucus was making Ethics Committee staffing contingent on being fully staffed in some ridiculous timeframe – like 7 days or something. This was a way of gutting it without explicitly gutting it.

      Did they get around that or is it gutted as expected?

      Reply
    Geminid

      Geminid

      @jonas: There’s a lot we don’t yet know about the the Santos story, and I don’t think any of it will be good news for New York Republicans when it comes out.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      schrodingers_cat

      Rs superpower is shamelessness so Santos is not going anywhere until he is found criminally liable and may be not even then.

      Lawyers of BJ can a convicted criminal be a Congress Critter?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Omnes Omnibus: I read that his first hearing is June 30. It appears that George will have plenty of time to embellish his embellishments before the case(s) go to trial.

      Reply

