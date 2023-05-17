From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard , we would love to see the world through your eyes.

We have just passed one OTR milestone, and we will be coming up on another one shortly. I have been shepherding On the Road for over three years now. As of today, we are at 975 published OTR posts in that time. That’s a lot!

On the Road submissions ebb and flow. Sometimes we have so many that people have to wait 4 months to see their submissions go up; sometimes things are slow and we only have about 2 weeks of submissions in the queue. Most often, we have 5-7 weeks of submissions waiting to be published.

Even though you guys only see the OTR posts when they are published, front pagers see them on the front page as soon as they are published. Sometimes the OTR posts come in fast and furious, and Cole gets cranky because he is only half paying attention and he wonders why the hell we have 15 OTR posts in a single week. :-)

Anyway, we are in one of the “ebb” phases, with only 2 weeks of submissions in the queue, so we may take a short break soon unless submissions pick up.