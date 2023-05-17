Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today in Stupid (Open Thread)

I’m truly awful at reading electorates and predicting political outcomes, so no one should listen to me on those topics. Ever.

But after speculating yesterday that horrid Gov. Ron DeSantis may be courting a backlash in Florida by demonstrating every day what a hateful, nosy, fascist prick he is, a scrap of evidence that this might be happening arrived in the form a flipped mayoral seat in Jacksonville.

A few things to know about Jacksonville: It’s red because it incorporates Duval County, not just the portions of the county that could be truthfully described as “a city.” DeSantis won it by double-digits in the 2022 election. But last night, Democrat Donna Deegan beat the DeSantis-endorsed Repub to become only the second Dem mayor in the past 30 years. Also, DeSantis was born in Jacksonville.

A DeSantis-endorsed Repub gubernatorial candidate was bounced in Kentucky yesterday too. There’s further bad news for DeSantis via Florida Politics: one of his favorite billionaire donors cut a $1 million check to a potential in-state rival for the GOP 2024 nomination who is not named Donald Trump: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

I had no idea Suarez was even thinking of running for president, but apparently he is. It’s a terrible idea — he’s likely to distinguish himself only by becoming the third-worst Florida resident seeking the presidency in 2024. But that’s $1 million that Citadel CEO Ken Griffin can’t piss away on DeSantis, and it’s further evidence billionaire donors are seeing how toxic and unelectable Ron DeSantis is. Good!

In other news, NC Repubs in the statehouse overrode North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto yesterday and banned abortion after 12 weeks. During the debate, one Democratic rep told it like it is:

“Women did not ask for your oversight. We didn’t ask for your approval,” Rep. Julie von Haefen, a Wake County Democrat, told GOP colleagues. “It’s our fundamental right to make decisions about our own bodies and our own health care.”

She’s right, but as in Florida, which enacted an even more draconian ban that most of the state’s citizens don’t support, Repub lawmakers once again affirmed that women aren’t fully competent adults and need fanatical busybodies to monitor their bodily functions and personal healthcare.

NC Repubs needed every single vote to override Cooper’s veto, and they got them all, including the vote of a turncoat former Dem, Repub Rep. Tricia Cotham. As you’ll recall, she campaigned as a Dem in a blue district and then switched parties last month, delivering the supermajority needed for the override.

Jezebel reports that Cotham ran on a pro-choice agenda for years. In a 2015 speech, Cotham told Repubs, “My womb and my uterus is not up for your political grab.”

Well, that was a big fat lie — Cotham subjected every NC woman’s uterus to her new party’s power grab. From what I read, she’ll almost certainly lose her seat over it. So why did Cotham make fools of her team and voters? Her former aide Jonathan Colby explained:

“I wish I could say that she took a giant bag of cash at an IHOP and that’s why she did this—but it’s so much dumber than that,” he said. “It’s just a deeply petty, personal thing.”

Colby provided details to Jezebel, and “deeply petty” is a great description of Cotham’s complaints:

  • Cotham felt Democrats had repeatedly slighted her since her January swearing-in—including criticizing her for using the American flag and prayer hands emojis online and supposedly not clapping for her when the Republican House Speaker recognized her on International Women’s Day as the youngest woman ever elected to the State House. (They did clap, according to local news reports.)
  • Cotham also bristled at criticism for missing a vote that let Republicans repeal a gun permit law.
  • Cotham had also been annoyed that Planned Parenthood didn’t endorse her, despite her self-described “very powerful” speech on abortion rights. (She skipped the endorsement interview.)

In short, Cotham is an overly sensitive, self-aggrandizing jackass, so the Repub Party is a much better fit for her. If half the NC population has to lose their rights to assuage Cotham’s hurt feelings, well, that’s a price she’s willing to pay. Christ, what an asshole. The end.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      CaseyL

      Thanks for the backstory on the backstabbing nitwit, Cotham.  I had heard the reason she switched was because she was in a relationship with one of the GOPers.

      (Both could be true:  her boyfriend could have spent the past however long persuading her that the Dems didn’t appreciate her enough, and that the GOP would appreciate her a lot more.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      In short, Cotham is an overly sensitive, self-aggrandizing jackass, so the Repub Party is a much better fit for her. If half the NC population has to lose their rights to assuage Cotham’s hurt feelings, well, that’s a price she’s willing to pay. Christ, what an asshole. The end.

       

      I still say check the bank accounts.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      North Carolina Republicans intend to redistrict again this year, and they probably promised Cotham they’d draw her a safe district, and then support her in the primary.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Soprano2

      So, here’s a little respite if you like opera tenors – a link to a performance from the concert I went to Saturday night. Michael Spyres sings Nessa Dorma with the Springfield Symphony. The whole family that sang was AMAZING. You’d pay $200-300 in any larger city to see what I saw Saturday night for $50

      Let me know if the link works – strangely enough, I can see it on their FB page, but when I clicked the link it said it was in violation of the Web filter policy! Here’s a link to their FB page if that one doesn’t work.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      @rikyrah: It’s just not believable to me that someone would throw over things they’ve believed their whole life because of the reasons cited. I agree, check the bank account.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      The Jacksonville result is super interesting. GOP turnout was really good and Dem turnout was not and still they lost. They also outspent the Dem 9m to 3m

      Reply
    11. 11.

      matt

      I read that list and – where’s the reason for switching parties? That’s just a bunch of micro gripes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      My own opinion is that the RW is in denial about the likely consequences of going full-fascist on abortion. But there’s a contradiction— they chase the fanatic/mysogyny voter but somehow miss the normie/adult voter. There’s some sort of logic that I’m just missing.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      also great news in Pa with the Dems retaining control of the State Lege and in Colorado Springs electing someone who isn’t a raving loon.

