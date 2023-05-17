From the Erin In The Morning SubStack, on how Nebraska is being as horrific as possible about both Trans and Abortion issues:

Few observers of anti-trans legislation are shocked by the [Nebraska] Republican strategy of bundling an anti-abortion bill with an anti-trans bill, seeking passage with a single vote. Groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom have been instrumental in crafting, lobbying, and advocating for these bills, with their members even contributing to the original drafts, as revealed by a leaked email collection published earlier this year.

I’m going to say it plain — it’s all of us, or none of us. The fight back must be inclusive, because this foe — Conservatism — sees everything, and everyone, not coming from their White Hetero Pseudo-Chrisianist Male-Dominated POV as a threat. We all know this.

I’ve got some life issues going on. I’m neck-deep in stuff. But I’m trying to keep an eye on issues like the murder of Gabriella Gonzalez of Dallas, TX, by her “boyfriend” for daring to get an Abortion. On (in another Erin reporting) Missouri fucked around with this gender affirming care band, and found out that they can’t afford the legal fees, so are rolling it back.

And how Jacksonville and Colorado Springs, of all places, now have non-GOP mayors.

So much is happening. And all of it is worthy of our awareness, even as we have to chose what to pay close mind to — and what, instead, to listen and partner with others who know more than us, on certain topics.

Thanks for reading, and I hope to say more, soon. Stay strong, y’all.

Open Thread of Openness and Love. :)