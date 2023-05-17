Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Everybody saw this coming.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I really should read my own blog.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

The words do not have to be perfect.

Second rate reporter says what?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / It’s all connected.

It’s all connected.

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

From the Erin In The Morning SubStack, on how Nebraska is being as horrific as possible about both Trans and Abortion issues:

Few observers of anti-trans legislation are shocked by the [Nebraska] Republican strategy of bundling an anti-abortion bill with an anti-trans bill, seeking passage with a single vote. Groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom have been instrumental in crafting, lobbying, and advocating for these bills, with their members even contributing to the original drafts, as revealed by a leaked email collection published earlier this year.

I’m going to say it plain — it’s all of us, or none of us. The fight back must be inclusive, because this foe — Conservatism — sees everything, and everyone, not coming from their White Hetero Pseudo-Chrisianist Male-Dominated POV as a threat. We all know this.

I’ve got some life issues going on. I’m neck-deep in stuff. But I’m trying to keep an eye on issues like the murder of Gabriella Gonzalez of Dallas, TX, by her “boyfriend” for daring to get an Abortion. On (in another Erin reporting) Missouri fucked around with this gender affirming care band, and found out that they can’t afford the legal fees, so are rolling it back.

And how Jacksonville and Colorado Springs, of all places, now have non-GOP mayors.

So much is happening. And all of it is worthy of our awareness, even as we have to chose what to pay close mind to — and what, instead, to listen and partner with others who know more than us, on certain topics.

Thanks for reading, and I hope to say more, soon. Stay strong, y’all.

Open Thread of Openness and Love. :)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • CliosFanBoy
  • MisterDancer
  • NeenerNeener
  • Princess
  • Reboot
  • sdhays
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • There go two miscreants

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Princess

      I agree.

      it is shocking to me how successful they have been. Senator Tuberville is openly calling for an end to elections. Paul Gosar recruits his staff from neo-Nazi social media. Anyone who thinks they’ll stop with trans kids, or will allow blue states to make their own laws is delusional.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Reboot

       

      So much is happening. And all of it is worthy of our awareness, even as we have to chose what to pay close mind to — and what, instead, to listen and partner with others who know more than us, on certain topics.

      This is why I read Balloon Juice!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CliosFanBoy

      @Princess:

        And end to elections? I missed this one. What did he say?? (I know about his comment son white nationalists just being “Americans.”)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Thin Black Duke

      “If they come for you in the morning,” James Baldwin said, “they will come for us in the evening.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      Quick update per a skim of a prior thread — the Neb. bill has passed the State House (thanks commentator JWR). It has another round this week before full passage.

      They are trying to sell it as a “compromise” for Trans care. IT IS NOT. From the Erin article I quoted before

      Though this may seem like a compromise, it is easy to envision a world where the Republican party manages to get a bill through while selling it as a compromise when in reality, the end result for trans youth may be a more severe set of restrictions on gender affirming care than even the original bill had. This fear was confirmed when Republican Senator Tom Briese stated that “it is possible that some of the criteria that will be put in place may be more stringent than some would hope for.”

      It’s notable they pulled this just as — as I noted above — Missouri halted their attempts to do similar.

      And there’s a reason that, after this vote, these asshats ran in police corridors from protestors. COWARDS.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MisterDancer

      @CliosFanBoy: It’s asinine remarks about the Durham “report”:

      Speaking on “John Bachman Now,” Tuberville said, “If people don’t go to jail for this, the American people should just stand up and say, ‘Listen, enough’s enough, let’s don’t have elections anymore. I wish there was a special investigation into the voter fraud, but it was outrageous what happened, but nobody wanted to look into it because they were afraid they were going to be called out. But it is what it is. I hate that it happened.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      There go two miscreants

      Considering how Orwellian the names of these right-wing groups are, I think every writer should cite them this way:

      so-called “Alliance Defending Freedom”

      (not picking on the post here, just one of my pet peeves)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Princess: I don’t think it’s performative with Gosar; he is unhinged in a way that makes me concerned for his colleagues’ safety. He’s got the twitchy, power-mad look of a man fondling the detonation button of a hidden bomb.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sdhays

      @MisterDancer: What voter fraud are you talking about, Sen. Tuberville? Are you referring to the Congressman from NC who had an operation fraudulently submitting absentee ballots? Or maybe Mark Meadows voting in two jurisdictions at the same time? Or perhaps convicted felon Dinesh DeSouza?

      At this point, I assume Tuberville attempted to commit voter fraud, but he accidentally ballot-stuffed a Waffle House trash can instead.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.