Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

We need more consolidation of the world to put pressure on Russia, more strength for our warriors – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! Today, the Russian shelling of our Kherson region claimed the life of another child. A boy. His name was Vsevolod. He would have turned six years old in July. My condolences to the family and friends! It was another artillery attack by terrorists. People were just on the street near an ordinary store. Regular shelling of Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia regions and Donbas proves again and again that we need even more consolidation of the world to put pressure on Russia, even more strength for our warriors to destroy every position of terrorists, and even more support for our people to save lives and return security to our cities and villages. Today I held several preparatory meetings on new steps to strengthen our defense and our international positions. A Ukrainian delegation visited the Republic of Korea, and it was a pretty successful visit. Government officials, the First Lady of Ukraine. There were meetings, negotiations at various levels, and Olena’s address to the people of Korea and all the nations of the region at the important Asian Leadership Forum. I thank Mr. President of the Republic of Korea for his clear condemnation of Russian aggression and support of global efforts for peace. There is an important decision of the Council of Europe: the final resolution of the summit held in Iceland supports the Ukrainian Peace Formula. It is important that Europe is so united for the sake of a fair peace plan. I thank all the leaders of our Europe and every member state of the Council of Europe for this. Based on this consolidation, we will continue to limit the ability of the terrorist state to continue this aggression and will further increase our ability to bring justice, liberate our land, and save our people. I would like to thank the parliamentarians of the two European countries. Today, the French Senate voted to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-33 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. I am grateful to everyone who supported this decision. Strengthening historical truth is the mission of the strong. The Estonian Parliament has adopted a statement in support of our aspiration to become a full member of NATO and called on the Alliance to support this decision. I thank all the Estonian people and the entire Estonian political class for such clear support for our common Euro-Atlantic security. Thank you to everyone who helps us protect our people, our Ukraine and life in general! Glory to all our warriors who are now in combat, on combat missions and at combat posts! Glory to each and every one who is now in the epicenter of the fighting in the east of our country and is making extraordinary efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing. I thank you, warriors! Glory to Ukraine!

Bakhmut:

Bakhmut.

Satellite images.

The first – May 2022.

The second – May 2023.

This is not the result of an earthquake, nor of a meteorite hitting the Earth, nor of a volcanic eruption.

It is much worse… the "russian world" came to Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/MhvgTI0RJC — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 17, 2023

I've said it before and I'll say it again: This is a city where tens of thousands of Ukrainians lived peacefully. It's not just a battlefield. It's a city destroyed by Russia. I can point to almost every single building in these photos and tell you what it was and who lived there https://t.co/4qsjCBGYtd — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 17, 2023

But I can still recognize locations, even if buildings are in ruins. And it's devastating. So many lives upended. And entire city of 70,000+ people completely erased from the map. 📸 show western district, including Victory theater where I once hosted a US movie night destroyed. pic.twitter.com/QFTA94fgD3 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 17, 2023

These photos (1,2) from @Maxar show Bakhmut School No. 18, in the NW district of the city, and the surrounding apartments destroyed. And the college and university buildings (3,4) on Chaikovskoho Street, where I used to lecture in 2010-12, completely bombed out. pic.twitter.com/KKqcFp0LSo — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 17, 2023

From the Ukrainian officer who tweets as Tatarigami:

I had discussions with several officers in Bakhmut and its surrounding area today, and it is disheartening to note that the situation remains very challenging in the city itself. The problem stems from the fact that the russian forces maintain a significant advantage in terms of… — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 17, 2023

Full text:

I had discussions with several officers in Bakhmut and its surrounding area today, and it is disheartening to note that the situation remains very challenging in the city itself. The problem stems from the fact that the russian forces maintain a significant advantage in terms of artillery and mortars numbers. Regardless of the training, experience and preparation of our soldiers, if positions are reduced to rubble by non-stop shelling, we will be unable to hold them. We continue to hear assurances about an increase in ammunition production and the time required for production to be rebuilt. However, despite being a year and a half into this conflict, we find ourselves in the same situation as we were a year ago. The political impotence and reluctance to increase the pace of production and deliveries directly translates into Ukrainians paying with their lives for every instance of missing ammunition that remains undelivered.

And a few follow ons:

They are running low, it’s true, but what is considered “low” for russia, would be “excessive” for our guys. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 17, 2023

Sorry mate, but when I talk to people on the ground who know what do they have and how much I trust them more. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 17, 2023

It is saved for counter-offensive, but you need to look beyond that.

Counter-offensive doesn’t finish the war, but after its end, we will run into the exact same problem.

It’s the same with tanks – it took us a year of denials until we finally got them. Too slow, too little — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 17, 2023

Mykolaiv:

Aftermath of night Russian attack on Mykolaiv. Supermarket and car dealership destroyed with two Kalibr missiles. Russia will claim it was another Patriot system. pic.twitter.com/vZpyd96aqV — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 17, 2023

The Donbas:

The forests of the Donbas are now not any different than the cities destroyed by the russians.

Like locusts, they destroy everything without regard for whether it was created by nature or by man. pic.twitter.com/WQrEvIVi05 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 17, 2023

