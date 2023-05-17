On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
way2blue
The last full day of travel we sailed up Cockburn Channel to enter Agostini Fjord intending to visit the Águila Glacier in the morning. Another cruise ship was already there. A ship which didn’t have a permit to visit this glacier. According to the guides, the penalty for ‘claim jumping’ is too small to hinder the practice. So. They flipped the day’s plans and we headed to the nearby Cóndor Glacier instead.
I thought a map might be helpful at this point… You can see our travels day-by-day. We’re now on Day 4.
Typical scenery as we approached the fjord leading to Cóndor Glacier. Day after day gliding between snow-capped mountain ranges. On the lookout for sea birds & sea mammals. A study in blues & grays..
We again approached the glacier at the head of an inlet by zodiac. This is the right side of the massive Cóndor Glacier with its chopped up bluish ice across the front.
Close-up of another waterfall for WaterGirl.
Left side of the glacier. Note the ice cave in the lower right—guess its dimensions…
How about now?
We heard ice caving while parked nearby—a unique booming sound. Note how calm the water is—we were lucky with decent weather as often it’s too rough to use the zodiacs. Just had to duck the spray as we zoomed around…
