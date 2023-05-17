Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Insufficiently Foreign Affairs

It’s what my (Irish-American, Manhattan lifer) Nana would call a shonda for the neighbors: President Biden has to curtail a foreign tour that means a great deal to our Asian-Pacific allies because the American Republican Party wants to throw tantrums in public.

Still on the agenda, though:

Mr. Kishida said he decided that this year’s summit of leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations would take place in his family’s hometown, to push for progress on nuclear disarmament.

The leaders are gathering in Hiroshima as the push is losing ground. Russia has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, and North Korea is adding to its nuclear arsenal outside of international controls. The plight of Ukraine, which gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s, is teaching countries, if anything, the value of a nuclear deterrent…

Yet nuclear disarmament sits uneasily alongside Mr. Kishida’s efforts to bolster Japan’s defenses and strengthen its alliance with the world’s leading nuclear-armed power, the U.S. He has pledged to nearly double Japan’s military spending while buying powerful nonnuclear weapons such as American Tomahawk missiles.

The Japanese public is likewise torn. Polls suggest many people appreciate the threat from nuclear powers North Korea and China, while wanting to preserve the pacifist legacy left by the lessons of Hiroshima as they are understood in Japan.

Under a treaty with Tokyo, the U.S. has promised to defend Japan if it is attacked, implicitly putting its ally under America’s nuclear umbrella.

Still, Mr. Kishida, 65, said in a group interview with The Wall Street Journal and other foreign news organizations that he wanted to continue spreading the message of nuclear abolition.

“I feel that with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the path toward a world without nuclear weapons has become even tougher,” he said. “But precisely because we are in such times, I feel that it is Japan’s responsibility to human civilization, as the only nation to suffer an atomic attack in war, to continue carrying high the banner of idealism toward achieving a world without nuclear weapons.”…

Meanwhile:

I predict a spate of angry Repubs (and their pundit enablers) whining that the Uppity Black Vice President Lady is not the person who should be leading this discussion. If one or more of them should choke on their own bile, it would not sadden me.

      Jerzy Russian

      I hope the President can sleep on planes.  I would be exhausted if I had his travel schedule.

      jonas

      Funny none of the other G-7 leaders have to cut out to head home early because one of their major parties are a bunch of insane WATBs threatening to derail the world economy if they can’t ram through massive and hugely unpopular budget cuts. The rest of the world is continually asking itself why the most powerful country on the globe is also perpetually its biggest ass-clown.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Biden’s out repairing the damage the GOP’s Orange Wrecking Ball did to American alliances and he’s forced to come back to babysit the same GOP who couldn’t negotiate themselves out of a brown paper bag. The same GOP who can’t stop talking about China! China! China!  Arghhh! Ugh, I’ll never forgive Sean Patrick Maloney for being such a selfish POS.

      NotMax

      Posted on wrong thread below. Migrating it up here.

      Lombrum will have to wait a little longer.

      Since 2018, the U.S. and Australia have quietly been helping the government of Papua New Guinea restore a naval facility there known as Lombrum, which sits on a strategic waterway linking Australia to East Asia. American forces used the base to attack the Imperial Japanese Navy in the latter stages of World War II.

      Lombrum will now tie into a set of formal security agreements that the Biden administration has been negotiating with Papua New Guinea, and which U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign next week in Port Moresby alongside his counterpart Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape.

      The country’s outgoing foreign minister, Justin Tkachenko, told Reuters last week that, under the new pacts, the U.S. Coast Guard will help Papua New Guinea patrol its expansive surrounding waters — which are heavily fished by Chinese vessels — using American boats and satellite imagery.
      [snip]
      Dusting off an obscure old naval base and promising to prowl for illegal fishing boats may not exactly seem like front page developments. But the Biden administration’s moves in Papua New Guinea are squarely aimed at checking China’s recent advances in a strategically critical region of the Pacific, where both countries are now trying to eke out an advantage by winning hearts and minds one island nation at a time. Source

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Baud: i hope she wears a necklace with a trillion dollar coin pendant with 14 on it . Maybe even Flavor flav style.

      dc

      If one or more of them should choke on their own bile, it would not sadden me.

      ¡Aplaudiría con las orejas!
      [I would applaud with my ears!]

      Eolirin

      @Mai Naem mobile: Our issues in NY can hardly be laid at his feet. There were a bunch of things going on, the most decisive of which were that our voters didn’t turn out and theirs did. 

      Schumer won by historically low margins ffs.

      At a certain point we need to take collective responsibility for bad outcomes. If we don’t vote we lose. If we, and not our politicians, can’t get our own community members to turn out we lose.

      The maps were relatively fair, and slightly better turnout for us with slightly worse turnout for them would’ve given us the same sweep that the gerrymandered maps would have. (and we may end up with something closer to those maps anyway, if the court case throwing them back to the redistricting committee goes our way)

      If we need to rely on politicians selling an uneducated and uninterested electorate on voting, we’re doomed as a society. Voters have obligations if they want to keep a democracy. Participation is the least of them.

      bbleh

      This whole debt-limit fiasco was SO totally predictable predicted that I just can’t imagine the Biden people don’t have it gamed out at least another few steps.

      Sigh.  I hope I’m right..

      ANYway, no reason to interrupt that drama with something trivial like preventing nuclear holocaust.

      Eolirin

      @bbleh: There are no good options in this fight except for near complete capitulation on the part of the house. And McCarthy probably can’t deliver that without losing his speakership.

      BruceFromOhio

      If every single one these soulless two-bit ratfuck criminals one or more of them should choke on their own bile, it would not sadden me.

      Sorry, that was what the voice in my head was reading and I just went with it.

      bbleh

      @Mai Naem mobile: Lol and talks up consol bonds.  “Do you know anything about them? They sound like a good investment! Doug is very interested…”  Just to fk with their heads.

      Baud

      You fools! It’s clear Biden is leaving the country and not coming back!

      I for one don’t blame him.

      Geminid

      @bbleh: Biden and company have been gaming this out since the election. He called the Democratic Comgressuonal leaders over to the White Hiuse in late January for a strategy session. That was a few days before his first meeting with McCarthy February 1. So they are working with a plan which I expect is being updated according to circumstance. They’re not going to tell us what it is though. To fomd out, we’ll just have to hang on and watch.

      bbleh

      @Baud: Lol.  “Hah, you morons! Give up Phuket for Rehoboth?  Gimme a break, jack! Sayonara!”

      @Geminid: it would be very disappointing if they hadn’t.  But even assuming they have, I don’t think the outcome is going to be something that’ll make Dems torch off the fireworks.  I expect it will be unsatisfying at best, and it will give the Republicans more than enough excuses to declare Total Victory and caper like drunk orangutans.  But this is the age we live in.

      M31

      If one or more of them should choke on their own bile, it would not sadden me.

      and I’d get a big chuckle out of it if at least some of them choked on each other’s bile

      Geminid

      @Eolirin: My informal survey of New York Democratic blamecasting found that 900% of the responsibility for last year’s poor showing was attributed to 7 different persons and institutions.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      If I had a nickel for every time I read a comment mentioning a trillion dollar coin I might have several thousand dollars.