       

      in regards to Cotham, she’ll be right at home in the GOP, they do petty pretty well over there

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      I’m hopijng DeSantis follows the Christie line- popular for a period, promoted by media, but fails as a national candidate and leaves office with 15% approval. Except DeSantis can’t be hired by cable because he’s a non communicative oddball.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Old School

      I read that Jacksonville had the distinction of being the largest city with a Republican mayor.  I’m not sure which city will now hold that “honor.

      Edit:  Looks like Fort Worth, TX now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah:I still say check the bank accounts.

      absoLUTEly

      “petty” would be if Cotham started publicly slamming Dems, wavering in her votes, having lunch with the Rs, whatever.  Sinema-style stuff.

      Outright flipping like this, on an issue of this magnitude?  No way someone didn’t get to her with either a bag of cash, blackmail material, or both.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Baud: They’ll probably keep their word on a good district, but they can’t guarantee she’ll win her primary.

      I’m assuming here that North Carolina’s Republicans will proceed with redistricting. Karl Kondyk of the Miller Center at U. Va. thinks they will, and he rated several Democratic seats as tossups because of that prospect.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      @MattF: they think their side is larger than our/normie side.

      That’s it.  They’re convinced there’s actually more of them than us (and half the time, due to gerrymandering, voter suppression, etc, it sure looks that way).

      PLUS they have god on their side, of course (eyeroll)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @Kay:Except DeSantis can’t be hired by cable because he’s a non communicative oddball.

      Thanks, Kay.  Just trying to picture DeSantis on a “panel” of CNN “experts” and offering anything like “commentary” gave me a good case of the LOLs.  =)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Hoodie

      @rikyrah: She had an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2016, lost in the Dem primary.   I wonder if she’s angling to try again as a Republican, probably aided by new, even more gerrymandered maps the GOP legislature will generate after they turned the NC Supreme Court.   That could be an implied promise she got from the NCGOP.   Hard to overstate how much insipid careerism infects politics.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @MattF:

      They’re controlled by their base. Louisiana Republicans are right now opposing an abortion exception for women who have cancer and need to receive chemotherapy. 

      Anti abortion groups opposed the exception, so GOP’ers folded to the demands. They’re just openly killing women now.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OverTwistWillie

      Another one bites the dust:

      Key Trump attorney says he’s departing legal team…

      Parlatore if anyone cares.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I thought so too! I don’t know much about Jax. Maybe the DeSantis endorsee was even more of an odious, personality-free prick than the governor and Deegan is a genuine political talent? I’d welcome insight from a local!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      Some if it so fixable! Can no one tell him to stop opening his mouth so wide? He must have no friends. Every photo you see his entire gross tongue. Normal people don’t smile like that!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Roger Moore

      @Soprano2:

      It’s just not believable to me that someone would throw over things they’ve believed their whole life because of the reasons cited.

      I agree that people won’t toss their lifelong beliefs for trivial reasons, but that makes me think in a different direction.  To me, the most likely explanation is that her lifelong beliefs weren’t; they were positions of convenience.  Once she had a better offer, she was willing to toss them aside because she never really believed in anything but her own advancement.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding Cotham’s motives, I wouldn’t discount bribery or blackmail either, but the dude who worked with her seems convinced she’s just a petty asshole and that’s all there is to it. Again, I’d love to hear a local’s take.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      I followed a FL person of some kind on Twitter and he announced it was over for the D early last night based on GOP turnout. He had to eat crow obviously, but wtf happened there? Dems will have to figure it out.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Hahaha, so true! Tacky O is a former local Fox News anchorwoman, so you’d think she could coach him…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JWR

      Jim, Foolish Literalist posted a link about Cotham in yesterday’s Tuesday Evening Open Thread, asking, “the ghost of Sinemas yet to come?” Magic 8 Ball says yeah, pretty much. Oh, here’s the link:

      N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham, a Mecklenburg County Republican and former Democrat, mouths the words “I see you,” as protesters are escorted from the House gallery by police after a party-line vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of an abortion restriction bill. #ncpol #sb20 pic.twitter.com/0ej8u3VpEP
      — Travis Long (@vizjourno) May 17, 2023

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: That was probably Graham Gallagher, who I also follow, and I give him credit for eating crow! If I had seen the turnout numbers, I would have written the Dem off too. I hope Nikki Fried is all over that election trying to figure out what went right…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      So, with this redistricting predicted to happen and with the NC Supreme Court falling to the Republicans, what does this mean politically for Dems going forward in the state? Will it remain a purple state trending blue or will it backslide to red?

      ETA: I know that gerrymanders can be broken in a strong enough wave election

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Old School:

      Woah! That’s not going to help their ratings vs Newsmax. Their higher recent viewership has been attributed to RW viewers boycotting Fox due to Carlson’s firing

      ETA: I’m not seeing anything with a quick Google search

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The redistricting could make the legislature and possibly the Congressional delegation redder. It should not affect underlying demographic and political trends in the population at large. The real test will be next year’s contest for Governor, and the Presidential race.

      Reply

