It’s what my (Irish-American, Manhattan lifer) Nana would call a shonda for the neighbors: President Biden has to curtail a foreign tour that means a great deal to our Asian-Pacific allies because the American Republican Party wants to throw tantrums in public.

Still on the agenda, though:

Years ago, 4-year-old Eiji Kishida was killed in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Among his relatives alive today are actor George Takei and Japan's Fumio Kishida, who is set to meet G-7 leaders to push for progress on nuclear disarmament. https://t.co/E6bifb5G0f

… Mr. Kishida said he decided that this year’s summit of leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations would take place in his family’s hometown, to push for progress on nuclear disarmament.

The leaders are gathering in Hiroshima as the push is losing ground. Russia has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in its invasion of Ukraine, and North Korea is adding to its nuclear arsenal outside of international controls. The plight of Ukraine, which gave up its nuclear weapons in the 1990s, is teaching countries, if anything, the value of a nuclear deterrent…

Yet nuclear disarmament sits uneasily alongside Mr. Kishida’s efforts to bolster Japan’s defenses and strengthen its alliance with the world’s leading nuclear-armed power, the U.S. He has pledged to nearly double Japan’s military spending while buying powerful nonnuclear weapons such as American Tomahawk missiles.

The Japanese public is likewise torn. Polls suggest many people appreciate the threat from nuclear powers North Korea and China, while wanting to preserve the pacifist legacy left by the lessons of Hiroshima as they are understood in Japan.

Under a treaty with Tokyo, the U.S. has promised to defend Japan if it is attacked, implicitly putting its ally under America’s nuclear umbrella.

Still, Mr. Kishida, 65, said in a group interview with The Wall Street Journal and other foreign news organizations that he wanted to continue spreading the message of nuclear abolition.

“I feel that with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the path toward a world without nuclear weapons has become even tougher,” he said. “But precisely because we are in such times, I feel that it is Japan’s responsibility to human civilization, as the only nation to suffer an atomic attack in war, to continue carrying high the banner of idealism toward achieving a world without nuclear weapons.”…